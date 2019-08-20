411’s WWE RAW Report 8.19.19

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We are one week removed from the greatest return to the world of wrestling of all time, and I am hyped!!!

And, to assure that this hype is short-lived, Roman Reigns is here to start the show! Looks like Graves in on vacation, so we get Jerry Lawler!

After Cole verbally fellates The King, we head to a recap video of someone’s attempt at killing Reigns.

Looks like we’re going straight into the King of the Ring matches, and if Roman beats Dolph in under one minute, I’ll smile with glee.

Dolph comes down to wish Reigns well and say he’s being the bigger man. He’s glad Reigns is ok. He brings up being speared by Goldberg, and the crowd doesn’t care. It’s bad enough being speared, says he, but three times? He thought he had to wait 6 months between spears. He brings up Maryse’s husband beating him with Ric Flair’s move.

Ziggler says he gets it, Roman is the big dog, but it should be him. He goes to repeat himself, then…

SUPERKICK from Ziggler to the surprised face of Roman! The ref holds Ziggler back until Reigns is able to stand. He is and the bell rings.



Match 1: Dolph Ziggler vs Roman Reigns

Right hand out of the corner by Reigns sends Ziggler to the outside. Reigns rolls under the ropes on the opposite side an checks on his jaw. Reigns walks aroud the ring, runs, hops off the steps, but Ziggler sends him into the barricade. Zig Zag from Dolph on the outside.

Back from a break, and Ziggler kicks the leg in the ring. Right hand fro, Ziggler. Ziggler runs and Roman tosses him over the top rope to the outside. Ziggler is slow to rise. Reigns runs out of the ring. Drive by to Ziggler’s face. Reigns grabs Ziggler, sends him into the ring, rolls in as well, ducks a clothesline, and hits one of his own. Ziggler rises in the corner. Clotheslines in the middle of the ring over and over. Reigns hits the roeps. Big Boot. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch. He flies, Ziggler side steps and rols up Reigns. 1…2..NO!!!! Ziggler goes up. Hits a DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ziggler goes for a Zig Zag, bu Reigns holds the ropes. Sunset flip into a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! ! Ziggler tried, but failed. Ziggler goes for a Fameasser, but Reigns goes for a powerbomb, but Ziggler floats off. Reigns goes for the corner, but Ziggler posts [email protected]! Zig Zag to Reigns! Cover! 1…2….N!O!!! Ziggler calls for a Superman Punch. Cover from Reigns. 1….2..NO!!! Reigns is up. He calls for it. Goes for a Spear. FAMEASSER!!!! Ziggler with a cover! 1…2……NO!!! Reigns kicks out!

Ziggler talks some shit. SPEAR out of nowhere. Cover for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Roman Reigns

Never a doubt.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **1/4

We come back to RAW with a recap of last week’s amazing return of the greatest female wrestler of all time after AJ Lee.

We go backstage and back in time to Earlier Today with Becky. She says last week, Sasha beat her stupid with a chair. People want to know why she’s been daring the entire locker room. She’s interested to know Sasha’s answer, but hers is that she wants the best and most aggressive. She wants to fight the best. She wants to fight everyone at their peak, and that’s what Sasha is at the moment. Four months ago, Sasha ran away crying with her career cold as ice. Now, she’s hotter than ever. Why What did Sasha do suddenly on her four month vacation that suddenly made her so hot? Nothing. She did absolutely nothing.

Becky did, though. Only took her a couple of press interviews to do what Sasha couldn’t – make her the top dog in 2019. She’s the greatest woman on the roster to never be great. Becky wants to tell this to her directly – Becky has pumped more work into getting Sasha into the WWE than she did. The great don’t need to be goaded, they seek it and crave it. They dare the locker room just like she is going to seek Sasha out. When she does get Sasha, she will give her something to run home and cry about.

Deeeeeeyum..

Jerry Lawler is in the middle of the ring, ready for King’s Court.

After a video package for the King of the Ring tournament, King wants to give his own prediction. He predicts Cedric Alexander and Ricochet as the finals for RAW, and for Smackdown…well, he doesn’t get to guess, because the lights go out and The Fiend comes up from behind Lawler, who ran up the stage, to give him the Mandible Claw. Aw, thanks Bray.

