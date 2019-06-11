411’s WWE RAW Report 6.10.19

Y’all, I did it again! Please, check out my newest column where I compare the WWE Roster to that of The Avengers, and opine on whether or not the WWE is capable of creating an era where there is no ONE Face of the WWE! Your support means the world! Thank you!

We’re in the End Game, Now.

Here’s our very own nerdastic4dawin with the recap before it happens:

Here’s the first ten mins of Raw.

“I beat down Brock! Haha! Take that, Lesnar! Haha!”-Seth

*Corbin comes down, gets booed tremendously*

“Hey! You’re a meanie and a cheater pants! I want my rematch at the next PPV!”

“FIGHT ME NOW!”-Seth

“NO I WILL WAIT AND BORE EVERYONE AT THE NEXT PPV”-Corbin

*commercial*

Let’s see just how spot on he is!

Seth starts with some arrogance, saying no one can beat him or lace his boots. He then says they can try things the hard way, but since Seth has a chair, he feels very powerful. He says to ask Brock how it feels. He says Brock has been here since 2002, and no one has ever done what Seth did to him at Super Showdown. Oh yeah, that happened, didn’t it? Did y’all see it? Me either.

Anyways, Corbin is here to get booed tremendously.

Corbin says that Seth is talking about Brock, again. Corbin claims to be willing to wait for us to finish booing him, but he lies, because he starts to talk again, to some more boos. Seth continues to talk about brock, but he should be worried about Corbin. Corbin will then worry about lesnar, because after Stomping Grounds, he’ll be the new champion.

Seth laughs it off, wondering how this arrogance worked in Saudi. Corbin says Seth didn’t beat him, it was the incompetent referee. But, as his time as acting GM, he learned a few things. Today, he put those things to use. He has been in meeting all day longs with execs, nd that official will be punished, and also, he gets his rematch at Stomping Grounds. One more detail; there will be a special guest referee, and Corbin gets to handpick this official.

Seth says to pick whoever he wants, he’s still going to stomp Corbin’s head into the mat.

Seth is wondering, who would be willing to be the guest ref? Corbin doesn’t have any friends.

Sami Zayn’s music hits, and he comes out lookin all French Canadian.

He tells Seth to wait just a darn-tootin minute. He is, apparently, Team Corbin. Sami says he has known Seth, and he cares about him as a person. Being Universal Champion is not good for Seth. He’s caught up in a repetitive cycle with Lesnar, and it’s a swirl of toxic masculinity. As someone who means well, Sami thinks it would be better for him if Baron Corbin was champion. Better for RAW, better for all of us, if Corbin was champ. At least, then, we may finally have a champion who is not obsessed with Brock Lesnar.

Seth says Sami isn’t fooling anyone; there’s nothing in it for Sami? Sami claims that Corbin understands how this cesspool works; he understands that if someone were to help him out, he’d probably return the favor.

Seth, ever the academic, sees the connecting tissues of this symbiotic relationship.

Seth wonders who will help Sami when he comes down there to smack the taste out of his mouth.

In comes Kevin Owens, the wildest of cards. He says that he’s got Sami’s back through and through, and he agrees that Corbin should be champion. What he doesn’t agree with is the way Seth is talking to Sami.

Seth tells these three morons that they are melting Seth’s brain. He offers for Kevin to come down and do something about it.

Owens questions the meaning of Wild Card, then considers taking Seth up on his offer. Seth makes a main event match of Owens vs Rollins.

So there’s that.

Backstage, Lars Sullivan is jumping in the air without a trampoline.



Match 1: Lars Sullivan vs Heidenreich’s Trunks

Lars attacked before the bell, so basically everyone is screwed. Kalisto gets pinned after a powerslam off the corner.

Lince is next, swinging a kick into the ring then a high kick, followed by a springboard hurricanrana attempt, but Lars pulls him up and hits a running powerbomb. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Gran Metalik goes for a springboard, hops over Lars, kicks the legs, whips but can’t. Lars sends him into the ropes, springboard, Lars moes, catches Metalik off a springboard, and drops him hard for a pin. 1..2..NO!!! Lars stops the pin. He’s not done. Lars leave sthe ring and grabs Kalisto. He presses him up and tosses him onto the steps backfirst. He heads back in the ring, locks up Metalik for a Rock Bottom like move, hits it, and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Lars still not done. He slides under the ropes, grabs Lince, and hits a knee. He presses Lince up and lawn darts him into the ringpost. Cole says steps, but I saw no steps.

