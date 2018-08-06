411’s WWE RAW Report 8.6.18

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hi, my name is Tony Acero. You may remember me from such columns as, “How to Lose an AJ” or “Brock a Bye Baby.” Welcome to the RAW Report.

We are two weeks away from Summerslam, and Kurt Angle is hyped. He comes down to the ring with Corbin, who is the opposite of hyped. Angle calls tonight an historic one, because Ronda will be having a match. Unlike some other former UFC champs, Ronda has no problem competing on RAW. Angle doesn’t have to beg her. Angle says whether she wins or loses tonight or at Summerslam, Ronda is a champion in her book. She wishes he could say the same about Brock.

Corbin tells Angle to watch it, but Angle says Brock has no class. Look what he’s done to the title, the crowd, Angle. Heyman’s job is secure, says Angle, and he will be interviewed tonight but as far as Brock’s attack on Angle —

He’s interrupted by Roman Reigns, and at least one man and two girls are incredibly happy.

Reigns tells Kurt that he has a lot of respect for him as his RAW General “mangergerrr.” He says if you kick the big dog out, who is going to protect the yard….wow. Who wrote THAT Gem?

Reigns looks over at Corbin and asks what he’s smiling at, what did he do last week? He just stood there. As soon as Brock looked at him, he ran like a little —

Angle cuts him off, says no one likes what Brock did, from top down.

Reigns wonders if Angle is going to say that Brock is “suspended indifintely.” Angle says no, that’s not happening, and the match will still be happening.

Corbin says that’s really unprofessional, and Angle cannot play favorites, and if Brock was here, he’d

Reigns cuts HIM off, and says what, he’d look at Corbin to make him run off like a coward? Corbin says no, he chose to be the bigger man, plus he had already competed. He was worn out from beating little tiny Finn Balor – you know, the guy that actually won the title, unlike Reigns. Corbin can’t possibly think of anything else he can do around here.

Angle says he could have acted like a man last week. Corbin says Angle just makes matches, and Steph put him in place to watch over his every move, because Angle can’t be trusted. Angle says you’re right, he just makes the matches.

Angle makes a match right here. He says he wants a ref out now because Corbin will be taking on Reigns.

Didn’t see that one coming.

Corbin with a right hand to the face just before the bell rings.



Match 1: Baron Corbin vs Roman Reigns

Reigns with a Superman Punch! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Corbin rolls to the outside.

Back form a break, and Corbin has a side headlock in this totally unpredictable match. Corbin is up on the sholders, lands on his feet, rushes the corner, ducks under the ropes, back in the ring, and hits a clothesline to Reigns. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Reigns expresses his eyeballs comically as if Corbin took every ounce of breath out of him. Corbin in the corner with right hands. He sends Reigns into the corner back first, and Reigns faces the mat. Corbin claps for himself, then grabs Reigns. Reigns with an uppercut to the midsection then right hands, but Corbin hits a hard elbow to Reigns, knocking him on his ass and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Single underhook and a chinlock from Corbin. Reigns turns into the hold and hits a few rights. Corbin shoves Reigns into the ropes, Reigns holds on and kicks Corbin. Right hand. Whip,. Reversed. Missed Superman Punch, Duck from Corbin. Clothesine to Corbin, and he tumbles to the outside. Reigns leaves the ring and hits a drive by to Corbin. Reigns grabs Corbin and rolls him into the ring then gets up on the apron. Corbin rolls back to the outside, and Reigns is mad. He grabs the bald head, and Corbin hits a right then sends Reigns into the ringpost.

