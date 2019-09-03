411’s WWE RAW Report 9.2.19

It’s HOSS TIME! Laptop #1 took a shit, so I’m currently watching RAW on my phone until Laptop #1 fixes itself. The things I do for you guys, I swear…

RAW starts with a scream from a burly mountain man named Braun. He comes out with his tag title in his hand and heads to the ring for a contract signing.

Seth is next out, and Braun is all smiles as his tag team partner walks down the ramp and into the ring.

The men shake hands then sit down on either side of the table. Cole lets them know why they are here, and brings up both the Universal Title match and the tag team title match. Why he brings this up during a contract signing escapes me. He wonders how they will function as a team.

Seth says he’s defended two titles in the same night. As for Braun and he, they have the ability to beat Roode and Ziggler, but Seth is walking in and out as double champ.

Braun is all chuckles, and says no one speaks for him. At Clash, they will tag together and beat Roode and Ziggler, but Braun says it’ll be really awkward when his tag team champ beats Seth and becomes the new Universal Champ.

Seth says it would be awkward, but Seth has a secret. Braun may be monster among men, but to win the title, Seth slayed The Beast – something that Braun couldn’t do.

Seth signs the contract.

Braun is about to sign the contract, too, but out comes AJ Styles and The OC.

Cole interrupts their intro and says they have no business out here.

AJ ignores Cole completely, and says at Clash, history will be made. Loud AJ chant. He says that for the first time, we will see the tag champs compete with then against each other. AJ takes offense to this. Why does Strowman get an opportunity? Because he looked at the title? AJ mocks Braun then says by proxy, the US champ should be first in line to get a title shot. Has anyone thought of who AJ will be facing? Maybe he’ll just hold his title up and see who wants to take a look at his title, and apparently that’s who he has to face. That’s how you get a title shot now.

AJ says no disrespect to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, but come on…really? Why do they get a shot? They’re not a real team! But The OC are a team. Here’s the reality: If The Good Brotheres don’t get what they want, and AJ doesn’t get what he wants, then no one gets what they want.

The OC hop into the ring and AJ tells Cole to shut up. AJ shoves a chair and grabs the contract. Seth and Braun ready a fight. AJ rips the contract up and tosses the papers in the air.

Braun attacks, Seth attacks. Braun sends Gallows to the outside. Kick to Anderson. Double clothesline to Anderson by Braun and Seth.



Match 1: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

As expected, we retrun to RAW with Seth and Anderson. Rope work and a shoulder tackle from Anderson. Some more rope work into a few arm drags from Seth. Seth works the arm, snap mares and kicks the back. Cover for 1. Seth ith a chop. Another. Seth whips Anderson to the ropes. Anderson kicks the arm. Tag to Luke. He enters slowly and asks for Braun. Lockup with Seth, Gallows pushes. Braun tags himself in. Braun enters, stares down Luke, and they make this a bigger deal than it is. Lockup and Braun is sent into the corner. Body shots but Braun goozles. Kick from Gallows, run, duck, then eats a big boot. Tag to Seth. Seth up top and dorps an axe handle onto Luke. Seth works the arm. Knee to Seth. Right han a tag to Anderson, who comes in and gets an arm drag into an arm bar. Seth works the arm, Anderson hits a knee. He sends Seth into the corner, Seth blocks it and sends Anderson into the buckle He does the same to the opposite corner. Anderson tries to roll, but Seth grabs him and sits him atop the corner. Tree of Woe, and Seth stomps Anderson a bit. Seth runs with a dropkick to the hanging Anderson. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Seth gets jaw jacked. Tag to Gallows who hits a big right hand. Another to the face. Another. He sends Seth into the corner Chop from Seth. Another. Another. Whip is reversed into the corner. Boot to Gallows. Seth flies, but Gallows hits a hard right hand mid-air. Tag to Anderson. Stomp to Steh. Another. Anderson works the arm, prevents a tag, then hits a knee. He goes for a suplex, Seth blocks. He goes for his own. Float over by Anderson and holds his tight. Tag to Gallows. Kick to Seth. Seth is sent to the outside. AJ with a cheap shot. Braun goes to protect, but the ref stops him.

