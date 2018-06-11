411’s WWE RAW Report 6.11.18

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s the anniversary of Dusty’s death, and there’s a little yellow polka-dotted hue over the world, yet it’s not a sad one. Not at all. Let’s take a look back at something I wrote when we found out Dusty died. This one’s for you, Dream!

Remembering Dusty Rhodes

We start RAW super dramatically, with all of the RAW superstars who will be in the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches standing atop a ladder in the middle of the ring. No, seriously All of them get their own ladder, and they’re standing on the rungs, smiling at the crowd save for Owens and Braun, who are scowling Two ladders in the background are the tallest, with Owens and Braun, then a little lower for Alexa and Natalya, and even lower still for FInn, Sasha, Ember, and Roode.

Kurt Angle comes out to remind us what this Sunday is, and where to watch it. For the first time ever, the ladder matches will feature four superstars from RAW and four from Smackdown. Angle reminds us of the toughness necessary for this match and the reward it carries.

Angle is interrupted by….Baron Corbin, who has….SHAVED HIS HEAD!!!! He’s also wearing a button up and a vest. Wow….I’m impressed. Baron says that as the constable, he represents the Commissioner Stephanie and he’s here to ensure that RAW runs smoothly. He then allows Angle to continue

Angle says nothing would make him happier than for those two contracts come back to RAW.

Corbin tells Angle that if they don’t’ come back to RAW, Steph will be disappointed.

Alexa, on the mic, says even though she is still hurting, she will grab the contract. Sasha is wondering what hurts on Alexa. Alexa then says her shoulder, but she seems unsure. Sasha reminds Sasha that it was her leg last week, and Alexa says she can be hurting in more places than once. Ember says it doesn’t matter, come Sunday, she’s going to be real sore. Sasha and Ember bicker. Angle says that Nattie has been cleared, but he wonders if she is ready, out of nowhere. Because this is a logical progression of thought.

Natalya cuts a horribly stilted and very obviously written promo and gives Ronda a shout out.

Kevin Owens cuts the girl talk to talk about something serious. Owens wonders if the briefcase will be raised higherbecause Braun is in the match. Roode wonders if Owens wants it lowered, and Owens says yes, yes he does. Owens then compliments Corbin’s haircut. Braun tells Owens he’s down to just do something about Owens specifically. Owens wonders how he’s supposed to make Steph proud if he’s constantly being threatened. Braun says it’s not a threat, it’s a promise. He’s going to shut Owens up, taking the contract, and cashing in on Lesnar.

All the guys argue until Alexa screams. She tells them to calm down because they sound like the Real Housewives of the WWE. Alexa says she already knows who is going to win; her mixed match tag team partner, Braun. Sasha says she thinks her partner is going to win. Finn says if he were to choose a woman, he’d choose Sasha.

Everyone talks over everyone until Braun yells. He says this Sunday, someone is going to get these hands.

Annnnnd…..end scene.



Match 1: Sasha Banks vs Natalya vs Alexa Bliss vs Ember Moon



All four girls are in the middle of the ring, and they ant to lock fingers. Alexa kicks Nattie then tosses Sasha. She gives Ember a hard right, then tosses Natalya out of the ring. Alexa looks to lift Ember, but she reverses and hits a fallaway slam. She kip ups and goes after Alexa, who fakes a leg injury until she runs into Sash. Alexa rolls to the outside, and backs up into Nattie. Nattie grabs the center and tosses Alexa into the barricade on the outside. Nattie gets back in the ring, and now there are just three girls ready to go. Ember attacks Nattie, flips over both girls, then hits a dropkick to Nattie. Ssaha goes for a dropkick, but Ember pushes the legs and rolls up for 1. Kickout from Sasha who tries to get her own pin for 1…NO! Sasha goes for another pin for 1. She goes for Nattie, kicks Ember away, pin for 1..No! Another pin for 1..2.NO! Nattie reverses for a pin of her own! No go and she sends Ember to the outside! Sasha goes for a kick then a knee and a pin for 1..2.NO!! Nattie shows pain for the left leg. Nattie escpaes an arm hold and works one onto Sasha. Sasha escapes, backs Nattie into the corner, misses a right, and Nattie tries to drop her on her coccyx. Sasha escapes, grabs the leg, drops Sasha, Sasha kicks Nattie away to stop the sharpshooter. Sasha kicks, Nattie steps forward, but she cant’ cuz of the knee. Sasha kicks Nattie to the outside. Ember in and rolls Sasha up for 1..2.NO!!! Whip to the corner. Sasha hops up and locks the leg, Ember shoes her onto the apron. Sasha climbs the corner. She just flips forward ONTO NATTIE!! NICE!!! Ember hits the ropes! CROSSBODY THROUGH THE ROPES ONTO SASHA!!!! Nice!!! Ember rolls Sasha to the inside. Alexa is there to kick Ember! She rolls into the ring to steal the pin! 1…2….NO!!!

