411’s WWE RAW Report 4.27.20

Hello Quarintinos! It’s another Monday, and Vanessa and I have not yet killed each other. I can only hope the same for you.



RAW starts with the loud roar of the crowd.

Haha. Just kidding. It starts with MVP talking bout MitB, and wants to pick the brains of those that will be in the match. His first guest, Rey Mysterio.

MVP forgoes the tour for Rey and introduces Aleister Black.

MVP then announces his pick for MitB, Apollo Crews.

MVP asks Rey what it means to be Mr. MitB, but MVP answers for him, saying that it will cement his legacy and add to his already storied career. MVP then answers for Black, saying it will catapult him. As for Crews, as much as it pains MVP to admit it, Crews beat him, and has a chance to become Mr. MitB. What does this mean to him, and does he have what it takes?

Apollo says that this is an opportune—-

They are interrupted by Zelina Vega and her crew. Zelina says no one wants to hear what Apollo Crews has to say, but what they can’t stop talking about is Zelina’s boyz. These three men are the future. At one point or another, the three in the ring were deemed the future, but none of them measure up, and the future that them three represent is a bleek one. One where that MitB contract resides somewhere other than RAW.

Zelina calls her boys to trash the red velvet of MVP and ushers them into the ring. She tells the three that it doesn’t have to be this way. They should do what’s right, show the Universe that they are willing to do what’s best for RAW, and allow her three to take their places.

MVP says this sou—

Rey wants to speak. They’re coming out expecting for them to just hand over their spots? Wow. You’re crazy, but in Spanish. Rey also feels like they came out to pick a fight with them.

Fisticuffs fly! The faces take care of the heels and stand tall (well, except for Rey) in the middle of the ring.



Match 1: Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews vs Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory

Black and Garza to start. Garza works the arm from behind, and we hear Samoa Joe on commentary instead of King! Garza gets tripped down and Black works the leg. Garza pulls back on the head. Garza tries to crawl away, works the leg, and kicks the back of the leg a few times. Right hands and he ties Balck up for a cloverleaf, only for Black to smack him away. Garza runs into an arm draf and Black works said arm behind Garza. Cover for 1…2.NO!! Garza with the rope work, but Black sweeps the leg and rolls up for 1..2NO!!! Another arm drag into a submission. Tag to Crews who comes in and eats some elbows. Tag to Theory who gets trucked down with a tackle. Crews locks the head and sets up for a delayed vertical. Whip by Theory, Crews hops over and flips away then hits a dropkick followed by an arm drag. Another. He works the arm. Tag to Rey. Rey in and hops with a head scissors int othe buckle. Cover for 1….NO! Rey works the arm, Theory gives him a knee. Theory tags in Garza. They double whip Rey, Rey ducks under both, wheelbarrow into leg scissors and he tosses them both into 619 position, but in comes Andrade to stop Rey’s run. He was tagged in. Rey on the shoulders, spins, sets up for 619, but Andrade moves. In come Crew and Blacks, they hit the ropes and dive over onto the baddies.

We are back, and Theory has Black in the torture rack. He drops Black onto the buckle in the corner. Back suplex, and Theory covers. 1…2..NO! Theory works the arm from behind, then locks the head. Tag from Garza. He sets Black up horizonatally and drives a knee into him, then tags in Andrade. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag from Theory. Kick to Black Big boot from Black and Theory locks the head. Stomps from Theory. He grabs Black by the head and drives a forearm into the back. Another torture rack and Theory wrenches then drops Black in the corner, again, but Black catches himself and drives an elbow into Theory. Big Boot, he runs, rolls Theory up for 1..2..NO!!!! Black goes for a tag, but Theory catches him. Black kicks him in the chest. Tag to Rey. Tag to Andrade. Rey ducks, hits some rights. Whip is reversed and Adnrade lifts Rey up into a head scissors from Rey. Rey hops over the ropes onto the apron. Shoulder . Springboard senton. Whip to the ropes, Andrade rolls him up, Rey rolls through, Kick to the face of Andrade! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Angel who comes in and double teams Rey with Andrade.

We are back from a break and Rey kicks the. Back of the head of Andrade for fun. Rey’s homies are all knocked down so Rey has no one to tag. Andrade shoves Rey. Rey shoves back, springboard, gets caught, Tornado DDT to Andrade! Tag to Apollo who comes in to beat everyone’s ass. Spinebuster to Angel. Carry over powerslam to Theory, and he is the legal man so we get a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Andrade stops the pin. He sends Black off th apron, and Rey. Crews stands up, grabs the head of Theory, and ducks a right, but eats an elbow. Theory grabs the leg and drops Crews onto the knee. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Apollo with a kick. He grabs the head, lifts, and Theory floats over and attacks the back. Tag from Andrade. Crews hits the ropes, and Andrade drops him over by holding onto the ropes. Black in. Knee to Theory. Kick from Garza. Senton to Garza from Rey. Andrade in to send Rey outside. He rolls Apollo back in the ring, Crews misses a pump kick. Elbow from Andrade. Cover for 1…2…NO!!!!