We’re back, and Rollins hits an enziguri to Gallows. Both men are down. Strowman is hyped on the apron. Seth goes for the tag, Anerson stops him, Seth kicks, rolls under a clothesline. Tag to Strowman. Shoulder tackle to Anderson. Again. Toss to the corner. Splash to Anderson. He lifts him, Gallows in. Kick to Braun, double tackle to both men. Braun smashes Gallows in the corner but misses one on Anderson. Tag from Seth. Springboard knee. Kick to the chin. Seth wants to burn it down. AJ on the apron, Seth sends him off.

Rollup from Anderson for 1..2..NO!!! Seth reverses and rolls up for 1..2…3!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman



Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

AJ attacks Seth immediately, but Seth is able to send AJ to the outside, and since he didn’t hit one during the match, Seth hits a suicide dive to AJ while Braun tackles both Anderson and Gallows, then finally Seth. Haha.

Out come Ziggler and Roode to attack Braun. Braun sends Roode into the steps. AJ locks on a Sleeper on Braun. All five men attack Braun. Seth is knocked out. Dolph and Roode had steps. They send Braun into the side of the steps. The five heels send Braun into the ring.

Seth enters the ring but gets stopped immediately. Superkick and Glorious DDT to Seth. Braun is up. The men attack, and Braun is down again. We get a heel-assisted Magic Killer. AJ on the apron. He wants the forearm. They hold Braun up. Phenomenal Forearm to Bruan Strowman.

Conor’s Cure is mentioned for awareness of something or other.

Charley is backstage with Cedric Alexander who faces Corbin tonight. He saw Baron last week pretending.

Alexander is attacked randomly by The OC. They kick his fae off. AJ walks up to him and sends Cedric into the side of a box. That’s Too Sweet, apparently. Cedric is in a lot of pain.

In comes a ref who helps Cedric up as Cole asks what Cedric had to do with any of this.



Match 2: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Ziggler and Ryder lock up. Tackle by Ziggler. Kick to Ryder. One arm flap jack by Ryder. Tag to Curt. Works the arm, double team and a cover for 1…2..NO! Hawkins gets kicked, right hand from Ziggler, whip to the corner, Hawskins ups up, Ziggler slides into, neckbreaker from Hawkins. Ziggler rols himself outside. Hawkins follows, sends Ziggler in the ring. Tag from Roode. Roode attacks Hawknis on the apron then sends him into the barricade. Roode tosses Hawkins into the ring. He attacks Ryder then hits a shoulder in the corner to Hawkins. Roode drops Hawkins onto the ropes stomach first. Roode puts a boot to the face of Hawkins. Tag to Ziggler. Ziggler kick to Hawkins. Right hand. Ziggler drops him to the floor. Ziggler grabs the head from behind and rakes the eyes. Hawkins esacpes. Tag to Roode. Tag to Ryder. He sends Roode’s face into the mat. Clotheslnie to Ziggler. Whip to Roode, reversed, knees from Ryder. Dropkick to Roode from the 2nd rope. Ryder calls for it. Roode turns, Roode sends him up and over, back elbow and a tag from Hawkins. Hawkins lift Roode, blockbuster/fireman drop to Roode. Cover for 1..2.NO! Ziggler there to break it up.

Ryder tries to send him outside but gets sent over the top. Superkick to Hawkins. DDT from Roode. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Just kinda there…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Ya know, it’s been a while since I’ve seen Lacey Evans on RAW…and that time hasn’t been nearly enough.

She makes her entrances, and Nattie cuts off the intro with her own music. Nattie runs down the ramp and cheap shots Lacey before entering the ring all smiles. How nice of her to get over things so quickly.



