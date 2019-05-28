411’s WWE RAW Report 5.27.19

oh hai, Marks!

Y’all see that thing that happened this weekend? Shit was wild…

Anyways, let’s watch RAW.

Awesome Memorial Day video package as per usual

Brock is backstage with the hand-rubbing Paul Heyman and his briefcase. We will be informed soon about who he chose, but before that, we get the WWE Champion out here to toss out pancakes.

Recap of last Tuesday where Brock came to tease Kofi and Kofi was down with the get down only to be attacked by Dolph Ziggler.

For a dude that got attacked the way he did, Kofi is all kinds of smiles. He says that last week, Owens took out Big E and reinjured his knee. Then, Dolph came and attacked him. Ziggler tried to end him, but guess what – Dolph didn’t finish the job. When the time is right, he’ll address Dolph, but he’s here tonight for Mr. Money in the Bank. Heyman said tonight was the night, so let’s do this.

Seth Rollins has something to say about this, because out comes Crossfit Jesus. He sats essentially the same thing Kofi says.

Out comes Brock whose entrance is cut off by his briefcase….BEING A BOOMBOX!!! Lol. Wow. Apparently, Brock likes shitty Miami Cuban music.

Brock’s boombox then plays…The New Day? Then Seth Rollins?

Wow….

Seth is tired of this shit. He drops his mic and bounces.

Heyman says that it’s just like Rollins to pee on everybody’s parade. His client, Brock, was goimng to announce his opponent but Sweth ruined their Brock Party, so they are leaving.

Brock makes his way up the ramp, and Kofi stares on in the ring.

HE IS ATTACKED BY DOLPH ZIGGLER FROM BEHIND!!! Ziggler sends him to the outside then drops him on his head at the bottom of the ramp. Ziggler runs to grab a chair, but Woods is here to protect Kofi!!!! He sends Dolph into the ring. Dolph rolls out. Woods is on the top corner.

After the break, Ziggler runs up the ramp to attack Woods!! They go at it for a while. Woods sends Dolph down the ramp then into the ring and attacks him. Dolph tosses him to the outside of the ring. Ziggler sends Woods into the barricade. Hard. They take the fight into he crod. Woods with a kick. He attacks the back. Ziggler underhooks but Woods turns it and sends Dolph into the barricade. Woods grabs a trash can and tosses it into Dolph. Woods sends Dolph back towards the ring, over the barricade. Right hand from Dolph. He sends Woods into the steps face first. Dolph with a chair. Hard smack to the back. Another one to the back. Ziggler sends Woods into the ring. He smacks Woods on the back hard again, then opens the chair, looking to guillotine Woods. He sets Woods head up in the chair, but KOFI IS BACK!!!!

He runs down the ramp with a chair and enters the ring, chasing Ziggler. Ziggler retreats through the crowd as Kofi stands in the ring.

We are back to minute 30 of Smackdown on RAW, and Dolph is here to tell Kofi he has been wasting his time on Brock cashing in when he should have been worried about DOlph, because in 11 days at SSD, Kofi s going to defend his title against Dolph, and he’s got one request; celebrate like he’s never done so before for the next 11 days, show the world, because Kofi si the best champ he can remember, but every time he sees the title and Kofi, it reminds him that it should have been him.

For his entire career, Kofi has had two people behind him the entire time, but Dolph knows how good Kofi is. Dolph is going to take his title. Millions of fans that look up to Kofi since day 1, what happens to him when he takes the title away. It took longer than Dolph wanted to – just like this promo.

Backstage, a bunch of nobodies are having a holiday block party. The Usos are hosting.

Backstage, Shane O’Mac is shadow boxing the ghost of Dusty Rhodes.

Drew is nearby. They walk, and it looks like they’re coming to the ring.

Shane makes his entrance, then walks to the back???

If you were wondering if we would get a match upon return of the show, we instead get a video package for Randy Orton.

Oh, look, more talking.

Shane says that respect is a big deal. It was ingrained in him from a young age, however, it was not for Roman Reigns, because how could one explain how he just punched Vince like nothing. What type of human being strikes down another man’s father?

And looks who Reigns is representing. We go way back to The Rock’s grandpappy. He then brings up The Rock, Yokozuna, The Head Shrinkers, The Usos, and….The Wild Samoans. Reigns father was one of them. Shane new them, and has always had a front row seat to watch their accomplishments. He’s not out here to use this platform and disparage The Wild Samoans. It’s not in him. Not part of his thing. His father was always there to clean up the mistakes of Afa and Sika. As it gets down to one specific thing, he is representing the McMahon family, and he is ready to fight, but who from the Samoan Dynasty will walk down and face Shane.

We come back, and some skinny Samoan is in the ring. It’s a cousin of Roman, apparently.

Oop, nevermind, he’s got some thickness.

Before the match can start, Drew takes Lance out by he legs and crashes him into the barricade, then the apron, then barricade, then apron, then the steps. Drew sends him into the barricade. Shane is on the mic and tells drew to stop and relax and chill, all while not really meaning any of it.

Drew chops the kid a couple of times then sends him into the ring. Shane then asks for the bell to ring.



Match 1: Shane McMahon vs Lance A’naoi

Shane with a right hand. Another. A few back and forths, followed by a kick to the gut. Shane with some punches in the corner. Knees to the kid, then some more punches. Kick to the gut. More punches. Lance tries to fight back, hits some rights. Dropkick from Lance. Lance goes for a superkick, but Shane hits a back elbow then hops on the back of Lance and hits some cross faces. Shane locks him up with the legs and Lance taps.

Winner: Shane McMahon

This show….

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Shane grabs a mic, and talks some shit to the kid. He orders Drew to lift the kid up. Drew drops him. Shane with the triangle. He’s on the mic and tells him to tap out. He says Lance reminds him of Sika. Shane tells him to scream, and to keep tapping. The biggest mistake Sika ever made was spawning Reigns.

Apparently, Roman has had enough. Reigns is pissed. He runs down the ramp. Superman Punch to Drew. Shane is in the ring. Reigns slides in, then out as Shane tries to make it in the crowd. Reigns with some rights. Elbows from Shane. SUPERMAN PUNCH to Shane! He tosses Shane into the ring. Reigns wants the spear. Drew is there to pull Shane out of the ring.

We come back to RAW, and Brock’s music hits.

Heyman introduces himself and says he is the advocate for Brock Lesnar. Brock, apparently, has asked for this time. He now wants to inform who he will be cashing in on.

Before he can, Seth Rollins is here to interrupt.

He points out his title and says that this is his life, and what he works for every single day, and Brock comes out here to make a mockery out of it. He makes a mockery out of it because he is a joke. He says he beat him at Mania and he can do it again here and now. Brock used to be the man, and now he’s a coward, hiding behind Heyman. If he wants a chance to prove him wrong, there’s he chance .

He points at the briefcase.

Seth yells at him to cash it in.

Heyman reads the contract out loud, explaining the details of the contract.

Brock stops him, grabs the contract, then slaps Heyman across the head with it a few times. Apparently, there’s something in there he doesn’t like.

Brock is shocked that he has a whole year! Brock tells Seth “Screw You” and bounces.

As this segment ends, we get Truth and Carmella running int the ring with a flurry of wrestlers chasing him. Eric Young rolls up Truth for 1…Cedrick dives off the the corner. Truth and Carmella runs to the back and others chase him.

Oh, cool. AJ was supposed to be in the mian event. But apparently Aj is injured, so he will be replaced by Baron Corbin….

While AJ explains his current medical condition, Baron Corbin attacks him with a right hand. A small man comes in with the balls of a lion to yell at Corbin to get out.



Match 2: Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross vs The Iiconics

Nikki and Billie lockup, but Peyon gets a tag. They miss a double team. Lockup. Nikki tosses her aside, Peyton pushes her down. Nikki is able to stand, she gets Peyton in the middle of the ring. Lockup from behind. Peyton swith a side headlock. Peyton works the right arm. Peyton knees the arm down, then drops her weight on it. Nikki kips up out of the hold and Peyto n drops her back down hard then yells at Becky. Nikki shoves her. Arm drag from NikkI! Tag to Becky attempt but Peyton hits a knee. Tag to Billie ho gets locked up by Nikki with a headlock takedown. Another drag. She puls the legs out from under Kay then kicks her. Nikki sends her to the outside. Nikki kicks through the ropes. She hops off the apron onto both Billie and Peyton then runs to high five the audience.

Back, and Bilie knocks Becky off the apron. Nikki with a roll up but the ref is chattin it up with the ref so he misses it. Billie stops a tag, plants herself to prevent it, but Nikki is getting close. Billie turns and kicks the hand of Becky. Billie misses a splash in the corner. Tag to Peyton. Tag to Lynch. She flies off the 2nd rope with a bttering ram. Sends NBillie off the apron. Kick to Peyton. Becksploder. Becky on the corner. Leg drop to Peyton. Pin for 1..2….NO!! Kay in to break things up. Nikki runs across Peyton’s back and Billie big boots her. Peyton drives Becky’s knee into her face and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Becky grabs the arm of nowhere. DISARMER! Rollup from Peyron for 1..2..NO!!!

Becky with a Rock Bottom! Pin for 1…2….3!!!!

Winners: Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch

….

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: ¾*

Lacey Evans comes out immediately after the match.

The cookout is going down and The Usos are chatting it up with Naomi. In comes Tamina, all stoned face, then she turns face immediately and hugs Usos and Naomi.