Back from another break, and Corbin finds himself another resthold for our pure enjoyment. Even the ref seems bored with it. Reigns turns into the hold slowly, stands on his own two feet, then punches out of the hold. Corbin shoves Reigns, again, and Reigns hits an elbow. Whip is reversed. Reigns with a clothesline. Corbin goes for a clothesline in the corner, but Reigns has his foot up. He shoves towards the ropes. Samoan Drop from Reigns. Pins for 1…2..NO! Reigns with the ten clotheslines in the corner. He hits the ropes. Big Boot to Corbin. Reings calls for the end, looks for the punch, but Corbin catches and tries for a chokeslam. Reigns hits an elbow. He hits the ropes. DEEP SIX! Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Corbin ith. huge clorhesline in the corner. Again Another. He whips for an End of Days, but Reigns hits some rights. Another. Reigns sends Corbin to the outside where he tumbles with a camera man, runs in, and gets hit with a Superman Punch! Cover for 1…2.NO!!!

Corbin has had enough. He leaves the ring and walks up the ramp. The ref starts to count. Finn Balor’s music hits, and this “tiny Irish man” is able to make Corbin go back down the ramp towards the ring.

Reigns with a SUperman Punch off the steps! He rolls Corbin inside the ring. SPEAR! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Roman Reigns

Meh indeed.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Reigns walks up the ramp, pounds the fist of Finn, then leaves. Finn enters the ring, looks down on Corbin. Finn waits for Corbin. He stands. Running dropkick to Corbin! Coup De Grace.

Ronda is backstage talking to her totally real friend Natalya.

Last week, Drew McIntyre and some Floridian lady beat up Seth Rollins.

This week, he stands in seemingly the same exact spot, and that just doesn’t seem smart. He’s talking to Angle, asking how to eliminate this problem named Drew. He wants to know what he and Angle can do to take care of both Dolph and Drew. Angle says to find a partner, and they can tag against D&D tonight. Kurt is impressed with his decision.



Match 2: Bobby Roode vs Mojo Rawley

Mojo sends Roode into the corner face first. Roode fights back with right hands. Mojo reverses a whip, sends Roode in the corner, and Roode flies out with a clothesline. He goes for the DDT, Mojo escapes, heads to the outside, hops onto the apron, and Roode hits a dropkick, knocking Mojo right back own.

We come back to Mojo with a lockup from behind. Roode is able to break out of it as Cole gives us information about Mojo that doesn’t matter at all. Mojo goes for a cover for 1..2.NO! Mojo attacks the back. He strikes the back again, and covers for 1..2..NO! Mojo locks up from behind, cinches the waist. Mojo looks like he is hugging Roode from behind. It’s almost romantic. Roode with elbows to the head of Mojo. Mojo releases the hold. Roode hits the ropes and walks right into a side slam. Mojo lifts Roode, looks for the slam, but Roode gets a Sunset Flip. 1..2..NO!!! Roode with a right hand! Mojo with a knee. Whip to the ropes. Kick from Roode. Mojo misses a clothesline and Roode hits a punch to the head. Clothesline then a splsah in the corner followed by a neckbreaker. Blockbuster from Roode. He calls for the finish. Kick. NO!!!

Mojo sends Roode into the corner, rolls out, double kick from Roode, he flies off the corner, but MOJO catches him! Fireman’s. Roode floats off. DDT! Pin for 1…2…..3!!!!

Winner: Bobby Roode

I really enjoy what they are doing with Mojo, not sure what they are doing with Roode. Maybe apathy is the correct rating.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Elias is being spoken to by a camera crew who watches him play. This seems to be a documentary crew.

We return to the show, and the superstar known as Elias is in the middle of the ring. He plays a nice little lead-in that gets a great response from the crowd. Elias says that the WWE Network had a documentary on him, but they got it wrong, so he’s doing his own. He wants us all to silence our phones and hold our applause. Elias continues to play, then gives some direction to the crew to orbit around Elias like he’s the sun of the WWE Universe. Elias says them moving slow reminds him of Lashley who couldn’t even remember the words to Rockin Robin.

Elias knows what’s messing with the shot; It’s the audience. Haha.

Bet you didn’t know that Lashley was going to come out and interrupt. Bet ya didn’t think that could ever happen…

Lashley says that the documentary was briliant work. Elias says no it portrayed him as egotistical and out of touch. Lashlwy wonders what this is opposed to. Elias calls him clever. Funny. Elias tells his crew to keep the camera on him. He knows why lashley is out here – to steal the spotlight. On Lashley’s first day back, he tried to steal the spotlight, but his comeback has been a joke. Lashley says the next time his name comes out of Elias mouth, it will not be a joke.