Back from a break, and Alexa is working the leg of Nattie’s. Replays show that Sasha and Ember neary killed themselves, so that’s cool. Alexa is pulling the leg back of Nattie’s and locking the leg. Nattie stands, so Alexa hits a dragon screw. Ember is in. Alexa turns, and hits a right hand, sending Ember right back outside. Alexa drops an elbow onto the leg a few times then pulls back on the leg. Alexa goes for another twerk, but Natie slaps her. She stands, and Alexa kicks her leg from behind. Alexa puts Nattie’s leg around the bottom rope. Alexa has a great ass. That’s neither her nor there, but I feel you should know. Nattie rolls through a move and pins for 1…2..NO! Right hand from Nattie. She lifts but Alexa lands on her feet bhind and kicks the leg. In comes Sasha just as Nattie rolls to the outside. Dropkick. Another. Sasha grabs the leg. High kick. Alexa is in the corner. High knee from Sasha She hops up to the top rope, swings, and double knees from Sasha! She covers for 1..2…NO!!! Sasha grabs the hair and pulls Alexa into the middle of the ring. Ember is in, hits the ropes. Crossbody to Alexa and Sasha. Kick to the gut od Sasha kick up, then an enziguri all to Sasha. She runs to the corner, hops on the first rope, Sasha locks the head, but Ember hops down and hit sa suplex to Sasha. Pin for 1..2..NO!! Alexa grabs Ember, but Ember shoves her into the corner and starts to hit some shoulders. Bliss with a sunset flip for 1..2..NO!! Sasha with the knees! She turns that into a pin for 1..2…NO!!!

We get a totally unnecessary MITB commercial, as if this, during wrestling, will make me want to subscribe to a network regarding wrestling.

Ember and Sasha attack Alexa with right hands. They lock up for a double suplex, but instead sit her on the top rope. They go up, lock the arms, and in comes Nattie for a powerbomb to both Ember and Sasha! ALexa is still on the top rope, though!!! She stands, smiles, and hits Twist of —no!!! Sasha has her knees up!!!

Back from another break, and Alexa has a pin on Sasha. Sasha kicks out at two. Alexa looks for the DDT, but Sasha reverses. Backstabber!! Bank Statement!!! Alexa looks to tap! Nattie is in to run across the back of Sasha!!! Nattie dropkicks both Alexa and Sasha She rolls Alexa away then tosses her out of the ring. Nattie grabs the legs of Sasha. She locks up, turns. SHARPSHOOTER!!! Sasha reaches. Ember is in! Superkick to the back of the head! Ember sends Nattie into the corner. Ember shouts, then flips into a hard elbow. She tosses Nattie onto the mat, then goes to the top rope. Ember looks to fly, but Nattie is standing up! Eclipse to Nattie!!! Alexa is in before a pin!!! Ember sends her back to the outside. Ember kicks. Alexa grabs her leg and drags her out then tosses Ember into the steps! Alexa rolls in for the cover. 1..2….NO!!! Sasha stops the pin!

Alexa goes for a right, Sasha blocks, Alexa sends Sasha into the ropes then into the corner shoulder first!!! Nattie is up! She grabs Alexa. SHARPSHOOTER! Alexa Bliss taps!!!

Winner:

What a great match. Some sloppiness aside, this was a lot of fun. Good shit, ladies.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***¾

Backstage, Owens walks into Finn’s locker room. He has olives, which is symbolic…ya know, an olive branch? Finn ain’t havin it. Owens says that this fatal four way cannot be chaotic like the women’s one. Owens wants Finn to help him out. What if Braun wins? He could, and he can be holding the title. Owens knows that Finn can’t beat Braun, and maybe he can but it would be taxing. Finn takes offense. Owens says that they need to take out Braun. He says that he and Finn and Balor should team up. Tonight, it should be Man v Monster. Think bout it….

