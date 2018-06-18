411’s WWE RAW Report 6.18.18

WRESTLING!!! It’s the show we love to hate and hate to love! Are you ready to celebrate the beauty that is Braun and Bliss?

We start RAW with replays of Money in the Bank, specifically Nia vs Ronda. Stills show Ronda beatin dat ass for the most part, until Alexa comes in to beat everyone’s ass with a briefcase and winning the title.

We are live, and Kurt Angle is in the middle of the ring. The Women’s title is on a red cloth-covered table, alongside the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. Angle is proud that both winners of briefcases were RAW superstars, and he introduces the new Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss. Alexa comes down all smiles. Angle says she wanted this presentation, so here we go. Angle hands her the title, and Alexa holds it in the air. Angle says that Nia wants a rematch at Extreme Rules. Alexa wants to talk about next month. She wants the opportunity to tell the world thank you for the opportunity. The opportunity to rub it all in all of our faces. WE WANT RONDA chant. Alexa showed what it looks like to beat a bully in Nia Jax, and ROnda is just as much a bully. Last night, Alexa shocked the world. There will be no talk about The Baddest Woman on the planet, and just talk about her. Let’s be honest, she is the only woman that actually matters.

Ronda is here, and she is pissed. She rushes the ring. Alexa tells her to calm down. Angle stands in the middle of the two ladies. Alexa thought she would be doing some physical therapy. Did Ronda come out to show the bruises and welts? Hurts doesn’t it? Alexa says that what she did was 100% pefectly legal. Last night, she was so close to beating Nia. She could just taste the gold. Angle still holds her back. Alexa says that we will never know now, will we?

Crowd is pretty hot for this. Alexa says we all know why she’s out here. Ronda couldn’t stand the fact that last night wasn’t about Ronda. ESPN did an interview with Alexa. It was all about her. She is the champion. Ronda is….irrelevant. If she ever wants a championship opportunity, she better get in the back of the line. She calls Ronda an OVERHYPED ROOKIE. Hahaha.

Ronda side steps Angle, shoots the leg, then attacks!!! Angle lifts Ronda, but Ronda escapes and arm drags Angle!!! Alexa grabs the briefcase, Ronda punches her in the stomach. She grabs the briefcase and attacks!!! Ronda is on a rampage!! Angle tries to stop he. Ronda attacks Angle!!! Briefcase shot oer and over to Angle in the corner! Refs come to stop her, and Ronda attacks!!! She beats all they asses! Ronda grabs Alexa from out of the corner. POWERBOMB INTO THE TABLE!!!

Backstage, Ronda is yelling at Angle that she doesn’t need anyone telling her this isn’t the UFC. She gets it. Angle says she doesn’t get it, he doesn’t even know what to do right now. He decides on suspending her for 30 days. He tells her to get her things and go. Ronda wonders of the severity of his apology, and leaves.

Backstage, Renee tries to get a reaction from Ronda. Ronda walks it off, then stops when Renee wishes her good luck. Ronda says after these thirty days are up, she’ll be back here to kick Alexa’s pink-haired ass.

Corey thinks Ronda should be fired.

Seth Rollins just wants to see the world burn.

Seth says there’s a nice energy in the crowd and a buzz in the locker room, and he wants to keep it going. Seth wants to keep the open challenge going, and out comes Dolph and Drew. Looks like Dolph is the lucky guy.



Match 1: Intercontinental Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins



Kick from Dolph to start. He goes for a Zig Zag immediately, but Seth holds the ropes and Dolph falls back. Seth hits the ropes. He goes for a stomp, but Dolph rolls to the outside and we go to commercial.

We return and Dolph has Seth on the outside. Right hand to the face. He sends Seth into the ring. Cover for 1…NO! Dolph with a neckbreaker to Seth. Dolph pulls back on the head and slams Seth down hard. Seth is up and fights back with some rights. Dolph whips him into the corner hard, and covers for 1..2.NO! Dolph tackles Seth down and gets a chinlock with a body scissors. Seth escapes, Drew in the corner. Seth with a chop. He hits a right to the face. Dolph kicks. Seth hits a right. Whip to the ropes. Kick from Seth.Right hand. Another. He whips Dolph. Dolph reverses . Slingblade from Seth. Clothesline to Dolph, and he falls to the outside. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide dive! Dolph back inside. Flying forearm. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