Elias ushers his crew out and says they’ll go in the back somewhere where they won’t be interrupted. Elias the ngrabs a clipboard, tosses it at Lashley, then attacks! He stomps Lashley down a few times then kicks him in the gut. Elias hits the ropes, and Lashley hits a spinebuster. Lashley tells the camera man to grab his cam and come into the ring. The stagehand who has no discernable job, stands by while the other guy films lashley giving Elias a stalled suplex. Lashley leaves while the camera man zooms in on Elias’s face.

Backstage, Drew uses black tape so you know he’s a heel.

Cole mentions that it will NOT be Dean Ambrose. Why? Like why was that necessary to say?

Backstage, Seth is totally not talking to Dean Ambrose. Just so you know. Tyler Breeze comes in to offer his services as his tag team partner. Tyler is gorgeous, and Seth is passable, if you’re into that Crossfit Jesus thing. How about Crossfit BREEZUS.

Seth isn’t down. Roman walks into frame, though, and asks if Tyler is serious about this. Reigns then says that he has Seth’s back tonight. Oh yay! More Roman!



Match 3: Rezar vs Titus O’Neil

REzar gets Titus into the corner then sends a knee to the gut. He locks the arm and hits another knee across the chest. Rezar clubs the back of Titus. He yells in Albanian (I assume). It’s super effective. Titus fights back with some rights, but can’t get momentum. Reza with aboot in the corner. He chokes up Titus with the boot. Titus gets his head pressed into the 2nd turnbuckle. Apollo tries to hype Titus up. Titus with a kick. Right hands to the neck send Rear into the center of the ring. He gfrabs the head, whips into the corner, and hits some shoulders in the corner. Titus with a right to the chest. Another chop. Another. Whi pto the corner is reversed. Titus hops over Rezar. Kick to Rezar. Titus calls for it, splashes in the corner, he is about to hit the ropes, but Akam distracts, and Rezar hits a HUGE BOOT to Titus.

Titus is up, Single handed Spinebuster and a pin for 1…2……3!!!

Winner: Rezar

Man Titus…you’re a great guy, but that whole wrestling thing…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: ½*

Owens is talking with Jinder and Senor Singh, setting up The Kevin Owens Show, which makes a return tonight.

Owens is set up stage right, with some banners to really give you the idea that this is The Kevin Owens Show.

Owens welcomes us then welcomes his own personal guru, Jinder. Owens says at first he was skeptical, but he’s gotta say that he has never felt better and has never been more at peace. At Extreme Rules, after Braun tossed him off the cage, Owens thought he’d live the rest of his life in pain, but no – not because of Jinder. He woke up with no pain. He was able to play with his son and pick up his little girl. He has Jinder out here because them two share something special. Jinder and Owens accomplish something that not a lot of people can say they have. When most people look at Braun, they see a monster. But Owens has achieved the impossible; he has beaten Braun Strowman – and so has Jinder. Owens tells Jinder that Braun tried to take everything away from him, but now at Summerslam, Owens is going to take everything away from him. Owens doesn’t let Jinder get more than 3 words in. Owens says his title shot is guaranteed. Owens says it guarantees that he will finally reclaim his Universal Title. Owens says the truth is he hasn’t been the same since he lost the title, but he can feel it now – thanks to Jinder.

Owens is so clear headed that he has a great idea. Tonight, what needs to happen, is that Jinder needs to face Braun Strowman one more time. Jinder does not seem interested at all. Owens then invites Braun out.

Braun doesn’t come out, and OWens says it’s because he doesn’t want “none of this.” The floor shakes, and Owens and Jinder seem confused. Of course, it’s Braun, who is lifting the stage, toppling Jinder and Owens.

Cole: “Braun Strowman has did it again!” Man….shut up, Cole.



Match 4: Braun Strowman vs Jinder Mahal

Jinder tries to calm the big guy down, but the crowd yells to GET THESE HANDS. Braun calls for a fight. Jinder has no interest. Owens grabs the briefcase and tries to run away with it, but Braun leaes the ring and chases Owens until he drops the briefcase. Braun nearly chases Owens up the ramp, but he gets back in the ring. Jinder misses a hit, then tries to run away from Braun, only for Braun to grab him and toss him across the ring. Owens sneaks over to the briefcase again, grabs it, and runs. Braun follows up the ramp.

Owens catches him and slaps him with the right hand. Jinde ris there but Braun hits him with a briefcase.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

Man, this is stupid…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Braun chases Jinder down to the ring. He raises the briefcase to attack Jinder with it, but Sunil grabs the briefcase. He eats a big boot for his troubles. Braun gets in the middle of the ring and shouts that he will face both Owens and Jinder.

Backstage, Corbin walks up to Angle and he has Steph on the phone. Angle says he’ll take care of it. Corbin smirks. That’s that.

If the opening match with Reigns wasn’t enough Roman, and the promise of his main event presence also won’t fully satiate the need, then we’ve got a middle-of-the-show interview for you! Reigns sits down with Graves to say that yes he lost to REigns, but he also whooped his ass. He says Brock couldn’t beat him the first time, the second time, Brock got the best of him. So now, Reigns is more about the “dusting yourself off” attitude, not the “big dog” attitude?

We are taken to the Greatest Royal Rumble where Reigns allegedly ”won” the title.

Graves asks for Reigns reaction about Brock not caring about the WWE Universe, including his bullying of Angle and Heyman.

Reigns says there is no leader when you have a champ like Brock, and he’s tired of Brock disrespecting his lifestyle and family business.

After RAW went off the air, Brock says he’s going to kick Roman Reigns’ ass. What happens if Reigns wins in Brooklyn. Reigns says he’s going to do what Brock doesn’t do, and he’s going to show up and earn the right to battle every night and defend the title. He’s going to set a true standard. Brock is a beast, he can knock Reigns down repeatedly, but he keeps getting up because he has to win.

So Seth and Roman are walkin backstage, right? And they run into Angle and Corbin, right? And Corbin says that Steph doesn’t want to ruin the main event of Summerslam so Reigns is forbidden. Reigns doesn’t care. Corbin says that if he defies the orders, Reigns forfits the match at SS. Corbin chuckles some more, and says that it looks like we’re getting a handicap match.

Reigns comes back into frame, tells Corbin he forgot to ask – are his ribs alright? He then punches Corvin directly in the ribs.

WWE.com reports that Finn will face Corbin at Summerslam.

WE WANT AMBROSE chant.



Match 5: Sum Dum Guy and Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Rollins gives Drew a nice little smack. He then runs out of the ring, back in the ring, then dropkicks Drew and sends Dolph into the ring the hard way. He stomps Dolph then rolls up Drew into a kick to the face. Clothesline to Dolph. Seth hets to the top rope, kicks Dolp h away, and flies into the arm of Drew. He pucks up Seth and hits a hard backbreaker. Drew grabs Seth and mounts for some punches. Dolph is in now and starts with some rights. Kick to the knee from Dolph. Tag to Drew. Chop to Seth. Drew works the left arm. He scrapes the face a bit then pulls back on the arm. Seth stands out of the move and Drew tosses him aside. Tag to Dolph, who comes in and annoyingly mocks Seth. Dolph with a cravat from behind. Seth turns into it. Dolph crawls for a tag, but Seth turns him around and hits a chop. Another. Another. Whip to the ropes, Dolph ducks, holds onto the ropes, sends Seth to the outside. Seth pulls Drew off the apron to stop a tag, then sends Drew into the ringpost. Seth stands. Dolph calls fomr him to enter the ring, and he does. Slingblade from Seth. Elbow in the corner. Ropes. A clothesline sends Dolph over the ropes. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide Dive to Dolph. Seth sends Dolph into the ring. Springboard clothesline to Dolph. Seth kicks the guts, goes for the stomp, but Dolph moves, hits the knee, crawls up, and we get a bucklebomb! Tag from Drew! Seth hits the ropes. CLOTHESLINE to SETH!!!

Seth with a surprise roll up of Ziggler but Drew is there to stop it at 2! Kick to the chin, and Ziggler covers for 1..2…3!!

Winner:

So what what the point, ultimately?

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Commentary talks about how Drew was the legal man, but Ziggler hits the superkick and gets the cover. It ppears Drew was the legal man the whole time, but it doesn’t matter. Zigglerholds the title high in the air while Drew steps on the back of Seth.

The B-Team has new music that sounds like it’s sung by The Spirit Squad.



Match 6: The Revival vs The B-Team

Axel and Dawson to start. Immediate tag from Dash, and he tells the ref to hold back Axel. Lockup into an arm work. Dash with an uppercut .Another. Whip to the corner. Dash with a clothesline in the corner. Uppercut again. Dash ducks a clothesline, but Axel hits one to the back of the head imediately. Bo with a tag, he hits a clothesline then a knee, then a coer for 1..2.nO! Dash sends Bo int othe corner and tags in Dawson, who punches Bo over and over. Dash gets a cheap shot before Scott comes in to send Bo directly into the corner face first. Chop to Bo. Uppercut from Scott. A short clothesline sends Bo right back down. Cover for 1..2.NO! Scott works the arm from behind. Bo tries to tag, but Scott isn’t having it. He eats a few elbows then shoves Bo to the ropes. They collide against one another, and both men are down.

The lights go out, and when they are back on, Matt and Wyatt are on opposite sides of the ring, waiting for tags. Bo and Scott stand. Matt and Wyatt enter. Twist of Fate to Scott. Sister Abigail to Bo!

Winner: No Contest

K

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Heyman is with Renee Young to talk about Brock. Heyman is noticeably red-eyed and scruffy, as he hasn’t shaved. Nice attention to detail. Heyman says that he doesn’t know where they stand. Brock has disconnected hi phone number. He hasn’t spoken to Brock since last week.

Heyman says he has wanted to, but Brock doesn’t want to take the phone call. Heyman has a problem with this. He says Brock is not going to like him talking in pubic about this; it’s just going to piss him off more. Young says that it seemed clear that Brock didn’t consider Heyman a friend. Heyman asks if Young is enjoying this, as if he deserved this. She’s just trying to get to the bottom of this. Heyman says so is he. He considers Brock a friend. He doesn’t let anyone close to his family. Their children consider each other close. Since the beginning, they’ve talked about riding off into the sunset together with two titles over his shoulders, with Heyman standing behind him.

Young asks Heyman if he thinks Brock still needs Heyman. She tries to give him a minute, but Heyman tells her to go ahead and do her job. She wants to know if Brock wasn’t around, is there anyone else that Heyman sees as a potential client.

Heyman considers this question inconceivable just a week ago. How could he just go with someone else?

Young brings up Summerslam. She wants to know his prediction. Heyman says that through every up and down, he’s never seen Brock like this. Never seen him more driven or focused or more violent. Against THIS Brock? Roman doesn’t stand a chance.



Match 7: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

Liv and Banks to start. Lockup and Sasha shoves Liv as she tries to pull her hair. Liv with a hard right sending Sasha down in the corner .Stomps to Sasha. Sasha stands as Liv screams. Liv misses a splsaah. Sasha on the apron, she dries Live into the corner and locks up with the legs, then drives Liv into the corner .Tag to Bayley. Crossbody from Sasha. Cover from Bayley. 1..2..NO! Kick from Bayley and a snapmre to the tagged in Logan. Elbow to Sarah and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bayley works the left arm. She mounts the back and pulls back. Logan sends Bayley into the corner. Bayley flies off with a crossbody. Cover for 1..2..NO! Logan prevents a tag and pulls Bayley down hard. Whip to Bayley is reversed then reversed again, and Bayley eats the 2nd turnbuckle. Tag to Morgan, who hits a stomp to the back and tries to cover in the corner like a dummy. Bayley rolls to the outside.