We are back, and The Fashion Police matter this week! They are here to fight with the future…



Match 1:



Dolph and Breeze to start. Dolph works the face of Breeze. Dolph drops Breeze then hits an elbow. Tag to Drew who comes in and rips the shirt off of Tyler Breeze. He double chops Breeze then tags in Dolph who dropkicks Breeze. Dolph grabs the head of Breeze and taunts Fandango. Dolph talks a bunch of shit and nobody cares. Breeze with an enziguri! Tag to Fandango. Tag to Drew. He tosses Fanny into the corner, misses a right. Chops from Fandango. Fanny hops ove rthe apron, righ hand. He hops to the otp rope. Dolph distracts, Fanny falls. Gutwrench to Breeze as he flies off the top. Drew powerbombs Breeze ONTO Fandango!!

Tag to Dolph, and he hits a superkick to the head that Drew is holding. Claymore/Zig Zag combo to Fandango, and a pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner:

Can’t wait for Drew to do his own thing.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Dolph on the mic, says get over last week’s lost because they’ve put it behind them. Drew presents proof in Fandango and Breeze. Dolph says some questioning this alliance, but bad move. Unlike anyone in the back, this isn’t just hype. So to every tag team on RAW, take a good look because the show starts and ends right here, and this is your future. Drew can assure us that everyone’s future lies in their hands. They are not here to take over the division, they are here to save it by taking every other team out.

Backstage, Charley wonders if Reigns is surprised that Jinder challenged him. Reigns says no, Jinder is an idiot. This is why he doesn’t listen to anything he’s gotta say. The only reason Reigns isn’t in the MITB match is because of Jinder. Because of this, he’ll never have a chance to get back a title that is legitamately his. Jinder has earned this ass-whoopin. He’s going to go out there, have fun, and deliver this receipt “Paid in Full.”

So weak…

He then thanks Charley before he leaves. Lol.

Brock officially breaks the record for reigning champion, and Corey defends it for a bit before we get the introduction of the greatest wrestler of the calendar year…Jinder Ma—

Oh man, I’m so sorry…that’s just wrong.

He challenged Reigns tonight to prove a point. Reigns isn’t as unstoppable as he thinks he is. Sure, he’s main evented manias and has won many titles, but the winds are changing. Jinder can feel it in his bones and see what we cannot. At MitB, he sees Roman suffering, out of breath, and unable to keep up. AS he looks in his eyes, he sees defeat. He sees his arm raised as Roman lies there defeated and exposed. As for tonight…

Reigns is no longer interested in what Jinder has to say.

This is my nightmare.

Mahal summons Sunil Singh. He says he heard reigns blame Jinder for everything, but it’s Reigns failures that are clouding his judgment. Jinder then reveals that Reigns will not be facing Jinder. When JInder made the challenge, he didn’t say the match was against him, but it was another great Indian, a fearless man and stands shoulders above all competition. Tonight, it will be….The Great Sunil Singh. It appears even Sunil is shocked.

Reigns uppercuts Jinder off the apron then turns to Sunil.



Match 3: Sunil Singh vs Roman Reigns



Reigns grabs the head of Sunil, sends him to the ropes, hits a Superman Punch. Spear. Pin for 1..2…3!!



Winner:

Ugh….

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Jinder attacks immediately. He strikes from behind, then hits his finisher on Reigns.



Match 4: The B Team vs Heath Slater and Rhyno



Heath and Axel to start. Heath gets the upperhand until Axel tags in Bo to cover for 1..2…NO! Heath gets a jawbreaker and tries to tag Rhyno, but Bo sends Heath into the heel corner then sends Rhyno off the apron. Tag to Axel, Heath misses a kick, A right to Axel.

Bo in, lifts up and we get a double teamed neckbreaker. Cover from Axel for 1..2…3!!

Winner:

Full of Meh, ey.

Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

On the big screen, Wyatt and Matt are clapping. Matt then stops it and says that this is all wonderful! They clap again. Matt calls it devine and marvelous, then stops smiling, goes angry, and says “We’re here.”

Matt and Bray show up on the top of the stage. Matt says well done, and calls them obsolete mules. He then tells B-Team to beware for they are all knowing. Bray says to look around; they are surrounded by The Woken – by fireflies. They are watching them, always watching, and this is how Bray knows that their insides are burning, and that’s fear. Wyatt put that there to remind both of them that the ticket is purchased, and now they will have to take the ride then references Styx. The game is afoot, says Matt, and they when this is finished, they will eat and delete.

We get a recap of the ELi v Seth Saga, complete with guitar bashing and faded black jeans.

Elias is backstage. He says tonight’s performance is going to be a struggle. He’s not used to performing in front of a bunch of Arkansas hillbillies.

We’re back, and elias is in the middle of the ring asking us to remember this moment right now. These are the final moments before he becomes the man with the white belt.

Elias doesn’t get far into his song about Seth being an Architect yet asking us to burn it down. Hahaha. He calls Seth a tool for doing Crossfit and this is a great roast. Elias has something to show us.

He has a specially made guitar with the IC Title on it. Next week, Elias will play his greatest song yet, and he’ll have this guitar across his chest and the title around his waist.

BURN IT DOWN!

Seth comes down, tries to attack, elias runs, and Seth gets on the mic. He says he really wants to like Elias. He’s got the songs, the guitars…speaking of guitars, theres one in the corner right there. Seth grabs it, says it’s nice, and says it would be great for a charity auction right here in Little Rock. Elias is at the top of the stage, saying he will bid on it. Seth then lays the guitar down, saying he doesn’t want to hurt it. The craftmanship alone is beautiful. Its so nice.

Seth fakes to stomp, raising his foot above the guitar. Elias tells him to stop. Crowd chants BURN IT DOWN at the request of Seth, and Boom, here comes the stomp. Seth grabs the busted guitar and pretends to play while Coach mixes up John Mayer with Jay Z….

Backstage, Owens is with Roode, who wonders what the hell Owens wants. Owens says that we know Roode can’t beat Braun by himself, and honestly, none of them can. If Braun were to win the briefcase, he’d be unstoppable. Owens says they can team up, or he can end up like that ladder last week.

Bayley makes her entrnce, then backstage, we get that super evil and uber angry Riott Squad doing crazy stuff like tossing bags of chips and cutting ties backstage. Man, they are so evil. The evilest of evil! OHHHHH I GET IT!!! Theyre BADDDD! They’ve CUT TIES with NOBODIES backstage! They have CHIPS on their shoulders! Man, these are some layers, y’all…



Match 5: Bayley vs Ruby Riot



I miss the few seconds and return to Bayley beating down Ruby with some fists. Bayley with. right, another, another. Ruby puts Bayley in the corner, but Bayley reverses and Ruby hits an elbow. Ruby lifts Bayley, whips to th ropes, it’s reversed, Ruby kicks. Bayley with a Thesz Press and a bunch of right hands. Cover for 1..2.NO! Bayley sends Ruby in the corner hard then grabs the headn and sends her into another corner, closer to Liv and Sarah. Whip to the corner, Bayly hits the ropes. Bulldog from Bayley. Bayley on the top rope. She dives and hits a spinning elbow! Ruby rolls to the outside, and Sarah and Liv head over to help her out. Bayley slides through the ropes with a dropkick, but sucks at it and totally misses. Ruby tries to save face, but Bayley hits a back suplex on the outside.

We are back with Cole giving Ruby some more cliché exposition as she works the right arm of Bayley.Bayley rolls out, dropkicks the knees, hits a knee to the face, then sends Ruby into the corner .Ruby hops up, Bayley catches her lefs, and Ruby drives Bayley into the corner face first. Ruby drives a knee to the back of Bayley. Bayley pulls the right arm back. If you don’t particularly care about this specific part of the match, you’re in luck, because there’s a commercial for you pimping Money in the Bank. Once that’s over, we return to Ruby working the fingers back of Sasha’s arm. Bayley fights out of it with some elbows. Ruby hops on the back so Bayley drives her back in the corner. Bayley backs up again, then tosses Ruby over her head. Ruby runs. Bayley lifts and drops her onto the top turnbuckle. Running elbow from Bayley. She twirls. High knee to Ruby. Bayley to the top rope. She takes forever. She dives with an elbow Ruby rolls out of the way. Quick cover and a 1….2..NO!!! Bayley with a rollup for 1..2.NO!! Bayley goes for another, but Ruby esacapes and gets a pin of her own. 1..2..NO! Knee from Bayley. Logan on the apron to distract.

Ruby sends Bayley into the corner elbow first. Ruby pulls back and covers for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Pretty. Boring. Breh.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Immediately after, Liv and Sarah grab Bayley. Ruby has some black lipstic and paints an R on Bayley’s stomach. Now spraypaint, this is not…..

Backstage, Nattie hugs Ronda. Nattie just wants her to be careful and ready.

That’s literally it…

That’s why Nattie came up to Ronda. For that. That’s all.

We’re back to the show to have a face-off to figure out who will be a heel and who will be the face in the match between Nia and Ronda.

Both women are seated in office chairs on either side of Coach. Coach starts with Nia, asking what happened to the friendly and good-natured rivalry they started?

Nia said she is not surprised. They are both competitive athletes. Things are going to get tense. She’ll admit that she has purposefully pushed Ronda’s buttons the last few weeks. Nia says Ronda is still very new in the WWE. Her success came from other places. There are things in the WWE you can’t do in the UFC. Headbutts, strikes to the spine, slaps. Elbows. She has done them, they hurt, they injure, and they throw people off their game plan. Come Sunday, she’ll show Ronda exactly what she’s talking about.

Ronda says she doesn’t game plan, she improvises – and she’ll improvise Nia’s arm off

Coach brings up Ronda’s one-match ever in the WWE. Ronda claims she has earned the right to be confident.

Nia says that she’ll give Ronda credit; her one match was very impressive, but it was a tag math against a part-time business woman. Ronda has never had a singles match, and no offense but Nia has been here grinding. She is not Stephanie, she is Nia Jax, the champion. Come Sunday, Nia is going to take Ronda’s reputation. (Ohhhhh cuz of her theme song! Man…they are SO GOOD!)

NIa knows she’s goin to beat Ronda, and that’s why she challenged her. At the end of the day, Ronda is just not ready.

Ronda stands up. She laughs off this accusation. Everyone told her she wasn’t going to make the olympic team at 17, but she did. Everyone said she wasn’t ready for the Strikeforce belt, but she won. Everyone said she wasn’t ready to headline her own card, but she broke records. Everybody said she wasn’t ready to be UFC Champ, and now she is going into the Hall of Fame.

“I AM RONDA ROUSEY AND I WAS BORN READY!!”

Ronda removes her jacket. Nia holds her title up. She goes for a cheap shot, but Ronda locks the arm. HEADBUTT by Nia! Nia grabs the ponytail. She lifts up Ronda, as Ronda tries to fight out. She jumps up, locks the hips, and goes for an arm bar!!! Nia holds the hand! She won’t release. Nia powers up, pulling Ronda up, but Ronda pulls down! She finally gets the arm locked up! Nia taps!!!

The bell rings.

Wait……what?

Backstage, Hawkins is standing by sadly. No Way Jose walks by, followed by Adam Rose.



Match 6: No Way Jose vs Curt Hawkins



Curt Hawkins doesn’t come out to his music. They play it again, and he still does not come out. The ref starts the match anyways, in an act that literally NEVER happens, and starts the 10 count. At the count of 2, one of the conga line runs into the ring, and it’s Hawkins.

He goes for a rollup, but only gets a 2. Jose with a right, cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Bleh

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

If Justin Watry wrote wrestling, he’d write the following segment where apparently, Sami Zayn has an obstacle course for Bobby Lashley coming soon.

Sami is at the top of the stage with Renee. He says that last week, all he did was ask if Bobby was atually in the army. He was bombarded with pictures and records of Bobby in the army, but as far as he is concerned, he can’t verify them as legit. The only way Lashley can prove it is if he can do this obstacle course faster than Sami can. He goes over the course so we know what to expect. A 225 lb tire, a low crawl under some netting, Sami says he has 213 lbs of cat-like agility. He does his best work in confined spaces. Next, we have three wall jumps, each higher than the other. This is followed by some monkey bars. This is where he fails, says Sami. Finally, there is a rope climb with knots going all the way up, thereby eliminating any actual difficulty….

Sami is going to dedicate his victory to Canada.

Lashley is introduced, and he comes out all smiles.

Sami is already sweating.

Renee asks for Bobby’s reaction. Bobby says everyone is tired of hearing Sami’s mouth. He’s going to “Beat your butt” this weekend….

Haha.

Oh man…

Lashley destroys the obstacle course in 46 seconds. As soon as he drops from the rope, Sami just hits him with a clothesline. Hahahaha. Sami tosses Bobby into the stand for the rope climb and the crowd is firmly behind the heeldom. Sami hits a Helluva Kick, then swings away on the rope.

Backstage, Owens talks strategy with Finn and Roode. They say that they didn’t agree to anything. In comes Braun who says he has a great idea; the three of them team up on him.

Sponsored by Grindr.



Match 7: Bobby Roode vs Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens vs Braun Strowman



Strowman starts by sending Finn to the ground, followed by Owens. Braun tosses Roode across the ring then outside. Headbutt to Finn and Owens. Whip and Owens rolls to the outside on purpose. Finn is on the outside as well.

After a commercial, we see the three guys teaming up on Braun. They take turn stomping him in the corner while Kevin Owens talks some shit. Chop form Roode. Owens hits a shoulder. Roode with a right hand. Finn too. Owens is up, asks the other two to hold Braun. Owens runs with a clotheslnie, and Braun is still standing he shoves Owen, shoves Roode. Side Slam to Balor. Balor rolls to the outside. Braun grabs Roode by the head, then hits aright. Owens is behind Braun.Braun calls him stupid. Owens backs away. He rolls to the outside. Braun follows but Finn dives from outta nowhere onto Braun. Roode is there too and now we have a three on one. They try to drop Braun, but he pops up out of the triangle that is and all three men go flying. Owens runs up the ramp, and Braun chases him! We are stuck on the top of the ramp for a bit until the cam changes to the other two. Braun tosses Owens out from the back, and begs Braun to stop. Headbutt from Braun. Big Boot to Finn. Right hand to Roode! Braun tosses Owens into the stage, and totally messes up reception for a bit. Braun sees the ladders nearby, and grabs one just ot move it. He tells commentary to move, then cleans off the table of all of the sharp paper. Braun tosses the top of the table, then walks back towards his opponents. Braun grabs Owens and puts him on his shoulders, but Roode has a ladder and drives it into Braun. Finn is nearby and he helps Roode to shove Braun with a ladder. Braun is near the table now Roode and Finn double team as Owens drags a ladder nearby. Braun is on the table. Owens is on the top of the ladder. FROG SPLASH OFF THE LADDER ONTO BRAUN!!!

We return to Roode and Finn going at it one on one. Roode is working the left arm, and Finn hits some rights to try and break it. Rope work and Roode gets an elbow, but Balor gets an overhead kick before he hits the mat. Something has to give, says Michael Cole, but we don’t know what because they decide to run another promo for MOney in the bank. Balor with the slingblade. He chops Roode in the corner. A whip to Roode then Finn eats a dropkick. Roode goes to the top, but Finn with a swinging kick upwards to the face. Finn hits the ropes. Roode on the apron. Elbow. Roode in the corner. He hops up. Blockbuster. Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Roode lifts Finn. Finn with a cradle. Pin for 1..2..NO!! Slingblade Finn up in the corner. Dropkick drives Roode into the corner. Finn heads to the top. Owens is on the apron! He hits Finn. Finn lands on his feet. Owens to the top rope. Balor with a right hand, and Owens tumbles all the way back down to the outside. Finn up top again, but Roode is up by that time and clips the legs. Balor and Roode are locked up. Owens rushes. Powerbomb into a suplex!

We see Strowman has risen. He saunters over to the ramp, then walks down towards the match. Owens is scared. Finn is not. He rushes up the ramp to fight, but gets hit with a hard right hand. Roode is next. Braun hops on the apron. He enters the ring. Owens leaves the ring. Braun folows and chaes Owens in the crowd. Owens lips and Braun catches his ass. He drags Owens back to the ring. Bruan clubs the chest, dropping Owens down. Finn stands up. Braun rushes Finn, tackles his ass, keeps running, and tackles Roode some more! Braun with a tackle, flipping Owens completely!!! Roode is in the ring. Braun takes Owens in as well. He squashes both men in the corner. Balor with a boot to the head. Stomp to the back of the neck of Braun. Balor rushes the corner. Braun with a tackle, though!!! Owens with a superkick to Braun!! He yells orders to Roode for the DDT, and as he locks up, Owens rolls Roode up!! Hahha. 1…2..NO!!! Spinebuster by Roode! Balor plants Roode! Slingblade to Braun1 Balor in the corner. He rushes the corner! DROPKICK TO BRAUN!!! COUP DE GRACE!!!! Pin!!!!!!! Roode breaks it up!!! Roode tosses Balor into the post back first!!!! Roode turns to Braun. He calls for it! Kick! DDT!!!!! Pin or 1..2……NO!!!! Owens is there to stop the hold!!! He sends Roode to the outside. Owens to the top rope!! FROG SPLASH!!!! Pin for 1….2……..NO!!!! BRAUN KICKS OUT!!!! Owens rolls to the outside. He lifts the apron, looking for something. Owens finds it. He grabs a ladder and drags it out. Owens in the ring with a ladder. He attacks the ribs of Braun. Another hit to Braun.

Owens rushes, Braun grabs the ladder! GOOZLE!! Chokeslam!! Powerslam onto the ladder!!! Pin from Braun! 1…2….3!!

Winner:

Braun is a beast. Good main event.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***¾

End Show