We come back to Cole and Renee with Vic Joseph. Hmmmmm I don’t trust people with two first names.

ON the stage is a throne, a scepter, and a robe.

Cody Rhodes makes his entrance to drop a sledgehammer on it.

Ricochet comes out for the following match. Drew follows, but before the match can start, the return of Baron Corbin is bestowed upon us.



Match 2: Ricochet and The Miz vs Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

Drew and Miz to start. Miz goes underneath and eats an elbow. Chop to the chest. Miz kicks out of the corner. Drew tosses him to the corner. Tag from Ricochet who kicks the back of the head. Miz flies with a clothesline. Crossbody. Tag to Miz. Miz hits the ropes and kicks Drew. Ricochet with a standing moonsault. Drew rolls to the outside. Baron in. Clothesline to Baron, sending him to the outside. Whip to the ropes by Ric to Miz and he flies theough the second rope. Ric hits the corner and hits a moonsault from the apron to both men!

We are back, and Miz is grazing Corbin’s head lightly. Corbin hits the ropes and attacks. He removes his button up and has a blank tank top. Much more fitting. He beats down on Miz a bit, then looks back at Ricochet. Drew in after a tag. Belly to Belly to Miz. Drew sends him into the ropes then knocks him down. Tag to Corbin. Corbin stomps the shoulder. Miz eats a clothesline from Corbin. Drew with a spinebuster and a jackknife cover for 1..2…NO!! Drew sends Miz into the ropes. Miz comes back. DDT to Drew. Drew crawls. Tag to Corbin. Tag to Ricochet. He sends Corbin nit othe ropes, walks up him, flips, Enziguri, kick to Drew. He rushes the corner. Crobin sends him over the top rope. Ric lands on his feet, flies, base ball slide to Drew, sends Corbin to the outside, ducks under a clothesline. Enziguri. DROPKICK TO THE CHEST! Pin for 1….NO!!! Ricochet is up. Cornin in the corner. Ricochet with a crossbody. Kick to the buckle and head. Flyin clothesline. Gahd damn. Standing Moonsault. Drew is in to stop the pin! Ricochet and Miz double team. Big Boot to The Miz. Drew catches Ric. He tosses him across the ring. Drew waits for Ric to stand. He’s up. Clay—no!!! Sweeping kick to Drew. Skull Crushing Finale to Drew. Hokeslam from Crobin. Ric hits the shoulder on the aporn. Springboard into a choke—noooo Ricochet flips out of it. DEEP SIX! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Corbin has Ric in the corner now. Ric with a dropkick. He rushes the corner, Corbin side steps, goes for a shoulder,, but Miz pulls him away.

Recoil to Corbin! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Ricochet

Holy shit, that was hard to follow! Good lord, Ricochet is fast, and Corbin actually did really well as his bigger opponent.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

This guy is so sick…

Booker T joins us via Skype to tell us that Drew is going to win King of the Ring.



Match 3: United States Championship Match

Braun Strowman vs AJ Styles

AJ gets in the face/chest of Braun. He slaps the beard. Braun sends AJ in the corner, misses a splash, AJ goes to clip the knee, but can’t. Braun sends him to the outside. Braun follows. He runs around the ring, Aj rolls into the ring and stops Braun on the apron. Kicks and punches. Braun grabs the throat. He enters the ring, goes for a chokeslam, Aj lands on his feet and kicks the knee. Braun lifts AJ up, but AJ just flops down to the ground. Strowman sends Gallows o the apron. Anderson, too. AJ with a kick. Lands on the apron. Right hand. Springboard. Misses the forearm as Braun just chops his chest hard. Braun lfits AJ.

Goes for a Powerslam. Gallows in the ring. BIG BOOT!!!

Winner: Braun Strowman via DQ

I mean, sure.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Anderson clips the knee. Gallows with a kick to the face.Both men send Ricochet into the post. High kick from Gallows. They send him into the ring post again. They look to do it again, but the music of Seth Rollins hits and out comes Douche Seth!

He enters the ring, hits a Superkick. Another kick. Clothesline sends Gallows to the outside. Douche Boy Seth screams at the heels. He goes to Braun, who looks up at him. They shake hands. Braun stands up. Seth says looks like they’re even. Braun says yes, yes they are. Seth is all smiles. Braun, not so much.

Backstage, Seth runs after Braun. He says he saw how Braun looked at the title, and if it was up to him, Braun would be his next challenger. He’s thinking how about Gallows and Anderson vs Seth and Braun tonight for the WWE Tag Team Titles. It’ll be a hella sick kegger fo sho, bro.

We got a King of the Ring match next!



Match 4: Samoa Joe vs Cesaro

Cesaro rushes Joe IMMEDIATELY and nearly knocks the head off of Joe with an uppercut!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Joe with some hard chops to esaro. Cesaro with a knee. Right hand. Cesaro hits the ropes. Elbow from Joe. Joe whips, misses, Cesasro with a springboard spinning elbow. Cover for 1…NO!! Cesaro calls for th swing, but Joe denies him. Chop. Smash in the corner. High kick to Cesaro’s face. Cesaro leaves the ring. Joe flies through the middle rope and sends Joe over the barricade INTO the crowd.

Chops back and forth as we come back. Joe hits a hard clothesline, sending Cesaro to the mat. Joe grabs the head of Cesaro and cinches it from chin to forehead. Joe releases the hold and talks some shit to the ref. Joe hits the ropes. Senton, but he misses. Cesaro rolls out of the way. Cesaro is up. Joe is up. Cesaro with an uppercut in the corner over and over and over again!!! Ref tries to hold him back. Cesaro hits the ropes. BIG BOOT! Pin for 1…2..NO!!!! Cesasro sets up for a suplex. He can’t quite lift, nearly does, but can’t!! They stand. Cesaro hits it!!!! Cesaro with a botch recovery! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Joe with a chop. Another. Right hand. Joe hits the ropes, but Cesaro is right behind him with an uppercut! Cesaro leaves the ring. Uppercut to Joe on the outside!!! He rolls Joe into the ring. Cesaro runs to the top rope. He dives off with a crossbody. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Cesaro goes for another uppercut in the corner, but Joe hits an STO!!! Senton to Cesaro!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Uppercut from Cesaro. Another. Shoots the legs. Cesaro wants the swing! He gets a few, locks the legs, SHARPSHOOTER!!!! Crossface to stop the ringbreak, roll over to a pin by Joe for 1…2..NO!!!!

Joe escapes The Nuetralizer. Cesaro hits the ropes. THE CLUTCH!! CESARO TAPS!!!

Winner: Samoe Joe

Cesaro is so damned good.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***1/2

Elias attempted to record a song in a studio and Drake attempted to roll him up only for Elias to lift him up like nothing and toss him aside. Elias then kicks him in the ass and tosses him out. The ref follows. We get a soundless attack on Drake with some kicks and punches.

Elias joins us in the ring and backward strums his guitar. We get some annoying feedback on his mic, interrupted him. He wants the crowd to reach out, grab our loved ones, and pull them close. Tonight is Elias’ farewell performance.

Young is in shock as if this wasn’t advertised. The mic continues to mess up a bit, almost like someone is blowing in the mic.

Elias says he cannot risk being out here live every week, but he will be leaving us with an emotional ballad. The blowing happens again.

Elias ignores it. He strums a bit and his guitar is out of tune.

A guitar is tossed into the ring, so Elias yells at the stagehand to get in the ring and hand it to him. The totally NOT R Truth stagehand hands him the guitar, then pulls it away. The lights go on, it’s Truth. He points to the other stagehand, who is a ref. Rolup for 1..2…NO!!! Inside cradle for 1..2..NO!! Kick from Truth. Axe kick. Cover for 1..2…NO!! Truth grabs the guitar. He seems troubled by the necessity to use it. Crowd wants it. Truth goes for it, but Elias rolls to the outside and heads up the ramp.

Back to the show, and Charley is backstage with Rey Mysterio. She brings up Rey losing to Andrade, and what he’s been going through over the past few weeks. Rey wants to thank Charley for her time and this forum. He wants to let us know that he has been very fortunate. He’s got a beautiful family and a wonderful career. He’s been wrestling since he can remember. He’s had the opportunity to meet people all over the world who he considers friends. Recently, things haven’t been clicking. What Andrade did was a disgrace. He took his mask off. In their culture, that is the biggest insult. What hurts the most, though, is that he hasn’t been able to do anything about it. When he steps into the ring, he can see ahead of time what his next moves are going to be, but for some reason, his body doesn’t seem to respond. He’s had a lot of injuries because he’s face bigger men. Rey knows that this day must come to everyone at some point, he just didn’t expect that one day it would come to him. He now understands, though. It’s time for him to hang up the mask and let this new generation make their wave.

Rey is about to take off his mask. Dominic comes up. He stops him!!! He says that when he debuts, he would debut as his partner. When you train with your uncle, you said that you wouldn’t change a thing when he trained Dominic. He stepped in the ring with the first generation of Mysterio. He wants to tell his children that he was a partner with their grandfather, my father, the great Rey Mysterio. Don’t do this. Stay in the WWE. Don’t retire. He’s going to make Rey proud.

Rey says he’ll do it for Dominic.

They hug it out.



Match 5: The Revival vs The New Day

Back from a commercial, and Woods dropkicks off the top rope. Tag to Dash. Tag to E. Belly to Belly.Another to Scott. He turns, ducks a clothesline. Belly to belly to Dash. E hits the ropes, falls with a splash! He waits. Dash stands. Lift up and Dash lands on his feet as Scott tosses Woods off the top rope. E hits a right to Dash on the apron. E hits the ropes. Goes for a spear, but RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!!!

Winner: The New Day via DQ

Siiiiiick.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Sorry I missed the first half of that, y’all. Needed to eat a taco.

Kofi runs down the ramp to even the odds. He hops into the ring, clothelsines Orton. Right to Scott. Kick to Dash. Flies off the top rope to attack Revival, but eats an RKO!!!

Orton lifts Kofi, looks to hit him again, but Woods is here to attack Orton. He kicks. Hits the ropes. Revival in the ring. They go for a flapjack INTO AN RKO!!!

Orton holds. The head of Kofi to watch as The Revival destroy Woods leg. One of them hops off the top rope and drops a knee onto it.

Massive Boos as Kofi looks on helpless.

We switch gears to the return of Sasha Banks. Cole will be doing the interview. He wants to know if she’d like to explain her actions.

She says its been a crazy emotional week, and she’d like to explain from the beginning. Last week, she looked in the mirror and told herself, “Blue is your color.” It’s all over social media. Sasha Banks, blue hair! She’s back and better than ever. She looks good and feels even better.

Cole says no one is talking about her hair, but they are talking about her return since Mania. Her attack on Nattie, and her attack on Lynch. Why did she do this?

Sasha looks dead into the camera. She says “You’re welcome” and removes her mic and leaves.

Nice.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team champions are here!



Match 6: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

Sonya with a go behind on Nikki. Front face lock but Nikki tries to escape. Sonyal still locks. Nikki with a throat thrust. Tag to Alexa who comes in and gets taken down with a leg takedown and roll up for 1..NO!! Another roll up for 1…NO!!! Tag to Mandy. Mandy whips. Double kick. Knee from Sonya. Knee from Mandy. Cover from Mandy. 1…NO! Bliss goes for a right, Mandy blocks. Bliss drops behind, locks up. Back elbow, Mandy pulls the leg out, flips over Alexa. Bliss stands, misses a right. Dropkick to Alexa. Running knee to Alexa. Cover for 1..2.nO!! Bliss knocks Mandy into the ropes. Nikki with a surprise kick. Mandy leaves the ring, elbow Cross in the face. She eats a running slide from Alexa. Kick to the back. Alexa sends Mandy back in the ring. Bliss enters, covers for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Nikki. Whip Nikki into the corner. Alexa runs up and slaps her. Snapmare to Mandy. Cravat from behind. Tag to Alexa. Whip again and Nikki splashes Mandy, but Mandy runs out of the corner and hits a knee! Tag to Nikki. Tag to Sonya.

Sonya with a clothesline. Another. Kick another a leg sweep. She runs with a knee. She misses a right hand to Bliss. Whip to Nikki. Nikki kiks, sends Mandy into the ringpost, runs into a spinebuster.

Sonya kicks high to the head of Alexa. Shoulder hit and a swinging neckbreaker. Pin for 1…2..3!!

Winner: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Yo, Sonya was motivated as shit to show out. Wow.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***

Backstage, Seth is talking to Braun like they’re the best buds ever. Braun is staring at the title. Seth says before they get to the belt, they gotta focus on tonight. Follow his lead and rhey may walk out tag team champions.

Bruan says he’s focused, but Seth needs to follow his lead and he promises they’ll be champions tonight.



Match 7: Cedric Alexander vs Sami Zayn

Sami with a bunch a punches. Whip to Cedric. Clothesline and Sami covers for 1..2…NO! Cover again for 1. NO! Sami pushes Cedric against the ropes till the ref stops him. Chop from Cedric. Sam with a backbreaker. Cover for 1…NO!Sami locks the arm behind Cedric and gets a rest hold on the face. Zayn drops Cedric and pins for 1…2..NO!!! kicks to the back of Cedric. Cedric with a spinning back elbow. Hits the ropes. Right hand to the face. Cedric with a kick out of the corner. He flies, lands on his feet back flips into a head scissors and sends Sami into the middle of the ring. Dropkick. Sami on the apron. Cedric hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE! He sends Sami into the ring. He hits the ropes again.

Springboard kick to the face!!! LUMBAR CHECK!!! Pin for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Good for Cedric. Not so much for Sami.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

The Street Profits are backstage with their brackets in their hands. Dawkins is mad cuz his bracket is already fucked. They bring up Smackdown’s matches, then next week’s matches. They sing a lil thing, then wonder why there isn’t a tag team king of the ring tournament. Montez says they’re already kings up in this piece. He’s got the gold and the crown. Dawkins speaks about the main event and says that it’s next.

Backstage, The OC talk about proving that Seth and Braun are no match for them. They’re the official and original club that matters.

Damnit, Nattie is still here. She says it’s been one week since she was injured. Between preparing for her match and nearing the anniversary of her dad’s passing. She expected this to be an emotional week, but she didn’t expect Sasha Banks. Sasha was her friend. Sasha was one of her closest friends, and that’s why she can’t wrap her head around it all. Then she sees her tonight, and she’s smirking and she’

OH SHIT!!! Sasha is here! She ain’t done!!! She beats Nattie some, calling her a little baby. She smashes her arm in a case. She grabs Nattie by the hair, tells her to go to hell, and to tell her daddy she said hi.



Match 8: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs The OC

Seth and Anderson to start. Anderson beats Seth down in the corner a bit then eats a right hand. Another from Seth. Whip to the ropes. Kick from Seth. Hard right to the head. Tag from Gallwo. Seth goes for a rollup, realizes, then sends Gallows to the mat. Dropkick to Anderson sending him down. Knee to gallows in the face. Right hand Uppercut from Gallows. He gets a firemans then drops Seth onto the barricade. Another drop onto the barricade.

We are back, and Seth is on the top rope with Anderson. Anderson is looking for a suplex. Seth fights back, shoves Anderson, sits atop the corner, gives Anderson a boot. Blockbuster! Tag to gallows and he goes straight for the ribs. On the outside, Braun stalks AJ. Gallows is there to shove Braun into the ringpost. Big Boot to Strowman. IN the ring, Seth with a superkick .Tag to Anderson. Slingblade. Seth with a right to Karl. A right to Gallows. Gallows with a choke. Gallows falls to the outside. Seth suicide dives.

Back in the ring, Anderson sends Seth to the apron. Seth fights back. Hops on the top rope. AJ is there to trip him up. Tag To Gallows. They double team. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Anderson sends Seth to the outside. Gallows locks the arms of Seth on the outside. The ref is distracted. But Strowman is her! He trucks AJ. He does the same to Gallows. Hes on the apron. Tag. He comes in a fiyah!!!! Splash in the corner. Splash to Gallows.

Powerslam to Anderson. Gallows slides into the ring. CURBSTOMP by Seth to Gallows!!! Braun covers. 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Not sure why the title win was necessary here. Especially if these fools are just gonna hate each other.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

End Show