We are back and Logan is taking advantage of a headbutt during the break that didn’t make contact. Bayley with a jawbreaker, but Logan doesn’t let go of the arm. She drops Bayley right back down and doesn’t release. Logan drops Bayley’s back on her knee. Bayley turns, hits an arm drag, and sends Logan to the outside. Bayley looks t otag Sasha, but Logan pulls Sasha down then drags Bayley into the corner and double teams Bayley with Liv. Logan sends Bayley into the knee of Liv, then Liv flies off and smashes Bayley’s head into the mat. Liv drops a right to the back. Whip. Bayley hops over. Falls due to her knee, and Liv sends her into the corner backfirst. Bayley with a flapjack, sending Liv into the corner. Tag to Banks. Tag to Logan. Clothesline. Another. Dropkick to Sarah. Kick from Sasha. High knee from Sasha on the apron. She sits Logan on the corner .tag to Bayley. Bayley is up. Tag from Sasha. Bayley with a hurricanrana. Sasha on the top rope. Knees! Pin for 1..2…NO!! Logan breaks it up! Bayley sends Liv to the outside.

Bayley on the apron. She dives, but someone in a hoodie pulls Morgan out of the way! It’s Ruby Riott!! Sasha goes to attack, but Logan rolls Sasha up and we get a 1…2…3!!!

Winner:

Weak ass return. Lol.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **½

So we got like 3 minutes left in the show; this should be a hell of a match.

Charley interviews Alicia and Alexa before the match, but Alexa isn’t down. She says she’s had all night to think of one question, and the best she came up with was a question about Ronda. Come on…Charley is in the presence of a trailblazer, a former champion, and a pioneer – Alicia Fox. Alexa tells Charley this is the time to put her degree to use and ask a good question.

Charley then asks Alicia how she prepared for tonight’s match. Alicia says even if we sit and talk about all she’s accomplished, was she the captain of the RAW Survivor Series team? This is dragging.

Alexa takes over, dismisses Charley, and says that the answer is no Ronda was not the captain, Alixia was. Alexa says that they wouldn’t be having the first ever all womens PPV if it wasn’t for women like Alicia, and before she has the biggest match of her career, Alexa wants to thank her from Alexa and eery single woman except Ronda. She isn’t thankful for anything she has. She doesn’t even deserve a title shot. Has Fox spent the last decade making sacrifices just to let some overrated rookie come and steal her thunder?



Match 8: Ronda Rousey vs Alicia Fox

Rousey is ready in the middle of the ring, but Alicia will not leave the corner. Alicia walks up to the center slowly, saying this is her ring, her world. She gets closer and closer, stomping and talking shit. She’s finally within striking distance. Alicia swings. Ronda shoves Fox down. Alicia rolls to the outside. Alexa tries to distract. Alica hops on the steps and gets back in the ring slowly. Alicia rolls back to the outside. Alexa on the apron. Natalya rips Alexa off the apron. Alexa shoves Nattie into the ringpost. Ronda looks concerned. Alicia goes to attack. Ref holds her back. Alexa pulls the leg off Ronda. Alicia attacks in the corner. Kick and stops to the corner. The ref holds Alicia back. Ronda is much angry. Ronda stands up, pissed. Alicia turns. Ronda with a bunch of jabs. She attacks with rights and lefts. She whips Alicia hard then drags her over her head twice, working the arm. Another toss, and Alicia rolls to the outside. Ronda follows, and she grabs Alicia. She sends her into the barricade, back first. Ronda lifts Alicia and gets her set up then tosses her in the ring. She follows. Alexas on the apron. Ronda is distracted. Alicia goes for a leg scissors. Ronda with a toss. She points to Alexa and drags Alicia to the center of the ring.

Ronda grabs the arm, stares her down, and locks in the arm bar! Fox taps.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

Meh

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

End Show