Match 3: Lacey Evans vs Natalya

Natalya is very chipper here as she rolls into a hold with Lacey. Lacey tries to take oer, but Nattie works the arm and attacks the mid section. Lacey rolls into the hold and stands. Nattie works the arm. Lacey escapes and locks her own arm lock on there. Nattie escapes and heads behind Lacey. Lacey elbows bak, sends Nattie inot the corner. Nattie side steps then the roeps to drop Natalya. Nattie runs across the back and dropkicks then covers for 1..2.NO!!! Lacey rolls to the outside. Nattie sends Lacey into the barricade. She sends Lacey back into the ring. Lacey rolls to the outside again. Nattie goes for the attack, but Lacey drops Natalya on the floor. Lacey grabs the hair of Nattie .She rolls her in the ring and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Lacey cinches the head the ndrives a knee into the arm of Natalya. Lacey uses her boot to scrape Nattie’s face. She pulls the arm across Nattie’s neck. Lacey whips Nattie inot the corner and gets some stomps in. A swinging Bronco Buster type move. Lacey locks the arm up on the ropes then kicks it. Lacey locks up on the ropes til the ref breaks it then she sits atop the top rope. Lacey with the moonsault, but Nattie moves. Back elbow to Lacey’s face. Kick to the gut. Right hand. A clothesline to Lacey. Another. A spinning Discus. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nat with the snap suplex. Stomp to the gut. Nattie grabs the legs, Lacey grabs the ropes. NAttie calls Lacey a “Nasty Bitch.” Lacey sends Nattie into the corner so Nattie locks lacey up on the ropes and beats her down a bit. L

acey tosses a handkerchief into the face of Nattie then hits a Woman’s Right to the face. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Lacey Evans

Sorry, just don’t see the appeal.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

After some paid advertisers, we get to Becky Lynch and her ponytail.

A recap of three weeks ago leads us to a loud Becky cheer and her exclaiming her joy in returning to Baltimore. Becky wonders here Sasha is. She heard Sasha last week on why she ran away at Mania. She says it’s such a load of crap. What happened to Sasha? Because her, of all people, have no reason to be whining. She was the centerpiece of NXT while she was a side kick. Sasha was given main events while Becky was struggling to get on TV> In fact, this company actually gave Sasha bouqets of flowers after her matches. Sasha, Becky, and Charlotte were all introduced at the same time, and she was the afterthought, while them two were paraded.

She has already showed the Flairs why she is the man, and it’s time to show Sasha the same lesson. She calls Sasha a delusional little weirdo. She says whne Sasha left, she left with nothing. Meanwhile ,Bayley has been doing just fine without her. It’s gotta sting a little bit, don’t it? It hurts Sasha that Becky is the face, but just remember that with all of her talent, Sasha should be the historic one, the game changer. She should be Becky. Becky says if Sasha wants to do this, lets do this.

Sasha comes out and I faint.

Sasha laughs Becky off, and laughs at the notion that Sasha was supposed to be her. You’re right, though, She was supposed to main event Mania and have all the fame and money, but look at lucky Becky. The only reason Becky got any of that is because Nia Jax broke her face. Sasha wishes Nia broke her face. Let’s not try and make this personal, it’s business – just like when she beat the hell out of her with the chair.

Sasha says she will not do anything for free for these people after Becky offers a fight. She claims to do it for the paycheck, which is why she will face Becky at Clash of Champions.

Becky says all she’s had to do is ask, and what’s bigger than The Man vs The Boss?

Sasha tells Becky that after Clash, The Man is going to be The Boss’s Bitch.



Match 4: Baron Corbin vs Cedric Alexander

Corbin has changed to the 50 cent version of black tank top. Cedric dodges an attack from Corbin then tries to escape an arm hold with a right hand. Corbin goes for a kick but Cedric dodges. Corbin does the dumb out then into the ring with a clothesline. Cover for 1. Corbin with a right hand in the corner. He sends Cedric into the ropes chest first then hits the back of Cedric with a right forearm. Cedric gets some offense in, ending with a springboard elbow sending Corbin to the outside. Cedric hits the ropes. Suicide dive to Corbin. Cedric Clothesline off the top rope in the inside. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Corbin up with a right hand. Cedric kicks out of the corner. He heads to the otop and Corbin knocks him down. Cedric hangs off the top with his leg trapped on the ropes. Corbin swings Cedric into the post not once, but twice!

We come back from break and Corbin drops an elbow on to the shouldr of Cedric. He does it a few more times and works the arm behind the head of Cedric. Corbin stands tall as Cedric writhes in pain. Corbin with a knee. He sends Corbin into the post shoulder first. Boot to the chest of Cedric. Right hand to the face. Another. Corbin sends Cedric into the ropes, he ducks a move, and kicks Corbin in the back of the head. Corbin rushes the corner. Dropkick to the knee. Corbin seated. Eats a drop kick to the face. Cedric is up. Cedric hits the ropes. SPINEBUSTER to Cedric! Cover for 1…2…NO! Corbin with some right hands. Corbin sends Cedric into the post shoulder first again. He then sends Cedric to the apron. Boot to the face of Corbin. Cedric drives into the ring, grabs the head for a tornado DDT or Facebuster, but Corbin turns it into a Deep Six! Cedric up in the corner. Corbin does the run in and out but this time Cedric sends Corbin into the post shoulder first! Cedric sends Corbin into the post one more time! He goes for a third, and gets it!!! Cedric sends Corbin to the other post one more itme. Kicks in the corner to the arm of Corbin over and over. Ref holds him back and Cedric watches as Corbin heads to the outside. Cedric hits the ropes. He flips over the top rope onto Corbin!!