Andrade goes for the Hammerlock DDT but Apollo turns it into a powerbomb! Pin for 1..2….3!!!



Winners: Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black

This was for Apollo to look good, but was kinda meh.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Zelina is yelling at Andrade until she gets interrupted by Charley who wants to know what went wrong in the match. Andrade says his friends let him down. None of those three can beat him in a championship match one-on-one. Hi Charley.

In comes Apollo who couldn’t help but overhear the complaints. Apollo says he’ll beat Andrade tonight again. He’s very happy about this.

Andrade comes back, says that Apollo doesn’t deserve a shot. Apollo slaps the shit out of him, and says “how bout now?” Zelina tells him that he’ll get the title shot – tonight.

Nia v Shayna v Asuka is next, but after Asuka and Nia come out, Shayna pulls ASuka out of the ring. Shayna beats Asuka down on the outside, tossing her into ladders and the like, while Nia watches. Nia finally leaves the ring to attack Shayna, but Asuka stops her. Shayna and Asuka go at it with. Ladder. Nia grabs a ladder, tosses it into th ring, and hits both of the other women with it.

Lashley is here without Lana, thank God.



Match 2: Bobby Lashley vs Denzel Dejournette

Lashley breaks a hold from behind and turns into it, then shoves the neck away, locks up and hits an overhead belly to belly. He sweeps the leg with the hand then slaps him nasty. Denzel tries to get one up on Lashley, which upsets the man with no eyebrows. He lifts up with a chokeslam/spinebuster type move then waits for a Spear. He hits it, looks good. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Bobby Lashley

-yawn-

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

We go to last week where Liv beat Ruby then Saxton asks the question no one else has asked; Can Liv beat Ruby in back to back matches…



Match 4: Liv Morgan vs Ruby Riott

Lockup and Ruby outmuscles Liv then STOs her down to the mat. Ruby grabs Liv and sends her into the corner. Ruby kicks, again, scrapes the face, then runs into a drop toe hold into the buckle. Liv tres to stomp the head, but Ruby hits a right to the back. Liv is able to drop her face first into the mat. Ruby goes fo ra right, but Liv blocks and hits another .Whip to Ruby. Butt splash into the corner. Liv misses a right, and Ruby hits The Riott Kick. Pin for 1…2…NO!!!! Ruby looks to no one for shock. Ruby grabs Liv, claiming that Liv made her do this.

Ruby lifts Liv, sends her into the ropes, Liv side steps. Liv with Oblivion. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Liv Morgan

I guess we had to see that again to really hammer it home?

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Saxton wants to know if this is the start of a new chapter for Liv? Liv says she has many more chapters, but she’s still trying to figure out who she is and what that means. She’ll figure it out, though. She is confident that she will figure it out.

Backstage, Nia is injuring wrist tape.

She wonders what Charley can do about her actions tonight. What can Asuka do about it? Nothing. What can Shayna do? Nothing. What can anyone do? Nia then screams for no reason.

Backstage, in front of a broken In n Out sign and some fog, The Viking Raiders call out The Street Profits and say that they suck, but in Viking speak.

Jinder Mahal is announced as returning to RAW next.



Match 5: Jinder Mahal s Akira Tozawa

Jinder treats Akira like an NXT Rookie. He drives a knee into the man’s chest on the outside into the barricade, then sends him into the apron, and back to the barricade. Jinder with the fireman’s into a…Indian Drop?

Jinder finishes it with the The Khallas. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Jinder Mahal



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Zelina goes full Cardi B and pops off on Charley, saying next time she wants to ask Andrade a question, it goes through Zelina. Her and Andrade leave, and Garza omes in to give her a rose and ask if they can get better acquainted some time in the future.



Match 6: United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews vs Andrade

Apollo gets Crews into the corner until the ref breaks it up. Lockup and Andrade works the arm. Apollo with a front faced lock until Andrade backs him into the ropes to break the hold. Side headlock from Andrade. He stops a push off, Apollo with a shove, hops over, hits a dropkick to the face, and Andrade rolls to the outside. Apollo follows, Andrade heads inside, Apollo follows again, and Andrade drops an elbow to the back. Whip to the corner, and Apollo spills to the outside, favoring the knee.

And we are back. Andrade with a running kick to Apollo. He leaves the ring and drives some elbows into th face of Apollo. Andrade rolls into the ring, stomps Apollo away, then seats him in the corner for some stomps. Apollo blocks a right, hits a slap, another, right hands to the face over and over, then a lil jig and a right. Clothesline to Andrade. He lifts and shoves Andrade into th corner. Shoulders to the gut. Apollo rushes the corner and SPLASH! Overhead Belly to Belly. Apollo is hyped. He rushes out of the corner right into a big boot. Andrade to the top rope. High kick from Apollo. Cover afer a standing moonsault for 1..2…NO!! Drop toe hold into the buckle by Andrade. He hits the corner, and runs with double knees to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Apollo goes for a pump kick, but Andrade dodges, drops Apollo with a knee, right hand, Apollo presses, but Andrade falls off and lands a DDT! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Andrade goes for the Hammerlock, but Apollo blocks, Sunset flip by Andrade, but Apollo rolls through, Enziguri!!! Powerslam! 1…2….NO!!!! Andrade gets Apollo in the corner. Apollo on the top buckle. Andrade with right hands. He locks the head. Apollo escapes and headbutts him down. Apollo ith a frog splash, lands on his feet but his knee buckles! Andrade smells blood.

Andrade goes to stomp, but the ref stops him to check on Apollo. Apollo crawls to the corner. Ref calls for the bell. WEAK!

Winner: Andrade

Weak…

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***1/4

Backstage, The Street Profits make fun of The Viking Raiders for their Carpool Karaoke shit from last week. They say that they are free next week.

Becky Lynch video package

Nuginex commercial

Neither the video package or the Nuginex commercial are important



Match 7: Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs Ever-Rise

Ricochet and some dude start. Tag to Cedric and he drives a knee into Martell then pins for 1..NO! Front face headlock and a tag from Ricochet who comes in and duble teams, dodges a move from Parker and Martel hits a clothesline to the back of the head. Parker enters the ring and whips his partner, who reverses, Parker hits an elbow. Drop toe hold and an elbow drop from Parker. He works the face then drives a fist into the face. Headlock and a tag to Martel who drives an elbow into the face. Tag to Parker. Boot is up and Ricochet eats it. Stomp to the face and Parker with a choke hold. Parker lifts his foot again so Martel could drive Riccohet into it, but Ricochet reverses. Ricochet flies with a tag to Ceric. Tag to Parker. Clotheslnie, back elbow, rights, lefts, kick, dropkick to Martel. Cedric attacks both, dropkicks Martel, splash in the corner to Parker. Tornado DDT after a tag. Ricochet with a standing shooting star. Pin for 1..2.NO!!! Martell breaks it up. Cedric sends him outside, Martell pulls him to the outside as well. Ricochet springboards off the corner with a dropkick, gets rolled up for 1..2.NO!!! Superkick from Ricochet.

Tag to Alexander. Dropkick into a Flatliner for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

I mean..they’re having fun…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

MVP is on the tron. He says he has a great eye for talent, and says who better to bring back Thorne and the other guy from last week. MVP says last week was a fluek, and a rematch could be box office gold. So….I guess that’ll go down.

Backstage, Apollo is on crutches. Charley asks him a question, and he starts crying.

Lol.

Jerry Lawler is here to talk about Money in the Bank, saying they could fight in the gym, the elevator, and maybe even Mr. McMahon’s office, but eventually they’ll make their way to the roof to compete for the briefcase.

Seth comes out first

Then Drew, and he tells King he should leave the ring, because he knows how these things go.

Drew offers Seth a seat, then signs the document, and turns the page for Seth to sign.

Seth, with his one gloved hand, looks at the contract, and considers the act of signing. He grabs a mic.

He wonders if Drew thinks Seth wants this. He doesn’t want this; he has to drink this. He dropped Drew two weeks ago to get them to this point, but he doesn’t WANT to do this. Drew will be a great champ some day. He’s a warrior and an honorable man, but not a leader. Seth is a leader. He has led, and people have followed. Now, more than ever, the WWE University needs someone to turn to, a leader. He can be the light in this darkness. Seth doesn’t want to be the one crushing Drew’s dream, but that’s the sacrifice he’s willing to make. In time this will all make sense to Drew, and when it comes, Drew can find Seth, and he will not turn him away. He will lead Drew, too.

Drew says thank you. It was a really passionate speech – really enlightening. Things are clear to Drew now. He’s sure they’re clear to all of us, too. It’s clear that Seth is completely full of shit.

AND THE CROWD GOES: _________

Drew wonders where his followers are. It’s not Seth’s fault. It’s never Seth’s fault, right? Drew doesn’t know what’s going on in that warped brain of Seth, but he will not let Seth win the championship under any circumstances. He’ll give Seth some advice: Shut your mouth – stop talking .Forever. No one wants to hear Seth Rollins talk, be it now or online. Seth has a unique talent of somehow getting his foot stuck in his mouth while at the same time getting his head stuck up his ass. Two: Finish the job. Go for the throat. He didn’t two weeks ago, but he better do so at Money in the Bank, because he’ll sure as hell go for his.

Seth says at MitB, the big picture will become very clear, and Drew will be better off for it.

Seth signs.

Seth tells Drew “Have Faith In…”

Drew slams his head into the table, then tosses it out of the ring, and moves the chair. Glasgow Kiss to Seth. Drew removes his too tight shirt and gets ready for the Claymore. BUT MURPHY IS HERE!!! Murphy stomps Drew in the corner. He looks towards Seth and helps him up. Seth rips himself away from Murphy. Seth hugs Murphy. CLAYMORE FROM DREW TO MURPHY!!!!

End Show