We return from another break and Seth hits a backslide for 1..2..NO!!! Rollins wants the buckle bomb but Dolph rolls him up for 1..2..NO!!!! Seth pulls. Knee to the face! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth calls for the stomp. He kicks. Hits the ropes. Goes for the stomp, but ZIggler moves! Kick from Ziggler. FAMEASSER! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Ziggler uses the ropes to stand. He turns towards Drew, who whispers something to him. Dolph calls for the finish. Seth is on his knees. He stands slowly, then turns. Ziggler runs for a Superkick, but Seth hits him with a Superkick first!!! Dolph falls to his knees! Another superkick!!! Pin for 1..2……NO!!! So close!!! Seth heads to the top rope. Ziggler is laid out on the mat. Seth to the top. FROG SPLASH BUT ZIGGLER MOVES!! Ziggler rolled to the apron!!! Ziggler goes to the top rope this time! Seth is up. Right hand to Ziggler. Ziggler gravbs the head, but Seth escapes with a headbutt. He hops to the second rope. He locks up for a superplex. Dolph tries to fight out. Right hands. One to the head send Seth to the mat. Seth is up again, though! He runs, locks up I nthe corner. Headbutt from Ziggler! Ziggler dives with a crossbody, but Rollins rolls through and stands with Ziggler! Seth pulls Ziggler up in powerbomb position. Buckle Bomb! Kick to the gut of Ziggler! Seth wants the stomp, but Drew on the apron. Seth hits some rights! Ziggler rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! Seth pushes Ziggler to the apron, and he nearly hits Drew. Seth hits a rollup of his own!

Seth holds the tights! 1…..2…NO!!! Ziggler reverses! He grabs the tights too! Pin for 1…2…3!! ZIGGLER WINS THE TITLE!!!

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Dolph Ziggler

Dolph can still go, man. Too bad it’s been so damned long since we’ve seen it.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Seth walks up to Dolph. Drew attacks from behind! He hits a few rights then mocks Rollins. Drew and Dolph lift Seth then we get the Claymore Zig Zag combo.

Want some Mandy? Here’s some Mandy.

Backstage, Drew and Dolph are here to share some breaking news with Renee. Monday Night Rawllins is cancelled. He says we can cry about it online but this is their show now. This is just the beginning says Drew. They will not allow the title to let them become soft. Dolph says that they’ve seen it all, run their mouth, have their catchy t-shirts, they say burn it down and that it’s their yard. There is a difference between everyone else and them. When they say something, they mean it.



Match 2: Curt Hawkins vs Bobby Roode



Hawkins goes for the ribs then hits abackslide for 1..2..NO!!! He hits the ropes. Roode with a spinebuster! Roode calls for the DDT. Kick. DDT to Hawkins. Pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Bobby Roode

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

A shitty feed causes the audio to go out as Braun Strowman comes down to the ring. He cuts a promo that probably includes CATCH THESE HANDS, which brings Kevin Owens out. He tries to relate to the big guy I think. I find another feed, and Owens is telling Braun that his life changed when he won the briefcase. Who can Braun count on around here? At Mania, when he needed a partner, Braun had to go to the crowd to pick up a kid. Owens says his best friend was injured, and he doesn’t know when Sami will be back. Both of these men are alone, both in need of a friend. Maybe friend is too strong a word, but maybe they can help each other – no, they can use each other. Owens knows how big a deal it is to be champion. Maybe after they use each other, and Braun becomes the champion, he and Owens can have a match for the title. This can start tonight. Monster and Man. Owens has no interest in getting these hands. He just wants to shake the hand of Braun. Braun extends his hand, they shake, then Braun pulls him in. He goes for a Powerslam, but Owens floats off and runs to the outside.

Commentary goes over that dastardly group of girls who used Matte Black instead of glossy last week on Riley’s belly.

Backstage, Sasha and Bayley Part 2449395858 starts. She talks to Sasha about taking the fight to The Riott Squad with Sasha. She knows things haven’t been great, but she promises tonight that she will do whatever she can to take careo f Sasha. Bayley calls it a new start for both of them.

A NU START

While the tag match is about to start in the ring, we get Curtis Axel and Bo on the Tron. Holy shit, Axel is dressed as Matt and here comes Bo who does a SPOT FUCKING ON IMPRESSION OF BRAY!!! Hahaha. They’re holding a small ass lantern. Bo says they’re going to do all sorts of weird things they’re not going to like very much. Things like….

Bo breaks character and says they’re the B Team and they’re not afraid of them, and they are coming for the titles. Axel laughs as Matt and says wonderful. Then Bo tells them to run, and turns the lantern off, and holds the position. The camera doesn’t go off, so the guys go downward out of sight. Hilarious and great, and I don’t need commentary to laugh along with me



Match 3: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs Heath Slater and Rhyno



Matt does some delete headbutts in the corner with Rhyno then calls for Twist of Fate. Kick to Rhyno. Twist of No! Matt with a right hand to Slater on the apron. Rhyno with a hard right to Matt. Tag to heath. They double team Matt down to the mat. Right hand. Cover. 1..2..NO! He’s Got Kids chant. Tag to Rhyno. Rhyno attacks the back of the neck. He drops Matt with an elbow. Matt with an uppercut and a jawbreaker. Tag from Slater, who goes to th top rope. He dives off, Matt moes. Side Effect from Matt. Tag to Bray. Bray in with a clothesline. Throat thrust into the corner. Splash from Wyatt! He hits the ropes, misses a clothelsine, and hits the crossbody in the middle of the ring! Spiderwalk from Wyatt, and Heath turns into a kiss of the forehead. Rhyno walks in. Right hand to Rhyno. Twist of Fate to Rhyno. Rhyno rolls to the outside. Bray runs into a boot.

Slater turns, but Wyatt was waiting for him and hits a hard clothesline! Tag from Matt. Wyatt in. Kiss of Deletion. Cover from Matt for 1..2…3!!

Winners: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Good ol Bo.

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *3/4

Backstage, Bald Corbin says Steph is really pleased with how he handled Ronda. Angle tells Baron that he doesn’t appreciate Step—-oh, she’s on the phone. Angle grabs the phone, he is listening…

We return from a break, and Steph is still on the phone for Angle. He has big news, it appears. He’ll make an announcment later tonight. Angle has some ideas, but Steph tells him to run it by Baron first. Angle says by, and Baron is all smiles.

Jinder Mahal is out to the ring with Singh Daddy. He says that last night, he felt the winds of change. Chad Gable is in the middle of the ring waiting to be beaten. Jinder says that although Roman won the match last night, Jinder has won the battle of self-improvement. Just like all of us, Reigns is bitter and angry while Jinder is tranquil. He tells Gable to forget about the past and look to the future and he will find….(check google for spelling).



Match 4: Jinder Mahal vs Chad Gable



The second the bell rings, Jinder attacks. Gable with a spinebuster out of the corner .Again. Jinder with a right then he drops an knee onto Gable. Jinder locks the left arm from behind, then lifts Gable into a hold. Gable turns nd hits a right hand. Another right, he hits the ropes, Jinder hooks the head, but Gable turns it into a back suplex! Jinder runs into an elbow. Chad up top, he locks the arm and falls back!!! Ref starts the count. Jinder backs away. Gable hops off the corner. Right to the face off the rope. He locks up under the arm. Elbow to Gable, but Gable kicks him to the outside. Gable rolls Jinder back into the ring. Moonsault from Gable! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!

Jinder rolls to the apron. He tugs on the arm and pulls Gable into the ropes. Boot to the face in the ring. Jinder lifts Gable, locks up from behind to finish him with The Khallas.

Winner:

Jinder can leave now…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Backstage, The Riott Squad are being super mean again. Because, you know, they’re bad girls. They break someone’s laptop then draw an R on a mirror.

Graves talks about friendship, nearly mentions CM Punk indirectly, then stops.

Cole calls what The Riot Squad are doing “Plunder and vandalism.” So punk. Well, at least they look like they’re having fun…



Match 5: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs The Riott Squad



Bayley and Liv to start. Bayley attacks the back. Liv rushes Bayley into the corner. Tag to Logan. They double team Bayley, buy she kicks out of it then hits a clothesline. Bulldog to Logan. Cover for 1..2..NO! Sasha gets a blind tag. Bayley hits a lowered clothesline. Logan hits Sasha with a right then kicks her in the corner. Sasha goes for a suplex, but her back is too damaged. Logan shoves her, Sasha gets a big right. Bayley tags herself in. Sasha seems annoyed. Logan with a headbutt to the midsection. Bayley in the corner. She drops Logan on the top turnbuckle then runs with a takedown and a bunch of right hands. Bayley sends Logan to the outside on the apron. Bayley rushes with a shoulder tackle then a hangman sending Logan down .Bayley with a dive through the ropes, catches Logan with the legs, and hits a hurricanrana! Liv rushes and Sasha hits a clothesline on her. Sasha tells Bayley that she said she was fine. Bayley thanks her, hugs her, and we go to commercial.