The Revival are here and point out the class The Usos have for inviting them. They argue up a bit about the match they had. Naomi breaks it up. Naomi says they need to squash all this here and now in the block party. She wants them to show each other love. They shake hands, begrudgingly, then Naomi spreads them apart.

Ricochet is here. No he’s not. Oh, he’s back.



Match 3: Ricochet vs Cesaro

Richochet runs, hops on the shoulders, flips off the corner, looks for a rollup for 1…Cesaro with a knee. Ricochet sends Cesaro to the outside, hits the ropes, and dives over the top rope to the outside!!!

Back from a break, and Cesaro has an an abdominable stretch locked on. Ricochet with a right hand. Cesaro shoves him, Ricochet hops over for a Sunset flip, but cesaro ain’t havin it. He pulls Richochet up by his head and tosses him over the top of his head! Nice!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Ropes. STOMP! 1…2..NO!!! Cesaro wih another cover. Ricochet rolls to the ropes. Cesaro waits for him to stand up. Cesaro shoves. Ricochet hits a back elbow. He goes for a kick. Cesaro catches him, flups him up, Ricochet uses the legs to hop out of aback slide and hit a kick to the face. Ricochet goes for a cover. Gets a 2. Standing Shooting Star Press. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Ricochet pulls Cesaro towards the corner. Ricochet to the top rope. Cesaro with an uppercut. Another. They lock up in the corner but Ricochet is able to kick Cesaro in the head. Ricochet to the top rope. He calls for it. 630, but Cesaro moves and he lands on his feet!!! HUGE UPPERCUT!!!!! Holy shit! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Cesaro gets Ricochet on his shoulders. Ricochet floats off. Destroyer! Pin for 1…2..NO!!! Ricochet out of the ring.

He hops up, onto Cesaro’s shoulders, turns, another destroyer and a pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ricochet



Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Joe is here. He goes to commentary. He says he hears that Rey is going to give up the title next week. He is willing to take back what has always been his.

Ok.

“The Electric Chair” is. “Tell-All Q&A”

Ok.

The Usos and Revival are playing Corn Hole.

The Miz cuts a promo in a burrito wrap.



Match 4: Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley vs Baron Corbin vs The Miz

WE get Corbin and Baron, Lashley and Miz. Paydirt to Miz as Braun sends Corbin to the outside. Lashley dumps Miz and turns to stare down the behemoth. Lashley ducks under and gets a side headlock. Braun shoves him. Shoulder tackle and both man stay standing. Leap frog from Lashley, but Braun goes for a choke. Lashley prevents it, but Braun locks the hand back in only before Corbin enters and sends Braun into the corner face first. Lashley and Corbin send Braun into the corner hard. Braun tumbles outside. Miz is in and both Lashley and Corbin are on their knees. IT Kicks to both men.

On the outside, Lashley sends Braun into the barricade. Corbin has Miz in the corner and gets ready for a superplex. Miz fights out, headbutts Corbin down, but Lashley is back in to give a right to The Miz. Miz fights bk as Corbin sends Braun over the barricade. Miz fights Lashley off. Lashley with a right hand. Corbin is in now and he and Lashley climb the top rope and lock Miz up. Braun is in. He gets under the guys and tosses them, causing a suplex to Miz. Cover onto Lashley from Braun for 1..2…NO!!! Braun heads to the outside. He wants to truck the guys. Lashley cuts him off and smashes into him instead. Miz attacks Lashley, but he and Corbin double team and sends Miz into the barricade. Corbin and Lashley double team Braun.

We return from a break, and Lashley has Miz choked up on the bottom rope. Lashley lifts Miz, locks the head, and goes for a delayed suplex, but Miz hops over and lands on his feet. Kick to Lashley. Blocks a right and gets one of his own. Another. Left. Right. Another. Beatdown in the corner. Kicks from Miz. Clothesline in the corner. Knees in the corner. Another clothesline from Miz in the corner. Miz goes fo ra springboard, but Corbin is in the ring. He ducks under a right and gets Deep Six. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Braun is in the ring. Splash in the corner to Lashley. To Corbin. To Lashley again. He leaves the ring and grabs Miz. He drops Miz on the apron, trucks through Corbin on nthe outside, shoves him into the timekeepers area. Lashley off the apron with a slingblade type move. Lashley is up. He goes to splash braun, braun lfits him up. Lashley lands on his feet. He runs. Braun shoves Lashley over the barricade then follows him into the crowd.

Lashley and Braun fight through the crowd towards some steps and into the outside corridor area.

In the ring, Miz rolls Corbin up for 1..2..NO!!!! Corbin up, goes for a chokeslam, Miz rolls through. 1..2…NO!!!

Kicks from Miz to Corbin in the corner. He hits the corner. KNEES! KNEES He goes for a third. End of Days! Cover for 1….2…..3!!!

Winner: Baron Corbin

Everything about this episode is just deflating.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **1/4

RAW AFTER DARK starts with The Firefly Funhouse wherein:

Bray is bullied by a puppet

Wears a paper plate as a mask

Obtains a Doctorate

Spiderwalks underneath a limbo bar held up by children

Sami Zayn’s music hits as he heads down death row.

There is a literal electric chair set up in the middle of the ring…

We’re back, and Corey has tons of questions, it appears, from the WWE Universe. Corey says the bigger challenge is the truth, and apparently The Electric Chair deduces truths and lies?

Wtf?

Charley is in the middle of the crowd. She grabs a big guy in yellow. Eric has a question; What is Sami’s retirement date?

Sami wants to answer with a question; “Are your father and mother related?”

We get a question from a little girl, who wonders if he misses The Ginger Snaps from Mixed Match Challenge?

Sami: Are you asking me about Becky Lynch?”

The girl: DUH! She holds up her fake title!!! Hahahaha.

Sami says the kid has no manners and the kid should be ashamed.

Another question from Mike, and he wants to know how it feels when Braun destroys Sami. WOOOO.

Sami says he’d rather get out of the chair and head over to beat that fool’s ass. We are in America, though, so if he punched him, the guy won’t have the balls to fight back; he’d just sue. That’s what Americans do.

Sami is disappointed in us at the lack of personal questions such as his love life and I he is a good kisser.

Corey points at another person with a question. Thomas wonders why Sami hasn’t won the Universal title yet?

Sami says he can win the title wnhever he wants, and he’s not that interested riht now. He’d rather hold us accountable

Sami says, “You could even ask me about AEW!!!!”

Whoooooaaaaaa.

Corey wonders how the match with Seth looks, which calls Seth out.

Seth Rollins enters the ring and tosses the Electric Chair out of it. Apparently, this is the main event.



Match 5: Seth Rollins vs Sami Zayn

We get some faux wrestling only for Sami to leave the ring and piss Seth off. Seth leaves th ring and chases Sami around then enters the ring into a side headlock. Sami eats a back elbow. Rollins pulls Sami up in the corner. Chop in the corner.Another chop in the opposite corner. Chop from Seth on the outside. He shoves Seth around, and hits a right to the hand. Seth sends Sami into the eing, and Sami rolls right back out. Seth follows and hits a clothesline.

Back in the ring, Seth tries to remove the piece of chocolate Sami stole from him out of his hand. Stomps from Seth in the corner. Sami is able to turn the tides and beats Seth down a few times with some rights then some stomps. Right hand from Seth. Knee from Sami. Sami drops his ass on the back of Seth. Cravat from behind. Ami kicks Seth in the face a few times while holding his head up. Sami with right hands. Whip and Sami hits a clothesline .Cover for 1…NO! Sami with a kick to the back. Chop to Seth. Another. Whip and Sami misses a clothesline. Seth hits one of his own. He hits the ropes. Knee to the back, and Sami is sent ot the outside. Seth follows. He locks the head. Sami shoves Seth into the ring post!

Back from a break, and Seth kicks out of a pin. Sami locks up for a suplex. Seth knees out of it, lands on his feet. Go behind. They trade back and forth. Sami with elbows. Kick from Seth. Seth wit ha right hand. Another. Chop to the chest. Right to the face. Chop. Whip to the roeps, reversed, Sami misses, Sami with a slingblade. Kick from Rollins in the corner. 2nd Rope. Blockbuster. Seth goes for a pin, but Sami rolls to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide Dive! Seth heads back in the ring. Another dive. Seth, apparently, buckled his knee. He rolls back inside with Sami and kicks the gut, then locks up for a powerbomb. Buckle Bomb attempt but his knee gives out. DDT from Sami. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ref checks on Seth. Sami on the attack. He sotmps the leg and kicks the thigh. Pulls him into the center. Sth kicks Sami away. Seth grbs Sami and sends him face first into the corner. Kick to the face of Sami. Seth stands up on one leg. He waits. STOMP attempt, but Sami moves, shoots the leg, wraps around. Figure Four!!!! Seth is able to reverse the hold. Seth is up, looks for the ripcord knee, but Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! In the corner, and Sami is looking for a superplex. Sami is shoved off. Frog Splash from Seth, but Sami gets his knees up! Sami with a right hand. He shoves the face of Seth. He stands tall and hits a right hand. Seth hits one. Sami answers. They go back and forth. Sami grabs the eg, looks for a Figure Four again, but Seth kicks him out of the ring. Sami slides back in. STOMP by Rollins!!!!! Seth doesn’t cover. He’s worried about his knee. He looks over to Sami. THIS IS MY LIFE shouts Seth. He’s up in the corner.

Sami stirs. He holds his hand up for Seth to stop. STOMP!!!!! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Nice match to end the shittiest RAW ever. Holy shit man…

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***1/4

End Show