Cedric sends Corbin into the ring. Alexander on the top rope. He dives. Slight kick to Corbin and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! The crowd is really into the match. Cedric grabs the back of Corbin, locks up the side. Corbin hits a right, goes for End of Days, rolls through, Cedric gets 1..2…N!O!! Corbin up! He turns MICHINOKU DRIVER from Cedric and a pin for 1…2…NO!!!!!

Cedric rushes the corner, lands on the apron, kick to the face, springboard attempt, but Corbin hits the ropes. Cedric falls. END OF DAYS! Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Baron Corbin

Amazing effort from both guys. This doesn’t make me want to see Corbin winning any more, but it goes a long way in him understanding is character’s role.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

We are taken back to Smackdown where Rowan was shown to be the alleged attacker of Roman Reigns.

LOL, Daniel Bryan is the only thing saving this…

Apparently, the only update we have here is that Bryan wants an apology.

K…

Next week, SCSA wants to be the moderator to the contract signing next week.

Oh, Charley, you’re a gem.

Bayley is backtage. Charley brings up Sasha. Does Bayley have any comments?

Bayley says nothing about it.

Charley brings up the tag titles meaning nothing.

Bayley has talked to Sasha, but Bayley won’t get into it because it’s personal. We all know what happened at Mania. We all handle things differently. That was Sasha’s choice, not hers. Bayley took advantage of opportunities, and now she is the SD Champ. Ask about that…

Tonight, her and Becky team up against Nikki and Alexa. The spotlight will be on Becky. Does Bayley feel overshadowed?

She does not. She won’t be. This champion means just as muchas the RAW champ, and she does what she’s gotta do to win. She beat Nikki this week, so she thinks this week is Alexa’s turn, and we’ll see who is standing in whose shadow by the end of the night.

Two Jobbers await imminent death by The Viking Raiders.

Two Jobbers die.

Backstage, Sasha walks and tries to remember her lines.

Some blonde asks her how she feels about Becky teaming with Bayley. Sasha screams in the woman’s grill to get the hell out of her face.



Match 6: Samoa Joe vs Ricochet

Joe gets the upperhand pretty quickly, working the arm behind Ric down to the mat. Ric gets his own arm work in but it doesn’t look nearly as convincing. They hit a stalemate, back up into their own corners, and looks to lock horns yet again. Joe holds his hand up. Ric falls for it, and Joe kicks the inside leg. He gets another kick to the lef leg. He goes for another, picks the ankle, and goes for a knee bar. Ropebreak. Joe stomps the leg. He kicks the thigh. Joe gets Ricochet on the apron. He goes for a Sunset Flip, but Joe stops it. Ric rolls out of the way, stands, holds the ropes, and Joe tumbles down to the outsid.e Ricochet on the apron. He flips, lands on his feet, turns and kicks Joe. Ric lands on the barricade. Moonsault! Ricochet sends Joe into the ring. He locks the head. Right hand. He moves the block, goes for a whip, but joe is too strong. He lifts Ricochet, then drops him on the ropes. Joe grabs Ricohet and drops his knees on the knees of Joe.

Joe with a headbutt. Whip to Ric, he rolls over the back of Joe, locks the head. Head scissors. Kip up. Lionsault from Ricochet. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ricochet with the right. Whip in the corner, reversed, Ric flies over, lands on his knee, runs to the corner, URANAGE!!! Joe with an Exploder Suplex into the barricade!!! Joe working the head of Ricochet. Ricochet escapes, hits the ropes, and Joe gets a back body drop to Ricochet as we go to break.

We are back, and Ricochet gains some separation with a dropkick off the top rope. Joe is up on his hands and jknees. Both men up now. Right is blocked. Riochet on the top rope. He dives with a clothesline. Standing shooting star and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ricochet to the to prope. He flips off, lands on his feet, POWERSLAM outta nowhere and a pin for 1…2…NO!!! Ricochet sends Joe to the outside. He hits the ropes. Ricochet flies over the top rope onto Joe. The ref starts the count. Ricochet rolls Joe into the ring. Ricochet hits the corner. Joe is up. He crotches Ricochet. Joe sits Ricochet on the top rope. Joe grabs him from behind, as he is seated with his back to Joe.

Joe with The Clutch. Ricochet forces backwards and both men fall down off the top rope. Both mens arms cover each other. The ref counts the pin. 1…2…3!!!

Winner: No one

An unbelievable and contrived ending for a relatively below average match.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

The ref, in an unprecedented move goes to the outside, grabs a headset, talks to no one, says thank you and he’ll take it under advisement. He tells Ricochet that they’ll make a ruling soon. Joe and Ricochet follow the ref up the ramp as he cares far more than any ref ever in life has.

Joe turns Ricochet and punches him in the face. He grabs Ricochet and rolls him into the ring. Joe rolls in as well. Joe hits the ropes, misses a clothesline. Ricochet kicks, hits the codebreaker move, and we wait. Ricochet’s music hits and he heads out.

Corbin claims he’s going to the back to get some answers.

We get the intro to Firefly Funhouse, then go to commercial .

We come back and Bray tells Finn that what The Fiend did to him was super duper rude, and he wants to officially say he is sorry. Now then, we’ve got bigger news.

But oh no, it’s evil Vince McMahon! He speaks about the HIAC match and Seth is far too valuable, and so is Braun.

Bray has a present for Vince, though! It’s money! Bray feeds Vince some money, and he goes away.

Bray says Seth and Braun do not make a good team. They are selfish, and greedy, and in another life, they took something very dear to him. Unlike those bozos, he has embraced the virtue of team work.

We see Bray’s team of puppets, including the rabbit asking for help. His team helps him cope with the pain. The Fiend helps him inflict it, though. See you in hell, says Bray.

Corey is backstage with Nick’s dad. He wants the official decision. IN comes Baron who says that he gets a buy to the final. The ref says that management has decided that both Joe and Ricochet were not eliminated, and they will both advance. Next week, there will be a triple threat match.

Rey is back on a show that he was absent from for like…two weeks?

Anyway, Rey says that Dom spoke to him from the heart and convinced him to dig deep. Later that night, they had a father and son moment. Dom mentioned how big of a deal it is to grow up in the WWE. Rey says he has seen his some become a man. He can never thank him enough for convincing him on becoming and continuing to pursue his passion.

This really got him thinking – how crazy is this? As parents, it’s our responsibility to push our children to follow their dreams, but here, my son is pushing Rey so that he can continue with his. Wow.

Not wow, Rey.

Rey says he’s not done.

Not just yet.

He still has much more to accomplish, and he’s doing this for Dominic.



Match 7: Cesaro vs The Miz

Cesaro starts off hot, sending mIz to the outside. He lifts mIz and drops him onto the barricade then rolls Miz back into the ring. He hits a clothesline and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cesaro with a right hand. Another one. He hits the ropes. Goes for a third. Miz hooks the arm. Neckbreaker. Miz with some yes kicks then misses the final one. Uppercut from Cesaro. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cesaro lifts Miz up, gets a right to the face. Uppercut from Cesaro. Cesaro heads to the top rope, grabs Miz by the ear. He deadlifts Miz into a suplex and covers for 1..2….NO!!!!! Miz escapes a rest hold, hits a kick. Another kick out of the corner. He turns into. A back suplex but Miz lands on his feet. DDT cover for 1..2..NO!!! Miz with rights and lefts into the corner. High kicks from The mIz. He hits the corner and rushes back with some knees. He gets another knee. A third attempt but Cesaro lifts him and hits an uppercut. 1..2…N!O!! Cesaro lifts Miz, gets setup for The Neautralizer, Miz rolls through, Cesaro grabs the legs, Miz grabs the head and attacks, but Miz looks for the Figure Four. Miz rolls under the ropes. Cesaro stacks him up. 1…..2…NO!!! Cesaro with the ropes. Miz reverses and gets 1..2…NO!!! