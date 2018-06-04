411’s WWE RAW Report 6.4.18

RAW starts with the beautifully voiced Elias ready to sing a little Diddy for us. He starts strumming the strings of his ax much to the enjoyment of the crowd. He is this company’s most valuable asset, and he will be worth more when he becomes the IC Title. It will be on this night that the world will see that the WWE stands for…

Well, you know. Elias says that he is a great artist in pain. It hurt him to break one of his beloved guitars. This pain has inspired a song, and we get this song to the video of Elias smacking Seth over and over.

Elias digs in on Houston by saying The Rockets suck. Seth Rollins is here to stop the fun, buit Elias has his guitar ready to swing. Seth is circling the ring while Elias stares him down. Seth grabs a chair from under the ring. Seth stands on the apron then enters the ring, and they are at a standstill. Both men with weapons up.

David Otunga is doin commentary? Yay.



Match 1: Elias and Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns



Elias and Reigns to start originally, but Seth tags himself in. Jinder get sa tag. Reigns gets a tag in then Elias. We get this toying for a bit until Seth and Reigns attack. Seth sends Jinder to the outside and hops over the top rope onto Jinder. Reigns has Elias against the barricade. Seth rolls into the ring with Jinder, and it looks like they’re the legal men. Seth with a dropkick off the ropes. Tag to Reigns. He hits a high elbow to Jinder then tags Seth back in. Double whip into a shoulder tackle from both guys. Cover for 1…2..NO! Jinder gets Seth into the corner. Jinder tags in Elias and they double team for a minute. Elias lifts Seth and drops him onto the top rope. Pin for 1..2…NO! Elias locks Seth’s head with the ropes and pulls. Elias locks up the right arm in front of Seth. He turns it into a chinlock. Seth stands, but Elias pulls at the hip and locks Seth back up.

Seth is able to stand and turn into the hold but Elias hits a knee, then sends Seth into the ropes. Seth with a kick, goes for a suplex, but his neck won’t allow it. Elias goes for a knee drop, but Seth dodges it and tries to get a tag. JInder gets one too fast, though, and he comes in to whip Seth to the corner. Seth goes for a tag, Jinder rushes him, and Seth rosses him to the outside. Seth dives for a tag just as JInder slides back in. Right form Reigns. Another. A third. An uppercut to Elias. Jinder is up in the corner. Roman with clotheslines. He gets to ten because it’s a nice round number. Reigns hits the ropes, then eats a big boot, but Reigns bounces off the ropes and hits a boot of his own. Tag to Elias, but he comes in and eats a boot as well. The crowd is pretty pro-Reigns. Some boos, but they’re overshadowed by the love. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch. Jinder distracts. Elias rolls to the outside. Reigns leaves the ring and follows, but Sunil is there to distract and Eias hits a knee off the distraction.

We come back to Elias giving some hard jabs to Reigns’ face. Elias has Reigns in the heel corner, and tags in Jinder who hangs Reigns up then pins for 1..2..NO!! Jinder with an elbow drop to the head then a side headlock, because if there is ever something that makes you want to see these guys wrestle again, it’s a side headlock. Jinder drops a knee to the chest then hits a crosface from behind. Tag to Elias who comes in with. knee to the chest as well. Cover for 1..2….NO! Jinder tries for another pin but gets nothing. Another rest hold from Jinder. Reigns turns into the hold. Jinder hits a knee then the ropes. Samoan Drop from Reigns. Tag to Elias. Tag to Rollins. Thesz Press from Seth. Punches. Slinblade, he sends Jinder off the apron. Second rope blockbuster and a pin for 1…2…NO!! Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Its broken up by Jinder. Jinder with the half-nelson to Seth. But Reigns comes in with a Superman Punch. Jinder leaves the ring. Elias crawls towards the ropes. Drive by from Reigns. Rollins with a kick to the jaw of Elias. Sunil tries to distract on the apron. He hops off into the hands of Reigns. Jinder sends Reigns int othe steps then over the barricade. Elias rolls Seth up for 1..2….NO!!!! Enziguri from Seth. Suicide Dive to Jinder on the outside! Sunil grabs a chair from under the ring. He goes to attack but Seth turns around before he can. Seth snatches the chair from him and smiles. Seth enters the ring.

Elias with a surprise DDT on the chair!! Elias with the Drift Away. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Elias and Jinder Mahal

Looking forward to Rest Hold City in two weeks.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *¾

Bruce Prichard is in the crowd, and he looks excited as hell to be there.

So there area tacos around the ring on tables. Curt Hawkins is in the middle of the ring. He says that he made a pretty bold promise and prediction. He is officially at 199 losses. The crowd starts a “WE WANT TACOS” chant. Hawkins says that tonight, when he is victorious, everyone will get a free taco. We got a jobber in the middle of the ring. His name is James Hardin, and he is from Houston. Hawkins wants to thank him, because he is going to be a part of history.



Match 2: Curt Hawkins vs James Hardin



Lockup and Hawkins gets Hardin in the corner and hits a hard right then a kick. Whip to the corner, hard. Hawkins calls for the end. He whips the kid to the ropes, catches him mid air, pumps, and hits a body slam. Hawkins says it’s over, again, and goes for a right hand in the corner. Hardin moves, hits some rights, then runs into a boot. Hard clothesline to Hardin. WE WANT TACOS chant.

Hawkins waits for the kid to stand up, then the music of Baron Corbin hits and the man who gives me the largest case of Apatheichitis enters the ring, grabs the jobber, and hits End of Days, thereby causing the dq loss for Hawkins.

Winner:

Yay…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Not saying they HAD to do anything, but it would have been an interesting way to debut someone new rather than gives Corbin more time on my television.

If you were ever wondering if there would be a more dominant presence of Baron Corbin that was so needed it would deem an entirely new position on RAW, then let your worries be quelled. Corbin gives Angle a letter from Steph that says she has named him the….”Constable of RAW.”

Why would Steph care about Corbin? What does this role entail? WHO WRITES THIS?!



Match 3: Nia Jax vs Natalya



Lockup and Nia pushes Nattie down hard. Nattie with a side headlock trying to take down Nia, but Nia blocks her a few times. Nia lifts Nattie up and drops her, but Nattie escapes and hits a hard clothesline. Nia is still standing, shocked at the tenacity of Nattie. Lockup from behind and Nia butt bumps out of it. Dropkick from Natalya. Nia is still standing. Nia shoves Nattie down and hits another….whatever the hell that was. Nattie rolls to the outside.

We return to Nattie tryin to be a boss and lift Nia up, but nia ain’t having it and headbutts Nattie down. Nattie kicks out of the corner. Elbow and Nattie runs, locks up the waist with the legs, hooks the head, but it doesn’t work too well. Dropkick to Nia. Nattie with a kick to the gut, again, punches, kick, right hand to the back, whip to the ropes but she can’t get it. Nia sends Nattie in the corner. Nia side steps. Nattie with a spinning clothesline. Cover for .1….2….NO!

Nattie hits the ropes, walks over Nia’s back, then apparently tweaks the knee. Samoan Drop from Nia and a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Nia Jax

Well, that was stupid….

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *½

Nia seems worried about Nattie, and tries to talk to her while Nattie stressfully grabs at her knee. Ronda leaves commentary to join them in the ring, and to check on Nattie. Nia stands from behind, worried about Nattie, apparently. Ronda pushes Nia away. Nia pushes Ronda’s head and this makes her stand up and get all Julia Stiles face. She tells Nia to “just go.” Nia doesn’t leave. Nattie is frustrated, hitting the mat and sliding out of the ring. Ronda gollows Nattie to the outside, and helps walk Nattie to the back.

Backstage, Bobby Roode talks about the Money in the Bank match. He can’t wait for it to happen, he tells Renee, and says it will be glorious. But what about tonight?! When he faces Braun? He doesn’t know. Roode says he’s never seen a man like Braun and will have to use every trick up his sleeves that he is not wearing. Tonight, his goal is just to survive.



Match 4: Braun Strowman vs Bobby Roode



We come to the match in the middle of it and Braun tosses Roode across the ring like nothing. Roode with the boots up. Roode clips the back of the knee. Kick to the thigh. Another kick to the chest. Roode with a kick to the upper penis area. He locks the head, but Braun lifts and drops Roode down hard. Braun with a suplex. Braun shoots for the corner, but Roode moves, and Strowman hits the post with his shoulder. Dude, that, like, never works for you bro. Roode heads to the outside and grabs the apron. He pulls it up and there’s a ladder under the ring. Roode pulls it out from under neath and sets it up sitting on the barricade and the edge of the ring. Roode heads back into the ring and stares at the corner where Braun is standing. He then leaves the ring and goads Braun to the outside. Roode runs and Braun chases. Roode teases him on the other side of the ladder and asks what Braun is going to do now. Roode teases Braun. Braun raises his hands and screams loudly, summoning the power of Yokozuna, and drops his fists on the ladder, breaking it in half.

Braun tosses Roode into the ring then grabs the head and lifts Braun over his shoulder and hits a running powerslam. Pin for 1..2….3!!

Winner:

Haha…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Braun stares up at the briefcase.

Backstage, Ronda is helping Nattie out in the back with some crutches. In comes Nia who is apparently apologetic and didn’t mean to hurt her knee. Ronda asks all thirteen and says that Nia has done enough already. Nia tells her this isn’t ballet. Ronda tells her to just leave. Nia says she doesn’t want to leave her friend. Nattie tells both to stop this tomfoolery and needs a minute to herself. She walks away while Ronda alternates between angry and sad face.

The Tag Team Champions are here to talk to Renee Young in the middle of the ring. Bray says that many men lust for power, it’s in their nature. It drives them, consumes them, and ultimately it destroys them. Any team with the balls should understand that when they face them, they will also be facing Woken Warriors. They will be facing fireflies. They will be facing Gods, then they will truly understand what it means to be…..WOKEN!!!

Matt says that they are magic. Their essences have transcended space and time and now they stand before us all as tag team champions. Unmatched, unparalleled, and uncircumsized. They have woken the entire universe. Matt then asks Renee if she considers herself woken. She says yes, and Matt thinks this WONDERFUL! Matt is ready for the Battle Royal and tells Senor—

Bray cuts him off. He says no matter what team wins, first they will suffer, then they will be deleted.



Match 5: Tag Team Battle Royal That The B-Team Will Win



I forgot bout Drew and Dolph. They may have a chance. Anyways, everyone starts fighting while the announcer makes the longest announcement ever regarding the match. Weird. Anyways, everyone beats down everyone, with no real rhyme or reason. Titus tries to eliminate Dolph, but can’t. Later, Apollo tries to, then Tyler Breeze tries to twice. Dolph tries to springboard himself into the ring, but Breeze dropkicks Dolph, thus eliminating his team. Drew is pissed, and he headbutts Heath then beats down on Axel in the corner. They double team Bo Dallas. Claymore mix onto Bo Dallas. Refs finally enter the ring to send these guys to the back.

We return to the match and Ascension have been eliminated along with Fandano and Breeze. I think Titus and Apollo are gone, too. None of this matters, of course. The Revival beat down on Rhyno and Slater, and it looks like the final three teams are set. B Team, Heath/Rhyno, and The Revival are all that’s left in this epic match. Revival attacks everyone, really, culminating in a Shatter Machine attempt but Rhyno eliminates one, and Heath superkicks the other. Axel runs and knees Heath, but Rhyno attacks. Bo attacks him and they exchange some moevs in the corner. Axel with a kick to Rhyno then a DDT. Rhyno is sent over the top rope but lands on the apron. Bo and Axel fight him on one side of the ropes. Slater stops the beat down.

He ducks a clothesline then looks for a body slam, but ends up knocking Rhyno off the apron with Bo’s feet. The B Team win.

Winner:

K

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: ½*

Total Rating: ¾*

So here’s Bobby lashley. He’s wearing a v-neck, a white blazer, and atrucker hat with NO logo. He calls Sami out, saying that he does things the old fashioned way, and he invites Sami to say whatever he needs and wants to say to his face.

Sami’s music hits but there’s no Sami to be seen. After some time, we hear Sami, and he’s in the audience. He asks if Bobby wants him to enter the ring, but not a chance. The last time Sami was in that ring with him, Lashley assaulted him, then nearly broke every bone in his hand. Sami couldn’t do simple things like cook the organic tofu steaks in his refrigerator. He can’t even hold the mic without pain, but it’s ok, because he is so brilliant. His brain never stops working or scouting. This past week, he’s gotten some great insights into who Bobby Lashley is, and he did this by using Instagram…

It turns out that Lashley just loves to post these inspirational quotes on Instagram, and here’s one right now:

“They told me to think outside the box. I showed them there is no box. ”

Haha. Sami’s mind is blown. That’s deep. It’s poetry. Here’s another one:

“Apply for that job. Date that person. Buy that plane ticket. Move to that city. Do all the things that scare you, because they are worth it.”

Sami says that one hit Sami in the chest, man. It was really personal because he feels like there’ s a lot he wanted to do but couldn’t because fear was always holding him back. Sami begins to cry. He thanks Bobby and his IG post. Sami says this is good stuff. In fact, it’s a little too good. Most of these simple Texas folk, they’d read these posts and think Bobby is just a genuinely good person who wants to spread a positive message, but Sami is an intellectual and dug deeper. He logged into an anonymous IG account and sent him a DM thanking him for the quotes, and instead of replying with a personal response, he sent a link for “VIP EXCLUSIVE BOBBY LASHLEY FAN CLUB.”

Ugh….

So I guess, for only $19.99 he could a headband, and for $40 he could get a t-shirt. It’s all a ruse, man. A cash grab. He’s trying to get one over on all of us just like he’s trying to get one over on Sami, but SAmi is too smart.

Lashley wants to know where he’s going with all of this. He understands that Sami is stalking the IG. How many burner accounts does Sami have? He thought Sami would at least have the decency to face him. Sami says he doesn’t talk face-to-face with liars, Bobby, if that is even his real name. Lashley doesn’t know if he should laugh at him or feel sorry for him. Bobby would appreciate if he didn’t hype up the match at the expense of Lashley’s reputation. Sami, now high in the stands, says that everything about Bobby is a lie. The smile, the IG posts, it’s all al ie. Everything about Bobby Lashley is al ie. Does he even really have sisters? Was he even in the army?

Bobby is no longer smiling. He removes his blazer and stares down Sami, who is up in the crowd. Sami compounds on the idea that Bobby never served and these were all just lies.

After a recap of the opening match for no reason, we get a live interiew with Jinder who calls Roman a jealous and bitter man. He thinks there’s some conspiracy against him, but Reigns has been given opportunity after opportunity, which is why he speared Reigns a few weeks ago. There is something in the air, he says, and the winds are shifting. Soon, Reings will find the storm is coming.

Charley sends this over to Reigns who has a response. Reigns wants him to go back and check his resume. Let’s look at Jinders’ instead, what has he done around here ? Nothing. Jinder expects to be handed everything.

Jinder takes offense, says how dare Reigns disparage his name when he wil never say it to his face

Reigns says to shut his mouth, and if he wants him to come say it to his face, he will. He tells Jinder he’s on his way. Reigns asks for directions, because he seemingly doesn’t know where things are, and walks in the direction he was guided. Reigns walks a bit then turns the corner, and there’s JInder. Singh gets in the way and gets tossed. We get the rights from each dude, and Reigns ends Jinder into a rollup door until refs and agents come to break up madness.



Match 6: Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon vs The Riott Squad



Ruby and Ember to start. Lockup and Ember with a go behind, Ruby locks the head, rope work and Ember works the arm, whip, goes for a hip toss, but Ruby drags, and Ember lands on her feet. Go behind from Ember. Ruby with a back elbow. She hits the ropes. Shoulder tackle. Ember trips up Ruby with her entire body then hops over the top rope with a splash. Ember gets a tag from Alexa. Alexa comes in, smirking, and works Ruby’s arm. She tweaks it abit then whips and Alexa hops over, lands on her knee, and sells it as injured. Ruby stalls, the ref holds Alexa back, and she tags in Sasha. Sasha’s new weave is wonderful.

So it appears that Alexa has left the arena. Liv sends Ember into the heel corner hard, tags in Ruby, who tags in Logan, and they all take turns shouldering Ember. Logan with a headbutt and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Ruby who enters and kicks. Ember is locked up from behind, but Ember rushes the ropes and breaks the hold. Ember is up and Ruby grabs her hair to slam her back down .Ruby talks shit to Sasha who ain’t having it. Ember rolls out of a hold and tags in Sasha. Liv in. Sasha with a clothesline. Another. Dropkick. She catches a kick and gives one of her own. Sasha sends Logan off the apron then drives her knees into Liv. She gives a right to Liv, Ruy distracts, Sasha kicks her, Live catches the legs of Sasha nd drops her then stomps her back with both boots. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Liv kicks Sasha into the corner. Tag to Ruby who stomps over and over .Tag to Sarah who does the same. Tag to Liv who enters and goes for a double underhook from behind. Sasha turns into the hold, gets whipped, holds the ropes, kicks, and goes for a tag, but Liv holds the hand. Sasha then gets pulled and both girls are dropped.

On the outside, Logan attacks Ember, Ruby isn’t far behind. Ember fights back and gets both of them, but Liv drives Ember off the apron, and Logan sends Ember into the barricade. Roll up in the ring for 1..2..NO!!! Dropkick from Liv and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Liv beats down Sasha bit then grabs the hair and sends her into the heel corner. Tag to Ruby, and a whip sends Liv over the top rope to the outside. Sasha fights back both girls and drives some knees into Logan and Riott from the top rope!

Bayley’s music hits. She hops on the apron.

Tag to Bayley. She enters. Bayley to Belly to Logan. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner:

Because that makes perfect sense…

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

So backstage, Corbin asks Angle if he’s going to stand for this. Angle says it’s not his business, but Corbin says he suggests that these three girls have a win that doesn’t count.

Nice to know the Lone Wolf cares so much about stuff now.

Backstage, Ember, Sasha, and Bayley are chattin it up. Sasha says Alexa was just pretending. Ember is happy they won, and it’s all because of Bayley. Sasha thanks he for having her back. She wishes it was her, but Bayley stops her and says you’re welcome. Ember tells the other two to just hug it out because Ember is ready to go celebrate. They stare each other down, but here comes Angle to stop the fun. He says The Riott Squad is the winner by DQ. Ember is bothered and walks out, then Sasha looks Bayley up and down and heads out as well.

Corbin is talking to a ref and wnders how long he’s been doing this. Corbin says this job is not for everyone. Isn’t that Nicolas’ father?!

So The Big Show is back….sort of.

He is at the top of the stage with some special olympians. He welcomes them all. Big Show is excited and proud to be up there. He has gotten to know a lot of these athletes, and they inspire him to work harder and be a better person. He says that together, we can all make a difference. He asks us to stand and show our support for the 2018 Special Olympic athletes.

Speaking of special, here’s Finn Balor. He high fives some of the athletes and makes his entrance. They join Finn in his entrance, and it’s pretty awesome, to be honest. Some would say…special.



Match 7: Kevin Owens vs Finn Balor



Lokcup to start. Owens backs Balor into the corner. Owens misses a right. Chop from Balor. He gets Owens in the corner but the ref breaks it up. Owens with a go behind again. He lifts and drops Balor then smacks him in the head. Balor with a kick to the leg. Another kick. Owens rolls to the outside. He’s back in the ring, and gives Balor a kick. A side headlock and Balor sends Owens to the ropes, but Owens won’t release the hold. Owens with a takeover, and he locks the arm. Balor gets his shoulders down and the ref counts a pin for 1. Owens hits the ropes then a shoulder tackle. Cravat from behind. Rope work ends in Finn hitting a nice arm drag. Owens backs Finn into the corner. He releases the hold then hits an uppercut to the gut. Stomp to the back. Owens kicks. Chop to Finn. Owens whips Fin, revrsed, Owens hops over, pulls, rolls through, Finn with a dropkick. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Finn works the left arm from behind. Owens backs him into the corner then hits an elbow. Kick to Finn, and he’s seated. Owens with a right hand. Stomp into the chest of Finn. Over and over. The ref holds Owens back. Owens with a whip, causing Finn to eat the mat. Owens with a pin. 1..2…NO! Owens with another chop. He whips Finn into the corener, but Finn escapes, hops over the top rope, and kicks high. Finn gets to the top. He looks to dive, but Owens rolls to the outside!

Back from a break, and Owens rolls out of the way of the Coup De Grace. Balor hits the ropes and flips oer the top rope like nothing cuz he can. Finn sends Owens back in the ring and follows, but Owens leaves it again. Balor grabs his head and pulls him up but Owens hangs him up. Owens rolls into the ring as Balor favors his shoulder. Owens stomps the left arm a few times. He works the arm of Balor for a few seconds, then releases and goes for a senton. Balor rolls away, though. Owens lands hard on his back. Owens kicks Finn, goes for a powerbomb but Finn escapes and stomps the chest. Finn sends Owens into the corner and beats him down oer and over. Whip to Owens followed by a chop. Another whip, and Balor reverses, drops an elbow to the chest. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!Owens with a roll up. 1….2…NO! Owens with a kick! Another pin for 1…2..NO!!Owens is up first. He grabs Finn and sends him into the ropes, but Finn FIRES back with a slingblade! That was so fast. Dropkick to Owens. Balor to the top rope. Owens is up. He hits the ropes and crotches Finn. Owens hangs Balor upside down in the corner and kicks away.

He stomps Balor all the way down, and the ref stops the match because Owens won’t stop kicking. Wooooowwwwww…..

Winner:

Just….

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Owens is bothered. He goes to the top rope and hits a frog splash.

Owens leaves the ring and grabs a ladder from under the ring. He tosses the ladder in the ring. He sets it up under the briefcase and yells at the crowd to watch. They’ll see. We’ll all see. Owens is at the top of the ladder and the briefcase is behind him. He turns to Finn. He dives with a Frog Splash. Owens steps a rung down to try again, but Balor is up! He sends Owens into the ladder headfirst. Dropkick to Owens! He sends Owens into the corner hard and Owens bounces down. Balor climbs the ladder. He’s near the top. He takes another step or two up. Balor dives. COUP DE GRACE OFF THE LADDER!!!!!!

Balor climbs back up the ladder and grabs the briefcase.

End Show