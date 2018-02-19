411’s WWE RAW Report 2.19.18

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We open with a moment of silence for the recent school shooting in Florida.

– Reigns gets promo time before he starts off the gauntlet match. He puts over the challenges of the Elimination Chamber. He claims that he is the only one that can beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.



Match 1:Gauntlet Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Elias vs. The Miz

Rollins and Reigns to start. They work some basic back and forth to begin, and Reigns grounds the action. Rollins looks to escape, but Reigns takes him back to the mat. Rollins escapes and gets a cradle for 2. The backslide follows for 2 again. Post break, and Reigns has things grounded. Rollins escapes but runs into an elbow. Reigns follows with strikes, and then hits a slam for 2.Rollins battles back with elbows and kicks. The blockbuster follows and then sling blade. Rollins springboards in with a clothesline, and then dumps Reigns. Reigns cuts off the suicide dive, and follows with the drive by kick. Back in and Reigns follows with clotheslines, hits the big boot and looks for a superman punch, countered, and Rollins hits a buckle bomb but Reigns rebounds out with a superman punch. Post break, and Rollins heads up top and misses the high fly flow. Rollins lays in rights, Reigns answers back, but gets dumped to he floor. Rollins follows with the suicide dive and another. Back in they go, and Rollins jumps into a superman punch and he kicks out. Reigns sets for the spear, but eats a knee strike and superkick. Rollins then counters a roll up and eliminates Reigns @ 19:55

Rollins takes the win and waits for his opponent while Reigns sits there stunned.

John Cena is out next to call the crowd lively and make Michael Cole laugh

John Cena vs Seth Rollins

Seth ain’t playing. He knocks Cena out with a knee and covers for 1..2…NO!!!

We come back after a break and Cena has control. He’s still wearing his green shirt, so I guess that adds to his power and stamina. cena stands with the side headlock and takes Seth back down with it. Cover for 1..2..NO! Seth with a right hand to stop the hold, but Cena hits a clothesline knocking Seth down. Cena removes his shirt and tosses it to a big bald dude then covers for 1..2…NO! Cena with a right. He then tosses Seth into the corner hard. Cover for 1…NO! Side headlock from Cena. Cena tosses Seth to the outside. Seth struggles, gets up at 9, and rolls back into the ring while the commentary team explains that he’s been in this match for 30+ minutes as of now. Cena tells Seth to stay down, as if there’s no way Seth can win this and Cena is doing him a favor. Cena grabs Seth, belly to belly. Cena lifts Seth up, hits another one, lifts Seth and hits a third. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!

Another break, and we return to Seth turning right into a Firemans. Seth floats off. Kick. DDT. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Seth with a right hand. Another. Cena ducks a third. He catches Seth and lifts him into a stunner of sorts and covers for 1..2..NO! Cena talks shit from an elevated position, gives Seth a right, covers for a 1 count, and Rollins ain’t bout to die. They go back and forth. Cena hits a shoulder tackle. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Man, I hate how obvious they’re making this “Story” of Seth being a never-say-die dude. JUST LET IT HAPPEN! Anyway, Seth stands on the apron and Cena is smiling because he’s oh so fresh. Cena hits another tackle to Seth, sending him flying off the apron. Ref starts the count. Seth is in the ring at 8 this time. Cena tells the ref to check on Seth, and even throws up the X. So annoying…

We come back to Cena standing with his hands on his hips, looking down on Seth. Cole informs us that Rollins has been wrestling for 44 minutes. Cena seems concerned. He waits for Seth to stand. Cena hits the ropes. Shoulder tackle. Another one. Protobomb but Seth counters into a roll through! He hops over the ropes onto the apron. Right hand. Rollins springboards, but Cena side steps and grabs the leg! STF. Cena releases, pulls the leg, and Seth escapes. Slingblade. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth rushes the corner, tosses Cena to the middle. Suplex from Seth. He tries for another, but Cena won’t let it happen. He drops Seth with a Protobomb. Cena calls for the shuffle, but Seth kicks him in the face. Kick to the gut. Superkick tothe face! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Cena on the apron. Seth is up. He grabs the head of Cena, looking for a suplex. He goes for it, but Cena stops it. Cena lifts ihm over the ropes onto the apron. Seth runs, and Cena tosses him into the ringpost shoulder first. Cena rushes, and Seth moves. Cena hits the steps shoulder first as well! The ref starts the count. Ref at 5 and both men are still down. Seth is up first at 7. He moves a bit then gets to his knees. Cena is up. Both roll into the ring at 9. Both men up. Right hand from Cena. He blocks Seth. Right to the head. Again. Protobomb yet again. Five Knuckle, and he drops it! Seth up. AA attempt, but Rollins slides down and hits a rollup! 1..2..NO!!! CROSSFACE FROM ROLLINS!!! Cena is able to power out of the hold. He sets up for the AA. Goes for it. Seth lands on his feet! Enziguri! Rollins to the top rope! FROG SPLASH!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Seth locks up from behind. Cena reverses. AA to Seth! Cover for 1..2……NO!!!! The ref says no! Rollins kicked out! Cena goes to the top rope. Seth is up. He locks the head. SUPERPLEX! Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Seth is up. he’s waiting for Cena. He rushes for a stomp, but Cena catches him. STF to Seth! Rollins grabs the ropes! Cena grabs Seth, pulls, Seth lands on his feet. Goes for enziguri, but Cena grabs the leg! STF! Seth rolls. STF again from Cena! Seth reaches the ropes! He rolls to the outside. Seth gets himself back into the ring, or at least the apron. Cena grabs him and wants the AA from the top rope. ROLLTHROUGH!!! Seth pulls a Cena and lifts Cena like nothing! AA from Seth Rollins! Rollins heads to the top rope. He goes for the Pheonix Splash. Cena moves! Cena with the AA! He rolls through, but Seth lands on his feet. Knee to the face.

Another kick! Rollins hits the ropes. CURBSTOMP! Pin for 1…2…..3!!!!!

Elias vs Seth Rollins

Elias is out next! He RUNS HIS ASS DOWN THE RAMP AND COVERS! 1..2….NO!!!! Elias drops a bunch of knees and covers again. 1..2..NO!!! Whip to Seth. Elias with a back elbow. Cover again for 1..2..NO!!! Elias works in a half Boston crab as we come back from a commercial break.

We get a pic-in-pic promo from Cena with Renee Young. Cena gives him props, but says Seth’s focus on being Mr. Monday Night is going to hurt him. Cena is trying to balance his energy on multiple items, and that tonight is a call of action. Cena needs to win this match or he has no road to Mania.

In the ring, Elias is stomping out the leg of Seth. He pulls, Seth lands on his feet, but hurts his knee and falls. Seth isn’t able to stand. Seth chomps out of the corner. Eli gives on too. They trade. Seth with the win. He gets some elbows then a bunch of right hands. he gets a stomp. Eli kicks the leg, hits the ropes. Superkick from Seth! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Eli to the outside. Seth from the top rope! He lands it but hurts his knee even more! Seth rolls Eli into the ring. ERli misses a right hand. Kick from Seth. He hits the ropes.

Eli with a kick, Seth no sells and screams, then gets hit with a knee. Drift Away from Elias. Pin for 1..2……3!!!!

Elias vs Finn Balor

Finn is in no rush to get to the ring. He makes his entrance and pumps up the crowd a bit. Finn claps for Seth then rushes the ring. He attacks Eli in the corner with right hands. Knee from Elias. Elias with a right elbow to the face. Whip to Eli, reverse, and Eli rolls through until he gets kicked by Finn. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Finn with a chop. Whip is reversed, and Balor hops over the apron then kicks Eli hard. Finn heads to the top rope. Eli rolls to the outside. Balor hops down and we get a commercial.

Back from the break, and Eli drops a knee to Finn’s arm. Backstage, Seth is interviewed with Renee. Seth tells her that he pinned two of the best in the world back to back and he guesses that’s something, but the truth is that it doesn’t mean anything if he doesn’t win the chamber on Sunday.

In the ring, Eli works the arm behind Finn. Finn turns. Eli grabs and Finn floats off, then hits a back elbow. Eli drdops a righ hand and lifts Finn again. He drops Finn’s shoulder onto his knee and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Eli hops on the 2nd rope and drops an axe handle. Eli slides out of the ring. Grabs Finn’s arm. Drops it across the edge of the apron. Eli back in the ring. He works the left arm. Eli shoves Finn. Finn bounces back with a kick, but Eli works the arm again. Eli shoves, and hits a right elbow but Finn is able to get that overhead kick real quick before falling to the mat. Finn with some throat checks. Again. Slingblade to Eli. Eli up in the corner. Chop from Finn. A whip, and Finn eats a back elbow. Eli hops to the top rope, but Finn with a high kick to the ear! Eli heads to the outside. Finn follows. RUNNING DROPKICK TO ELI INTO THE BARRICADE!!! Finn sends Eli back in the ring. Finn with a slingblade. He runs, and Eli hits a hard clothesline! Cover for 1..2…NO!! Eli grabs Finn, sets him up on his shoulders. Turns it into a powerbomb and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!!

We return from a break, and Finn is on the apron for a running kick to Elias’ face. Finn drops down to the mat, grabs Eli’s head, and gets shoved into the ringpost by Elias. Eli tosses him into the ring and Eli drops an elbow. Finn moves, though, and goes for a rollup to Eli. 1..2…NO!!! ELi turns the pin into an arm bar!! Finn reaches for the ropes. Eli releases the hold, drops a right the arm, then locks the arm bar back in. Finn reaches. Reaches. Eli stands up, Finn shoots the legs. Stomp to the chest from Finn! Eli with a kick. Finn with a right. Eli misses a right, and Finn hits the slingblade. Finn rushes the corner with a hard dropkick. Finn heads to the top rope. COUP DE GRACE! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Eli with a kick, Seth no sells and screams, then gets hit with a knee. Drift Away from Elias. Pin for 1..2……3!!!!

The Miz vs Finn Balor

The Miz’s music hits, Axel and Bo come out, and Finn looks confused. The Miz attacks from behind!!!! He hits a DDT to Finn. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Miz hits the ropes, then rushes with a kick to Finn’s face. Miz hits the ropes and goes for another kick. Miz hits the ropes again, and gets a third kick. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Finn with some surprise right hands. Whip to the ropes. Knee from Miz. Miz sends Finn to the outside. Axel and Bo saunter over. Ref stops them. They distract and Miz grabs Finn to send him into the barricade. Miz rolls Finn into the ring, head hanging over the apron. Miz grabs the arm but Finn locks it up, only for Miz to drop it on his knees.

Back from a break, and Miz is working the arm behind The Miz. Renee has a small interview with Eli bringing up he is entering last. He brings up what he did to Rollins, and says there will be 5 other Seth’s in the Chamber. He will then head to Mania to give the greatest performance of a lifetime and the entire world will know what WWE stands for.

Miz with the Yes Kicks in the center of the ring. Chop from Finn. A right elbow and a left uppercut to the gut. Finn locks the head. He drops an elbow to the chest of Miz. Cover for 1..2..NO! Finn with a chop to Miz. he shoves Miz into the corner and hits another chop. Another corner chop from Finn. He goes for one more, but Miz stops it and goes for the Skull Crsuhing Finale. Rollup from Finn. 1..2..NO!! Miz grabs the arm and slams Finn down shoulder first. Miz hits the ropes. Goes for a kick. Balor ducks. Rollup for 1..2..NMO!!! Miz goes for the finisher yet again, but Balor reaches for the ropes and gets the break. Ref holds Miz back. Axel grabs the arm of Balor and hangs it up on the ropes. Miz with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Miz misses a right, another. Finn hits the ropes, ducks a hit, and he flips over the top rope directly onto The Miztourage!!! Balor with a high kick to The Miz. DROPKICK IN THE CORNER!! Miz drops. Finn heads to the top rope. Axel and bo are up,. Right hand to Axel! Bo on the apron. Finn on the top rope. He clips Bo.

Miz up! He clubs the legs, and Finn tumbles down!! Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

The Miz vs Braun Strowman

The crowd chants loudly for Strowman as Miz realizes who his final opponent is. Braun’s music hits, and Miz is so not down. Braun comes down all smiles. He is slow to enter the ring. Miz backs out and rolls to the outside. Braun dorps down and chases him! Miz leaves through the crowd. Braun catches him near stage right. Braun grabs MIz by the head and drags him back to the ring. he tosses him over the barricade.

Back from a break, and Braun is destroying The Miz as expected. He tosses Miz across the ring then gives him a huge kick to the gut. Braun with another toss to Miz across the ring. Another toss and this time Miz rolls to the outside. he hangs Braun up on the ropes. INterview with Finn isn’t enough to stop Braun from dropping Miz down hard with a dropkick! Braun drops a fist onto the chest of Miz. Braun rushes the ropes,. Miz holds them down. Braun tumbles down but lands on his feet. mIz with a dropkick. He rushes Braun on the outside and Braun trucks him down. Miz in the ring. SKULL CRUSHING FINALE TO BRAUN!!!! Pin, but Braun sends Miz to the outsdide with a single press. Miz runs back in, right into a clothesline. Braun lifts Miz. Running Powerslam and a pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Braun Strowman

Amazing usage of RAW time. I loved it.

Match Quality: ****1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *****

Total Rating: ****3/4

Braun gets a promo who calls Brock “Beastie Boy,” and tells him that come Mania, Brock is going to get these hands. He then excuses himself to finish some business. Braun rushes the ring and grabs Miz, Bo, and Axel. Axel gets a running powerslam. Bo is next.

Braun sees Miz. He chases him backstage. We see the destruction in the ring then flip cams and Miz is being tossed out onto the stage! Braun tosses him down the ramp. Running powerslam in the middle of the ring to Miz.

Braun’s music hits, but he’s not finished with him yet! Another running powerslam to your Intercontinental Championship.

Back from a break, and Renee Young is here to interview Asuka. She wonders how concerned Asuka is. Asuka says she controls her own destiny, and that destiny is to win the championship at Mania. Asuka calls her a very strong woman with a strong opinion, which of course calls for an attack from Nia. Nia stands tall as her music hits.

Promo for Ronda Rousey.



Match 2: Cesaro and Sheamus vs Titus Worldwide

Cesaro starts the match with tossing something into the crowd like a good heel. Lockup to start between Titus and Cesaro. Cesaro gets him in the corner and the ref stops them. Cesaro with a shove. Titus reverses and hits a cohp. Tag to Apollo and he covers after a double elbow. Pin for 1..NO! Right hand to Cesaro. Tag to Apollo. Whip to Apolloi into Cesaro. Body slam from titus. Titus barks. Apollo gets sent to the outside and Sheamus takes advantage with a clothesline. Dana goes to check on Apollo. Cesaro yells and Sheamus makes her move. Sheamus sends him into the barricade then beats down on Apollo a few times. Sheamus rolls in and tags in Cesaro. Whip to Apollo then they hit a double klick in the corner. I miss a bit and come back to Sheamus getting tagged in. Right hands from Apollo. Apollo rties for a tag but Sheamus ain’t havin it. Sheamus knocks Titus off the apron. Tag to Cesaro. He hits the ringpost shoulder first.

Apollo sen ds Sheamus over the top rope. Rollup to Cesaro. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Titus Worldwide

meh

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Bray Wyatt wants to talk about the end being near. He hopes those who say this are right for us and for Matt. His end will be at Elimination Chamber.

Matt is here to break the promo. He says that he and Wyatt have been engaging in battle since the dawn of time, but they are just beginning.

Bray Wyatt calls Matt a liar.

Matt calls Bray a liar.

Wyatt says he is a twisted man and his words mean nothing.

Matt has the power of illumination.

Bray must silence Matt.

Matt says Bray must be obsolete.

Bray says Matt’s dream will become his nightmare.

Matt says Bray will surrender to reality.

Bray says at the chamber, Matt will burn.

Matt says at EC, Bray shall be Deleted.

Bray laughs. Then he doesn’t.



Match 3: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James vs Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville

Sonya and Mickie to start. Mickie flirts with the leg takedown, but Sonya ain’t havin it. She retaliates but Mickie locks the arm and works in a side headlock. Sonya with a takedown. Mickie breaks the arms and drop toe holds. Mickie gets a tag from Sasha. Kick to Sonya. Sonya works the arm. Sasha with right hands. Sonya backs Sasha into the corner. Tag from Mandy. Kick in the corner. She hits a back elbow. Mandy with a body slam attempt, but Sasha lands on her feet and sends her into the corner .Tag to bayley. bayley grabs the head and slams Mandy into the corner. Bayley presses down and pins for 1..No! Mandy works the leg but Bayley spins her with a leg scissors. Mandy lands on her feet and smacks bayley one. Another. Mandy whips her hair into Bayley and Bayley stomps her in the corner. Bayley with more stomps. Bayley with a t-bone suplex. Mandy tries to roll out of the ring as we go to break.

Back from a break and Bayley is locked in a side headlock. She turns out of it and rolls up for a pin. Only gets a 1. Mandy gets Bayley in the heel corner. bayley fights out with a flapjack into the turnbuckle after some elbows to Sonya. Bayley hits an elbow on Mandy. Mandy holds the arm of Bayley to prevent the tag. Bayley hits a knee, whips, reversed, Bayley hops off and Mandy drops bayley face first in the corner. Cover for 1..2..NO! Mandy mounts and hits a few rights. Mandy comes to the corner, looking to tag her partner, but Alexa gets a blind tag and sends Bayley to the corner. Alexa sends Bayley into it again but Bayley reverses. Bayley with elbows. Alexa sends her into the corner. Alexa rushes the corner, pauses, and slaps bayley hard. Sonya is tagged in. She locks up a leg scissors and a cross face from behind. Cover from Bayley as she rolls into the hold. Kickout immediately. Bayley with a jawbreaker. She goes for a tag, but Deville lifts her and holds her back. Mandy is in to help. Ref stops her. Bayley gets the tag. Sasha is in. She attacks in the corner. Mandy in the ring, grabs Bayley, and the ref is claiming that there was never a tag made. Mandy run into Sasha. Tag from Bayley. Mickie with a bunch of rights to Mandy. She ducks a clothesline, hits an elbow to the head. Kick to the face. Kick to Sonya on the apron. Mickie with a flapjack. Kip Up. Mickie eyes Alexa. She goes to the top rope. Mickie with a Thesz Press but Deville is in the ring. Neckbreaker to Sonya. Kick to Mandy. High knee to Mandy. Mickie gets distracted, kicks Sonya out of the reing. Knee from Mandy. Cover from Mandy. Mickie is under the ropes. Pin for 1..2..NO!! Mickie rolls out of the ring. Mandy beats down on Mickie. Mandy with an abdominal stretch. Mandy letys go but grabs the leg and tries to stop Mickie from tagging. Mandy flips Mickie with a sorta-suplex. cover for 1..2…NO!!! Mandy lifts Mickie. Sonya in with a kick. She hits a right hand. Another. Sopnya sends Mickie into the corner. Mickie with a kick. She lifts and locks the head then gets a hurricanrana. Mickie nearly gets a tag, but Sonya lifts Mickie and takes her right down. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sonya grabs Mickie. She takes her into the corner, calls for a tag. Mandy gets it as Alexa prevents tagging herself in. They go for a double suplex, but Mickie lands on her feet and hits a double neckbreaker. Tag to Alexa. Tag to Banks. Banks with a right. Another. Dropkick. She stops a kick, talks some shit, and hits a knee to Alexa! Sasha runs to the corner, gets lifted onto the apron. High kick to Alexa. Double knees to Sonya on the outside! Sasha back on the apron. She sends Alexa’s head into the corner. Double knees to Alexa. Sasha on the 2nd rope. Double knees off the 2nsd rope. Cover for 1..2..NO!

Mandy in to stop it. Bayley in to give her a suplex and send Mandy to the outside. Alexa with a rollup. 1…2..NO!!! Banks rolls through. BANK STATEMENT! Alexa taps! Yay!

Winners: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James

Pretty Meh till that last stretch.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

After the match, Mandy and Sonya attack Sasha. Bayley comes in to help and Sonya kicks her right in the face. Banks is up. Mandy kicks her right down. Sonya with a running knee to Sasha! Alexa is there to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Sonya and Mandy turn to her and stare her down. They corner her. But here’s Mickie to save Alexa! Mickie and Alexa team up to grab Sonya and hit a double Mickie-T.

End Show