Back, and I nearly dropped my Dew! Sasha rushes the corner with some knees then tosses Liv down. Sasha dives off with some knees. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Liv with a jawbreaker. Sasha grabs the back, goes for the backstabber, but Liv holds on. She turns and knocks Sasha down then covers for 1..2.NO!! Bayley breaks up the pin. Logan in and Bayley sends her to the outside. Sasha tries for a pin but Logan is there to distract. Bayley hops down and kicks Logan. Sasha doesn’t get the tag. Liv sends Sasha into the corner. Liv tries to stomp, but Sasha moves. She attacks the mid section and sets her up for some knees.

Logan on the apron, Bayley enters the ring. Ref holds her back, Logan with a cheapshot, Liv rolls up Sasha, and Bayley tries to stop it but Morgan gets the 1..2…3!!!



Winner:

Time to pull the trigger for the 1,000th time…

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *1/2

Sasha and Bayley stand in the ring. Sasha shoves Bayley. Bayley tries to hug her. Sasha ain’t having it. Bayley turns Sasha around. They go face to face. They stare each other down. A ref enters the ring. Sasha shoves Bayley on her ass. Bayley is hurt and her face is shocked. Bayley watches Sasha walk out of the ring and up the ramp.

Backstage, Angle is looking through some flashcards. Baron makes a note, item line vetos something, and we go to break.

Backstage, Sasha is pissed. Bayley yells at her to get back here. Sasha tells her not to walk away from her. Bayley says she isn’t finished with her. Sasha says well she is. Bayley pulls Sasha then starts beating her up. Sasha retaliates, and they do more damage backstage than The Riott Squad did. Sasha tosses a plate at Bayley, and Bayley favors her arm.

Angle is in the middle of the ring, and says she just can’t get this show under control. His big announcement is that Brock will defend his title soon. The question is, against who?

Angle is interrupted by Roman Reigns, and hilariously enough, my brother exasperates heavily “Oh God, go back where you came from!” hahaha

Reigns says that we all know he beat Brock at The Greatest Royal Rumble. It’s no secret, Angle seems to be having a few problems running RAW, so a full time champion that defends every Monday would help him out a great deal, Kurt.

Angle appreciates the confidence, but since he’s ot here already, Angle has an announcement. Lashley interrupts while Reigns wonders what right this dude has to come out..

Lashley is here to question Reigns validity. He stumbles a bit, then tells Reigns he doesn’t have what it takes to finish the job. This may be Reigns yard, but Lashley has been trying to get his hands on Lesnar since Reigns was a little pup. Lashley says he can beat Brock, and he can beat Reigns.

The Revival interrupts, and this just gets better and better….

The Revival wonders what happened to earning things the old fashioned way. They just want one opportunity on RAW and it’s because of guys like Lashley and Reigns, Top Guys, always standing in their way. This changes tonight. These guys are main event level superstars, but right now they’re thinking about tearing each other apart, which is why they chose now to challenge the two of them to a match right now. Two of the best versus the best tag team. They’re banking on the fact that these two can’t co-exist, and when that happens, they will catepult themselves to the top.

Reigns and Lashley cut them off and mock The Revival. Haha. Reigns says if they want to come into the ring, he doesn’t mind taking them to school, and if “Bob” pays attention, he may learn something too.



Match 6: The Revival vs Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley



Winners: Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

You know what happened…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR



Match 7: Mojo Rawley vs No Way Jose



Lockup to start as Cole says Jose likes to have fun in the ring, thereby giving the stamp of disproval. Mojo runs under Jose, gets a shoulder tackle, and Mojo is pissed. Jose dances a bit. Jose rushes, gets tossed to the outside. Baseball slide from Jose. He sends Mojo back in the ring, and Mojo kicks the leg. He drags Jose in and mounts for some hard right hands to the head. Jose is still smiling. Two people are upset by Mojo’s antics. Mojo with a headbutt. He drops from behind with a resthold. Boot from Jose. Flapjack and a cover for .1..2..NO! Mojo rolls to the apron. Jose grabs Mojo by the boot and tries to drag him to the cente.r Mojo shoots the leg with a shoulder. He hits the ropes. Hard right hand to the head of Jose.

Mojo lifts him up then drops him down with a move off the shoulders. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Looks like he’s got a new…MOJO

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Charley asks Mojo what this win means to him. Mojo says the WWE is more competitive now than it ever has been. He needs to bring more to the table. He used to be known for staying hyped, but now he’s about stayin focused.

Sasha is walking backstage with her wig all kinds of messed up. Bayley walks up to her and says the exact same shit she said earlier, “I’m not done with you.” Sasha says she is done with Bayley. She’s done being her friend and she is done helping her. Sasha gets in her car, so Bayley throws a water bottle at the vehicle.

Intense…

Elias is in the middle of the ring after this intense Lifetime Movie about friendship to sing away his troubles stemming from last night.

We get a recap of Seth’s title loss from earlier today after Elias’s diddy.

Seth is backstage, showing much disappointment. The word former stings a little bit. Renee wonders if last nights match had an effect on tonight’s match. Seth says no excuses. He had an open challenge, and Dolph beat him. Renee asks about Drew being there. Seth says that Drew is a problem but he is a problem that Seth has one week to solve, because next MOnday night, he’s envoking his rematch clause and taking back his title.

Finn Balor is here to smile. That is all.

Corbin is taking the Corporate Kane route and wrestling in his quasi-dressed up outfit.



Match 8: Finn Balor and Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin



Balor and Corbin to start. Lockup and Corbin gets Finn in the corner. Right elbow to Finn as he submits to the ref’s count Corbin with another right. Corbin whips Finn into the corner hard, and Finn bounces off. Corbin with a right to the face of Finn. He tags in Owens. Owens with right hand to the gut. He stomps Finn down. Owens whips Finn the nhits a harad back elbow. Tag to Corbin. Corbin in and he hits a knee to Finn. Stomps to Finn in the corner. Corbin stares Braun down. Corbin goes for a right but gets blocked. Finn escapes and tags in Braun. Corbin doesn’t seem all that interested. Corbin removes his vest so you know it’s real. Lockup to start and Braun shoves Corbin into the corner hard then flexes. Corbin goes for a right, Braun blocks, and hits a gut shot. Owens distracts, and Corbin with rights while Cole calls him “Constable Corbin” over and over. Lol. Braun boots the arm then clotheslines Corbin to the outside! Owens in and Braun sends him right back out. Tag to Finn. Fin talks to Braun. Braun with a bench press of Finn then tosses him over the top rope!!

Back from a break, and Corbin hits a knee while Coach asks me to give Corbin credit for doing something he is supposed to know how to do – wrestle. Finn hits a knee to Balor, then gets sent to the outside. Owens is there to attack, send him back in the ring, and hit a senton. Cover from Owens, making him the legal man and me the man who doesn’t pay attention. Owens atacks the back of Finn, then drives a knee into it, followed by a rest hold. Owens takes Finn down to the mat with the hold. Owens with a backbreaker. Knee to the spine. Tag from Corbin. Corbin in with a right hand to Finn. Corbin lifts Balor and sends him out of the ring. Corbin goes back to stare down Braun. Corbin leaves the ring. Corbin tosses Finn into the barricade hard. Baron enters the ring while the ref counts. He hits seven before Finn gets on the apron and hits a shoulder. He looks to springboard, but Baron hits a hard right mid-air. Pin for 1…NO!!! Finn kicks out at 1! Baron with a chinhold from behind. Deep Six from Corbin. Pin for 1..2…NO!! Tag to owens. Owens is in but Finn drops him! Tag to Corbin. Finn is near Braun, but can’t get it. Right to Corbin. Cant get the tag. Corbin whips Finn into the heel corner then stomps him down. Tag to Owens. Owens stomps. Tag to Corbin. Corbin in for a kick. Another. Braun enters the ring and squashes Corbin! He grabs Balor and tosses him into the corner. Braun on the apron. Tag from Finn. Braun in with a splash in the corner! He clubs the chest of Corbin. Cover for 1…2…NO!! Owens enters the ring and Braun stops the pin. He stares down Owens. Owens walks back to the outside while Braun stares him down. Owens drops down to the mat and Braun chases him. Baron flies with a clothesline off the apron!!! He drags Braun into the ring and covers for 1..2…NO!!!

Corbin rests in the corner a bit while Braun tries to stand up. Right hand to the face of Braun. He hits the ropes. Braun with a right to the chest. Braun is up. Corbin is in the corner .Braun goes for a shoulder, but Baron moves and Braun hits the post! Finn with a tag! Finn with a kick! He enters and hits a right hand! Another. One for Owens. Knee from Corbin. Finn shoots the legs. Stomp to the chest. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Owens breaks it up. Braun in to shoulder tackle Owens to the outside. Ref tells Braun to get out. Braun drops down and runs all the way into Owens, driving him into the timekeepers area.

In the ring, Baron is standing in the corner. He goozles Finn. Hops up. Finn with a DDT. Dropkick into the corner! Finn hops to the top! Balor up! He clips the leg! End of Days to Finn! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

Not too shabby…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

END SHOW!