Lars goes to the top rope. He dives, drops a headbutt. Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Lars Sullivan

Oh, I get it! Lars is Trump.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Truth and Carmella are running, with the jobbers behind him. They stop near an elevator. Truth stops them by…..um….I dunno. They all wait for the elevator to open. The faces get in with Truth and…wait? The heels foolishly cannot enter.

We get an elevator security footage where EC3 is laughing his ass off because the elevator has stopped. Heath is worried about kids and being hot. Truth argues about being stuck, and apparently no pin can happen because a ref isn’t in the elevator.

Backstage, Lacey is thinking of strawberries, while Becky is chopping it up with Seth, who Cole calls her boyfriend.

Apparently, Cole has been looking forward this interview with Lynch all night long.

We get a split-screen and Cole wants to start with Becky by asking her — nevermind. Lacey wants to go first, because she’s a lady, unless chivalry is dead.

Becky wants to talk about lacey already tapping out. For a woman like her who talks so much yet says so little, this fact is never brought up. Speaking of facts, Lacey should beat her, she’s bigger, stronger, etc, but Becky can’t allow her to win because she can’t allow someone like her to be the champ.

Lacey claims she has done what’s needed to do exactly what was need. Becky says dirt and gold are found in the same place but this doesn’t make them equal. Becky says being the champ is her obsession, and lacey is a threat she has to overcome, but Becky is relentless.

Lacey mockingly surrenders, but she is unfooled. All this bravado is just a mess, because deep down, what drives her is fear. Lacey can smell it on her, she reeks, and it’s nasty. At Stomping Grounds, that fear will become true, because she will take the title. Lacey is done with this interview.

Becky says ok and she’ll slap the head off her, and that was not an interview, Cole.

Backstage, Alexa is talking to Nikki about her match tonight, and how she is tagging with Lacey. She apologizes for the match, but she also can’t believe Bayley is doing this again. She is a master manipulator. She’s not really the hometown….hooker? eek. She says Bayley was just awful to her in NXT, and treated Alexa horribly by making her feel so alienated. Alexa says that with Nikki, she can just be herself, and Nikki says it’s ok. She knows what it’s like to be on the outside looking in. Alexa asks if she’ll be in her corner, and Nikki says yes.

It’s time for MizTV. Joe is his guest, and he brings up how he won the US Title back. Miz questions this, then wants to look at the big win. We see the relinquishing of the title and the beatdown that followed. Miz says Rey was honest, heartfelt, and a gentlemen, yet Joe still felt like putting on the clutch. Joe says, “Yeah, so?”

Miz speaks as a father, and says that involving another man’s family is a line you don’t cross unless you wanna be called out. Joe tells Miz that those lines belong to Miz, and when it comes to getting what he wants, there’s no such thing as too far. He was coming out here to discuss challengers, but if he wants to talk bout crossing lines, then maybe Joe should be talking about his family.

Miz stands up and shoves a chair aside .He removes his glasses.

Braun Strowman is here, though, because he totally fits this narrative.

Strowman tells Joe to shut his mouth and get these hands.

k.

Looks like someone else wants a title shot, cuz out comes Lashley. He has separation anxiety, it appears, because he doesn’t appreciate Braun being done with him after Saudi. He then tells Joe that he deserves a shot at the title cuz they got history. What a hoe.

Ricochet says everyone is always arguing about bigger and stronger, but he wants to step up and win his first t—-

Nope. Cesaro cuts him off. Instead of saying a single word, he clocks Ricochet over the head with the mic. Nice.

In the ring, Braun and Lashley fight in the corner, whike Miz and Joe go at it. The faces knock the heels out of the ring, and I wonder what will happen next!



