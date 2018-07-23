411’s WWE RAW Report 7.23.18

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Hey y’all, I’m runnin super late so let me try and play catch up. Basically, Triple H, Vince, and Steph are in the ring expressing love to the entire roster and I join them when the say that they are so proud of everyone. Steph says that the moments that we have don’t just happen because of opportunity or someone deems it important, they happen because WE deem it important. We deem it worthy of being a part of what we love. We demanded more opportunities for the women, and we started a hashtag that trended worldwide, igniting a revolution and opened doors for women that some had only dreamed of. The big announcement will be a new PPV called “EVOLUTION,” and it will be an all women’s PPV.



Match 1: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel



Bray right out the gate with a fucking trucking of his little brother in the middle of the ring. Right hand sends Bo into the corner. Right hand from Wyatt. Another sends him down hard. Bray wants Sister Abigail, but Axel runs in and gets hit with a right. Matt is in and they freak out Bo and Axel with some weirdo stuff. B Team leaves the ring and we get a commercial break.

We return and Axel hit a running snapmare thang then cover for 1…2…NO! Revival is watching backstage. Axel hits a knee after a tag. Bo comes in for a cover for 1..2..NO! Bo with a cravat from behind. Wyatt is able to escape and reaches for a tag. He gets one to Matt. Axel in too. Rights from Matt. Elbow from Matt. Clothesline. He sends Axel in the corner for some deletion headbutts. Side Effect from Matt. Cover for 1..2..NO! Hardy up to the 2nd rope. Elbow drop to the back of the head. He calls for the Twist of Fate. Axel stands, turns, kick to him and A Twist of Fate. Cover for 1…2….NO!!! Bo is in to stop the pin! Bray with a hard right sends him in the corner, but he moes and Bo rolls Bray forward out of the corner.

Bray collides with Axel, turning the pin on the ground in the favor of Axel. The ref counts for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Too short to matter

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

After the match, Bray and Matt hit their finishing moves on each of The B-Team out of anger.

Backstage, a dude comes to Finn to tell him that he’s been given orders to give Finn a new locker room. We head over to a kids toy house with coloring books and stuffed dolls.

We head to the Sasha and Bayley lovefest from last week with hopes that they add some fold to this that makes sense.

We go to backstage where Sasha and Bayley are standing side by side. They’re smiling, and it looks like they’re friends. Bayley says they have their differences, but it’s their differences that make their friendship so strong. Bayley says it was nice to hear Sasha say what she truly thinks and feels. Sasha says she knows Bayley feels the same way. And they’re friends again.

Yay…



Match 2: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Jobberella and Jobbrina



Bayley to start, and she gets J1 into the corner. Tag to Sasha who works the arm. She gets slammed down by the hair then takes some shoulders in the corner. Tag to J2 and Sasha fights both of them off, then grbs the leg and kicks the chest hard.

Bayley with a huge kick and Sasha turns this into The Bank Statement. The girl taps, and the new old friends win.

Winner:

-sigh-

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Elias is in the middle of the ring to pimp his new album. Before he can, though, Braun Strowman comes out. Elias is bothered but does nothing as Braun makes his way to the ring.

Braun brings up the all women’s PPV in October. Braun wanted to congratulate all the women, especially Alexa Bliss. He then brings up Reigns and Lashley, and how it doesn’t matter who wins because sooner or later, Braun will be cashing in.

Kevin Owens comes out all bandaged and says he can’t believe Braun. How he can just come out like nothing happened to Owens a few weeks ago. No. NO! When Owens tried to befriend Braun, he meant it. He took everything rom Owens, and now Owens is going to take everything from Braun.

Braun says to come down and try. Owens says he has nothing left to prove. He won the match. Braun’s problems, though, they’ve only just begun.

Out comes Baron Corbin, and he says that this is too much. This is problematic, and Braun needs help in controlling his temper. Corbin has just the person to do that.

Jinder tells Braun that he has been personally appointed to assist Braun in his journey of finding inner peace. He knows Braun may be skeptical, but close your eyes. He asks Braun to breathe and repeat.

Braun stops him after three and says he appreciates him trying to help, but Braun has a mantra of his own. He calls Sunil over towards him and close his eyes. He tells Jinder to close his eyes too. He chants GET THESE HANDS a few times then knocks Jnder on his ass. He then tosses Sunil into Jinder and both roll out of the ring. Braun grabs Sunil before he can fully leave and hits a powerslam.



Match 3: Mickie James vs Natalya



Lockup to start and Nattie gets Mickie down then back up with a go behind. Back elbow from Mickie who hits a right but gets clobbered with a fist to the back. Nattie walks across her back then links up with Alexa on the apron. Mickie uses the distraction to kick Nattie then sends her face first into the mat. Front face dheadlock from Mickie, who is able to grab some hair and drop Nattie down. Pin for 1..2…NO! Nattie tosses Mickie of of her but Mickie sends her in the corner. Nattie reverses and sends Mickie’s head into the post. Kick from the corner and a side russian leg sweep from Nattie. Right hand. Locks the head. Suplex to Mickie! Nattie shoves Mickie in the corner then hits some shoulders. Mickie hits a bck elbow. She hops up and catches Nattie with her legs, but Nattie turns this into an Electric Chair Drop. Both women down and the ref starts to count. Nattie up first. Dropkick to the face and a cover for 1..2…NO! Nattie grabs the legs, but Mickie kicks her away and Nattie falls through the ropes.

Alexa pulls her down and Nattie gives her a hard clothesline. She goes back into the ring and Mickie hits a huge kick to the face! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner:

Welp…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *½

Roman is backstage and Charley brings up Reigns losing to Lashley a few weeks ago. Reigns says tonight is a night of firsts. Reigns doesn’t have an advocate but if you look at the long list of everything he’s done; he is a workhorse and the most decorated superstar of this generation. Tonight he adds to his resume, and it will say that he defeats Lashley. People can hate and boo but it’s simple; learn to like it or close your mouth; he is going to Summerslam and he’s going to whoop Brock’s ass.

Elias is back on the stage to try for the third time to play a tune. He brings up his album again, and tells us where to get it. This time, it’s the AOP who interrupts.

They ask for someone, anyone to fight, except Titus Worldwide because they are done with those two.

Here come Titus Worldwide. Titus says these two guys are legit. But they are also very young and have a lot to learn in order to make it here.

Razar says there’s nothing they can teach them. Akam wonders if Titus wants to teach them how to trip and fall all over themselves. Titus says that we all fall, but he got back up. Apollo tells the two of them that ever since he linked up with Titus, he learned quickly why he was named Father of the Year. He showed Apollo what it means to be an asset to his community. These two need to show him some respect. Titus has been here a long time and has seen talent come and go but he is still here. He must know something, and that something is a whole lot more than either of the two of them know. Apollo says if they had half the class, they’d be champions and championship quality people as well.

Akam says that maybe they spoke too soon, there is something Titus can do for them; he can walk away and retire.

Titus says that sometimes in life, in order to teach people a lesson, they gotta–

Titus and Apollo attack!

Kurt is backstage with Steph and he says he was happy with the announcement. Owens and Corbin walk up and Steph wonders if Owens is ok. Owens says this is all Angle’s fault and this anger management thing didn’t work. Owens says Extreme Rules could have ended his career. When Braun tried to take everything away from him, and Owens wants to take everything away from him. Owens wants to face Braun at Summerslam on one condition; if he wins, Owens gets the briefcase. Regardless of how Braun loses, owens gets the title shot. Angle isn’t down, but Steph says she kinda likes it.



Match 4: Mojo Rawley vs Tyler Breeze



Breeze quick on the attack but it’s short lived. Mojo hits a hard one then tosses Tyler over the ropes. Breeze lands on the apron, hits a shouylder, flips over Mojo then hits the ropes, but Mojo bounces off the ropes and just smashes into Tyler hard. Mojo works a face lock from behind. We get a small picture in picture promo from Roode who says that he is comfortable in his own skin, and Mojo can hide behind his keyboard all he wants. Back to the match and Tyler rolls Mojo up for a pin. Gets 1..2…NO!!! Mojo misses a right but Tyler hops right into his arms.

Mojo sends Breeze into the corner hard then hits an Alabama Slam into a pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

The wheel keeps spinnin

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Elias is back again to try and entertain us. He is sick and tired of being interrupted. Tonight is ……Nope!

Finn Balor does the duty this time around.



Match 5: Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre



Drew gets on one knee to stare down (up?) Finn. Finn stands up to him and Drew stands tall. Drew stomps the back of Finn. Chop to Finn. Drew hits the ropes, but Finn hits a quick dropkick and sends Drew flying to the outside. Finn hits the ropes and front flips over the top rope onto Drew!

Back from the break, and Drew has the upperhand until Finn hits some rights out of a hold. Drew whips Finn into the corner hard, and Finn falls to his face. Drew with a suplex and a cover for 1.2…NO! Drew works the face from behind. Finn stands up out of it and hits the mid section a few times. Kicks out of the corner from Finn. Right hand from Finn. Another, this time a forearm. Drew still standing. Finn hits the ropes, some fancy twists and turns and he hits a DDT to Drew! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Finn sends Drew into the corner. Drew with a whip Finn hops up. Drew catches him. Finn drops to the apron. High kick. He heads to the top for the Coup De Grace, but Drew is up! Lands on his feet. Slingblade to Drew! Dropkick to Drew! Finn heads to the top rope!

Dolph hops on the apron and knocks Finn off the corner for the DQ!

Winner:



Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

Drew and Dolph start the beatdown of Finn in the ring until Rollins’ music hits and he comes rushing fown to attack Ziggler. Ziggler is able to escape quickly up the ramp with Drew.

Kurt Angle comes out and is not happy with what went down. Angle wants this match to be restarted and a tag team match right….now!



Match 5: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs Finn Balor and Seth Rollins



Balor and Rollins run up the ramp and attack Drew and Dolph. They send the guys into the ring. Finn and Seth double team Drew. Clothesline sends Drew over the top rope. Rollins is tagged in along with Dolph. Dolph scurries to the corner for a reprieve. Back up, he gives a kick to Seth, followed by some right hands. Rights nd lefts in the corner. Seth reverses and hits ome chops to Dolph. Seth sends Dolph to the outside then flies over the top rope onto Dolph!

Back from a break and Seth has a double underhook on Dolph. He tags in Finn who gets worked over by Dolph. Reverse off the ropes and Balor hits a dropkick. Another kick to Dolph and he locks the head, then gets backed into the corner. Tag to Drew and he beats down Finn in the corner. Stomps from Drew onto Balor in the conrer. Snapmare into a resthold. Eventual tag to Dolph who gloats for a bit. Finn hits a right hand. Another. He reaches for a tag to Seth, but Dolph holds him back. Dolph hits a right off the ropes, but Finn falls down with an overhead kick. Both men up. Tag to Drew. He comes in fast enough to stop the tag to Seth. Finn gets a surprise tag and Seth comes in to send Drew over the top rope. Suicide dive into both Drew and Dolph! He sends Drew into the ring, then send Dolph into a barricade for good measure. Seth heads to the apron, blocks a right, then springboards into a clothesline. Drew is up in the corner .Seth runs and hits a hard right. He hits the corner, kicks Drew who runs after him, then hits a blockbuster. Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Seth grabs the ropes. He calls for the stomp. Drew is up. Seth with a kick to the gut, Dolph is on the apron, so Seth sends him off. Drew tries to roll him up but Seth rolls through. Pin for 1..2..NO!! Superkick from Seth! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Dolph flies in out of nowhere! Balor with a slingblade to Dolph! Finn runs right into a superkick! Rollins with a kick! He goes for the stomp, but McIntyre kicks him! Drew grabs the legs. Pulls. Alabama Slam! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Tag to Ziggler. Drew seats Seth atop his shoulders. He leans forward and Dolph hooks the head. Rollins fights out, hits. right hand to Dolph, then drops some fists on Drew’s head.

Hurricanrana to Drew, sending him to the outside! Curb Stomp to Dolph! Pin for 1….2…..3!!!

Winner:

Finally, a real match!

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

If you love rematches, boy have we got a treat for you! But wait, it’s totally different this time around because Logan is barred from ringside.



Match 6: Liv Morgan vs Ember Moon



Ember rushes Liv with a kick to the head! Shoulder in the corner followed by a fallaway slam! Ember screams. She then flips into hard elbow! Liv rushes out of the ring. Ember hits the ropes. She dives throught them and lands on her feet as Liv rolls into the ring. Ember in. Kicks the gut then bounces off the ropes with a springboard crossbody. Liv moves! Kick to Ember and a pin for 1..2…NO! Another cover for 1…NO!!! She sends Ember’s face into the ring mat then slaps Ember around a bit. Liv pulls back on Ember’s head and chokes her up on the ropes along with a body scissors. She releases the hold before 5 and sends Ember down hard. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Liv grabs Ember and locks up a cravat from behind. Ember grabs the head from behind and hits a jawbreaker to Liv. Ember side steps a run and turns it into a pin for 1.2..NO!!! Ember with a face first thing, sending Liv into the mat hard. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ember heads to the top rope. Liv hits a right hand. Kick from Liv. She grabs th e head and heads to the top rope. Lockup and goes for a suplex.

Ember blocks and attacks the back then lifts up and drops Liv hard face first to the mat. Ember stands at the top rope. Eclipse and a pin for 1..2…3!!

Winner:

I like Ember, but she may wanna slow it down juuuuusta bit.

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *½

Backstage Sethus Christ is all smiles. He informs us that he has a match for Summerslam. Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler for the IC Title.

Elias tries to play again, but Kurt Angle interrupts him to tell him that he didn’t come to interrupt him, and wants him to play a song from his new album.

Elias thanks him and says Angle is ok in his book. Elias says we should buy two copies and wants his music to heal us. He shouts out some people in the crowd. I don’t know who they are.

Elias starts singing and playing and doesn’t get interrupted to start.



Match 7: Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns



Lockup to start. Reigns gets the upperhand and gets Lashley in the corner. The ref breaks it up. Reigns backs up. Lashley tries for the legs, but Reigns hits a hard right hand. Another. Whip by Lashley and Reigns hits a clothesline and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Another clothesline sends Lashley to the outside of the ring. Reigns rolls out and sends Lashley’s face into the barricade. He rolls into the ring and follows. Lashley trucks him down then sends Reigns over the top rope this time. Lashley leaves the ringa nd Reigns hits a right hand. Reigns goes for a drive by but Lashley catches him and hits a belly to belly!!!

We return to Lashley working the back of Reigns. He’s got his knee driving into the back of it and pulling back his arms. Reigns is able to escape but they both hit clotheslines in the middle of the ring. Lashley with a clothesline after they’re both up. Another belly to belly !Hard shoulder in the corner! Lashley locks up but Reigns escapes and gets a firemans. Lashley grabs the ropes. Lashley lands on his feet on the apron. Reigns runs and gets hit with a clothesine again! Reigns is able to hit a leg drop. Reigns wants a Superman Punch, but Lashley catches him! Full Nelson! Lashley works for a pin, but Reigns moves, so Lashley alters the hold and we got a modified triangle on the mat! Reigns turns iit into a pin for 1…2..NO!! Reigns in the corner with some hard clotheslines! He gets to ten, hits the ropes. POWERSLAM from Lashley!!! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Lashley waits, he’s stalking, he’s waiting. Reigns with a Superman Punch! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Reigns off the ropes. Superman Punch to Lashley! Pin for 1..2……NO!!! Lashley rolls to the outside. Reigns follows. He flies off the steps. Lashley catches him! He wants a belly to belly but Reigns blocks! Reigns rushes and Lashley tosses him INTO the ring. SPEAR FROM LASHLEY!!! HOLY SHIT!! PIN for 1…..2…..NO!!!! Lashley is up again. Reigns is slow to stand. Lashley goes for aother spear, but Reigns hits a Superman Punch!!!

Reigns calls for the end, goes for a spear. Lashley kicks him! Reigns off the ropes! SPEAR!!! Pin for 1…2….3!!!