Match 2: The Miz, Ricochet, and Braun Strowman vs Cesaro, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Lashley

We come back to the completely surprising decision to have these six men face each other in a tag team match. Braun and Lashley do some cool stuff before Miz gets tagged in. Clothesline to the corner. Braun hits a splash. Miz with a running knee, he locks the arm and goes for a neckbreaker, but Lashley shoves him. Boot from Miz. Cesaro distracts. Joe clotheslines Miz. Lashley sends Miz into the corner .Tag to Joe. He hits some right hands in the corner. Joe with a headbutt. Tag to Cesaro. He comes in with a chinlock. Miz elbows out of it. Miz misses aright Back suplex thwarted and Ricochet gets tagged in. He slides under the roeps, trips up Lashley, kicks Joe, hits a right hand to Cesaro, sends him into the turnbuckle then kicks it into his face. Ricochet flies off the corne to Cesaro. Flying crssbody to Lashley. Cesaro presses him, Ricochet lands on his feet, hits the ropes, he flies all over Cesaro and head scissors Cesaro to the outside. He hits the ropes. Fips over and onto Cesaro! Nice.

Heels go to attack, but faces are there to stop it before the break.

We return, and Lashley and Cesaro are double teaming Ricochet. Cesaro with a side headlock onto Ricochet. Ricochet escapes, Cesaro shoves him, Ricohet up on the shoulders and turns this into a flip and a pin for 1..2..NO!! Cesaro with an uppercut. Tag to Lashley who grabs Ricochet on the outside. He send him into the barricade back first. Lashley lifts him by the had and sends him into the ring. Whip to the corner. Lashley runs and side steps a boot, catches the leg, gets kicked in the head, and Ricochet with a dropkick. Lashley is up. Tag to Miz. Springboard axe handle and a right to Cesaro. Rights to Lashley. It kicks in the corner. Miz hits the corne, runs with double knees, hits the corner, runs with knees,goes for a trifecta, and hits the clothesline. Kick to Joe. Slides nder Lashley. Lashley catches him and sends him into the corner. Lashley hits the corner, Miz moves, kick. DDT! Kick to Cesaro. DDT to Cesaro. Both men down. They get to their knees. It kicks to both men.

Lashley is able to dodge a kick and hit Paydirt. Tag to Joe. Joe is in and sends Braun off the corner. Senton to Miz. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Braun stops it. Tag to Cesaro. Cesaro in to lift Miz by the mouth. Jawbreaker and Miz goes for a tag, but Lashley pulls Braun down .Braun sends him into the barricade. Cesaro shoots the legs and goes for a Spin. He starts it, and gets like twenty rotations while Cole busts a nut. Cesaro lets go, then goes for the sharpshooter almost immediately. In comes Ricochet who gets a codebreaker to the face!!! Braun is on the apron. Ricochet, apparently, rolled out. Miz reaches for a tag. Cesaro reaches. Tag to Braun. He trucksCesaro down .Another. Splash in the corner. Cesaro to the outside. Braun leaves too and just trucks through Cesaro. He sends him back in the ring. Cesaro in the corner. Another splash. Huge right to the chest. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Joe attacks! He hits the ropes, runs into a chokeslam attempt, but Braun lifts him, holy shit. Joe lands on his feet and runs to the outside. He grabs hits title, and he is GONE!

Tag to Miz. Braun leaves the ring to chase after Joe, but Lashley is there to hit a spear!!! Ricochet hits the ropes. He flies over the rope with a spring push from Miz! Lashley was seemingly supposed to catch him, but he doesn’t!!! Cesaro goes for a Nuetralizer in the middle of the ring.

Miz floats out. Skull Crushing Finale! Tag to Ricochet, who is thankfully ok. 630 Splash! Pin for 1..2…..3!!!

Winners: Braun Strowman, The Miz, and Ricochet

A lot of fun here, even if the road to the match was dumb.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Backstage, Corbin is playing Snake on his phone. Charley wants to know how he feels bout Stomping Grounds or something. I dunno, I wasn’t listening. Corbin says he’s chilling, and wants to cut some interviews in the future with someone that’s fair, unbiased, respected – so, not Charley. Sami comes in to tell him he’s got something to talk with him about, and suddenly has no voice, and is only able to mouth words.



Match 3: Bayley and Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans And Alexa Bliss

Bayley is, apparently, very heated, as she gets Alexa in the corner with a bunch of rights. Sliding forarm and a pin for 1..2.NO!! Bayley goes for a suplex, but Alexa escapes and swings her by the arm down to the mat. Cover for 1. NO! Alexa with a kick. Tag to Lacey, and she hits a springboard type elbow. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! lacey works the arm and sends Bayley down then covers for 1..2.NO!!! Bayley backs her into the corner .Tagto Becky. Lacey backs up. Becky with aknee. Right. Another. Whip and Becky hits the corner, looks to bounce off, but Lacey kicks her in the stomach. Tag to Bliss, and they send her down hard. Pin attempt, but Becky floats out of it and kicks. Right in the corner. Becksploder to Ale….NO!!! Lacey grabs the foot of Alexa and drags her out. Bayley to the outside. She runs, slides through the bottom ropes and barely touches Lacey, but the point was made I guess. Becky with a right to Alexa as we get a break.

Back from the break, and lacey has Becky locked up from behind. She rolls on top and hits a few rights. Lacey with a lockup from behind. She works the chin of Becky, Becky tosses her away then hits the corner face first. Lacey uses the ropes to jump up and swing with a Bronco Buster type hit. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! She knocks Bayley off the apron. Kick from Lacey. She goes fo a body slam ,but Becky escapes, sends her to the outside, then hits a baseball slide to Evans on the outside. Alexa enters, so Becky sends her right out. Outside, Bayley hits a right hand. Becky goes for a tag,but Lacey is back in to send Becky int othe corner. Stomps in the corner by Lacey. Kick from Becky. Becky with a back elbow. Becky reaches for a tag. Kick from lacey. Swinging neckbreaker and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! She drags Becky to the corner. Lacey goes for a moonsault, but Becky rolls out of the way!

Becky reaches for a tag. She gets it. Crowd is hyped. Tag to Alexa. Bahyley shoots the hips. Sends her into the corner. Kicks to Alexa over and oer. Running knee to the face. Bayley with a sunset flip INTO the corner!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Lacey in to stop the pin. Becky on the outside, runs, but Nikki is there. Womens Right to Becky. Bayley goes for a cover in the ring, but Alexa kicks her away and onto the ropes. Women’s Right to Bayley rom the outside.

Alexa hits the corner. TWISTED BLISS! Lacey gets a tag! Bayley with the knees up! Lacey is in. Women’s RIGHT! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans

Lacey is still kinda sloppy and clunky.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Sami wants to audition for the guest ref spot at Stomping Grounds, and asks Shane for this opportunity. Shane has an idea. Tonight, we’ll have Sami being an outside referee. Shane just repeats exactly what Sami suggests.

Heyman is here to express that Brock’s lust for the suffering of Seth Rollins is what motivates him. He brings up the beating of Brock at Super Showdown, and how unjust it was. This is the champion that we cheer for? He says Rollins isn’t worthy, and is a stupid thug, because in beating Brock, he has guaranteed tht Brock continues to be Mr. MitB. Before, they were willing to tell us when they were cashing in the contract, but now they aren’t going to tell us when they will cash in. He’s not insinuating tht Brock is here in San Jose, he also isn’t insinuating that he is not or that Brock will show up when Seth is at any of the future locations. He ain’t even insinuating that Brock will be the ref at Stomping Grounds. He also wont guess that Brock will wait till Seth is at his most vulnerable or give him a beat down that violates the PG Era of the WWE. This is a threat, a promise, a guarantee from Brock.

Truth has a nonsensical conversation in the elevator where he calls Drake Maverick Hornswoggle. All the while, EC3 laughs and laughs and laughs and cries….

The Iiconics are here.

They are now the longest reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions. They have scoured the world for the toughest competiton, so they found two jobbers.



Match 4: The Iiconics vs Jobberella and Jobba The Hut

Kay with a kick, to Jobba, then a few more for fun. Tag to Peyton. Billie sends Jobba into a kick to the face. They pose above Jobba. Peyton grabs the hair of Jobba, but she fires back with a right hand. She hits the ropes, buy Peyton is right behind to hit a knee, then a few more over and over. Tag to Kay, who comes in lock up from behind.

Peyton with a knee to the head. Cover from Kay for 1.2….3!!!

Winners: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

I get the appeal of Jobbers and the matches with them, but more often than not they are treated like this and come off as asinine…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Roman Reigns did an interview after Super Showdown, but since that show doesn’t exist, it doesn’t matter.

Still in the elevator, Truth is extrapolating the length of his reign using various degrees of motivated convincing that EC3 and Drake Maverick take as gospel.

Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon are out wearing matching leather jackets. There were some fools with bagpipes on the stage that, apparently, were a part of the entrance? Is that new thing?

Shane says that growing up in the WWE, one sees a lot of amazing things, and when you see something special come along, you gotta take notice. Reigns is that something special. Reigns is a future WWE Hall of Famer.

The crowd doesn’t seem to agree.

As a competitor, Shane’s hat is off to him. He hits like a mule. Look at the accolades. Take what he has done; winning the Rumble, main eventing Mania, multiple time champion, and holds victories over Taker and Brock. But he does not hold a victory over Shane. In fact, it’s the opposite. Shane has a victory over Reigns. Shane is very proud of himself. He says that Reigns should not be ashamed. He gave Shane his best, I’m sure, but his best wasn’t good enough to beat the best in the world.

And let’s give it up for Drew. He helped Shane prepare. They watched so much footage. The emotional support he gave Shane was part of why he was able to defeat Roman Reigns.

Drew appreciates the appreciation, but he is trying to maintain his composure. He wishes this was anywhere but San Jose, but they won’t ruin this celebration. Reigns is the measuring stick in the WWE. When he loses, it turns heads, and that’s what happened on Friday. At Stomping Grounds, though, he won’t just beat Reigns, he will hurt him. Is Beat < hurt? Drew is the most dangerous. He owes Reigns, and he will physically assault him until he is unrecognizable. Then, he will beat him one, two, three.

Shane calls him so intense, but this is what he digs bout Drew. Shane wants to open up a little bubbly. Shane pours a couple of glasses, then decides to pour it into the trophy for the Best in the World. Cheers, and they sip and clink bottle to trophy.

Shane says he can be here all night, but the show must go on. Next is two individuals that could join their party tonight as new tag team champions: The Revival.

Before The Revival can enjoy their champagne, Shane stops them saying they have a title match up next for the titles, they can’t be drinking. If they win, then they are invited to come to the party, but only if they bring some gold.



Match 5: WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs The Usos vs The Revival

Ryder and Dawson to start. Kick from Dawson. Right hand and a chop to Ryder in the corner .Tag to Dash who comes in and they double team Ryder but eat knees. Ryder with adropkick to Dawson. Usos attack The Revival, and I guess Jey gets a tag? Ok, sure. They send The Revival to the outside. Jey locks up with Ryder. Jey goes for the arm, works the left one, Ryder rolls out of it and reverses. Back elbow from Jey. Hits the ropes. Single flapjack and a pin for 1…nO! Tag to Hawknis. They double team Jey and cover for 1..2…NO! Hawkins works the left arm, whips to the ropes, Dawson with a blind tag. Hawkins tumbles to the outside. Clothesline to Hawkins from Scott, and they send Jey into the barricade, then Hawkins!

Back from a break and Dawson is in the ring with Hawkins. Tag to Dash, and he knocks Ryder of the apron. He firemans Hawkins over and tags in Dawson. They go for an assisted suplex, but Hawkins lands on his feet and tags in Jimmy who sends both members of The Revival over the top rope to the outside. He then suicide dives to both of thme. Jimmy sends Dawson back in the ring. Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Right hand to the face, Jimmy ducks. Samoan Drop! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Jimmy runs right into a right hand. Tag from Hawkins. Ryder drags Dawson to the outside. Tag after an enziguri to Ryder. Blockbuster and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ryder wants the Ruff Ryder. Jimmy up. Ryder goes for it, Jimmy shoves him up and over. Tag from Jey. Elbow to Ryder. Ryder with the Ruff Ryder. SUPERKICK!!! One to Hawkins! One to Wilder!!!! Ryder is up. Turn. SUPERKICK!!!

Jey to the top rope! USSSSSSSS! Tag from Dawson. Frog Splash! Pin from Dawson! 1…2….3!!!

Winners: The Revival

Too little too late?

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

Backstage, Seth Rollins is practicing some sick dance moves.

Charley comes up, and Seth calls her Chuck. He says he is always ready. He was ready for Brock at Showdown and is ready for him any time. He’s ready for Corbin, Sami, and Kevin.

K.

Firefly Funhouse is next.

Back to the elevator, and EC3 has been married five times. It appears Drake is nervous about his upcoming wedding. Truth say they have a lot in common then calls Drake Hornswoggle again before leading everyone in a We Are Family song.

The doors finally open and the heels are still there. So they’ve been t here…for a while now.

Truth and friends fight out of the elevator. Someone tries to roll Truth up. Carmella drags him back into the elevator, leaving everyone to be angry, and this was a huge miss for the 24/7 title

Firefly Fun House is here!

Wyatt is hanging up a sign on his door that reads “ABANDON ALL HOPE YE WHO EXIT HERE.”

Mercy is by the tv trying to eat the rabbit again. Wyatt is flabbergasted. The rabbit has a flyswatter. Wyatt threatens The Fiend. Wyatt wants to let fate decide. He holds his head as his eye goes back and forth. He tells the rabbit that it’s his lucky day and the floor is his.

The rabbit has a PSA about eating friends. He doesn’t feel safe and he wants to expose what’s really going on. Wyatt turns and has a red nose on and lines going up and down across his eyes. He has a hammer, and he smashes the rabbit a few times with it. He then asks Rambling Rabbit if he’s ok. He lifts up the puppet and tastes his puppet blood. It’s delicious. This reminds him…

We get a word from their sponsors, and it’s Rambling Rabbits juices in a jar. We gotta let him in.

Seth heads out for his match.

Commercial.

Owens is next.

Sami is out with a ref shirt. He comes to talk to the main ref – the one who is supposedly in trouble from the Saudi show – and asks to check the opponents. He checks Seth’s person, then Owens, then shakes the hand of the ref and heads to the outside.



Match 1:

Go behind from Owens. Seth works the left arm, spins into it then gets a lock. Owens holds the ropes. Ref counts. Sami takes offense to the length of time the ref allows. Owens shoots for the legs, but Seth stops him. Owens works the arm. Seth drops to his knee. Owens works the hold on the arm. Seth is able to flip out of it, hit a snapmare, roll up for a crucifix pin for 1..2..NO!!! Sami distracts and Seth rolls up for a pin, but the ref doesn’t get to it in time.

Owens attacks from behind. Owens kicks then stomps in the corner. Sami is on the apron again and yells at Seth, distracting. Seth runs and swings thorugh the ropes to kick Owens. He leaves the ring, but Sami I there to stop him. He needs to check Owens, says Sami. Owens sends Sami into the barricade, then a DDT.

Back, and Owens hits a back breaker in the middle of the ring. He stretches Seth across the knee. Seth is bleeding from atop the left eye, it looks like. Owens drops an elbow onto the ribs, then kicks the ribs. Dropkick to the back from Owens. Owens covers for 1..2..NO!! Owens with a right to the gut again. To the head. He gets another one across the brow. Owens firemans, but Seth elbows out, dropping to his feet. Headbutt. Right hand. Chop. Knee from Owens. Slingblade from Rollins. He goes for a Supelx, but Owens escapes and drops Seth onto his knee…or tries to. Owens to the top rope. Swanton. Rollins gets his knees up. Owens rolls to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide dive, but owens is there with a right hand!! Owens in the ring. Whip. Pop Up, but Seth lands on his feet. Misses a kick, Owens rolls up, Seth lands on his feet with a kick. Superkick from Owens. Kick from Seth! Owens goes down. Seth to the top rope. Sami in the ring now, who says he needs to check on Owens. Seth stands on the top rope. He then steps down and points and yells at Sami. Rollup from Owens. 1..2…NO!!! Rollins holds the ropes. Owens tumbles after a run. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide Dive! He sends Owens into the ring. Seth follows. STOMP! Pin for 1…..2……NO!!! Sami pulls the leg out from the ref. Sami was hit by the suicide dive and he wants a DQ. He yells at the ref then enters the ring. He checks on Owens. Sami points at Seth, because that’s the major move. Sami goes full ref on Seth. Seth yells that he is a little, slimy, something or other.

Seth grabs Sami, Sami calls for the DQ, and gets it this time…even though he just called for it like a minute ago, and didn’t get it.

Ok.



Winner: Kevin Owens



Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Seth gives Sami a right hand. He attacks until Corbin omes out to attack and stomp Seth down. Right hand to Seth. Another to the face. Corbin rolls to the outside. He grabs a chair, then rolls back into the ring with it. Rollins kicks Corbin, then grabs the chair. Corbin rolls to the outside. Sami is in the ring. Chair shot to the gut then the back. Seth with another chair shot. Corbin stares from the top of the ramp. Seth goes in on Sami with the chair, then tosses it aside and flexes.

Seth isn’t done, apparently, as he goes to the outside and rips the ref shirt off of Sami then tosses him into the ring. Seth hits the ropes. Stomp to Sami with eye contact firmly on Corbin.

End Show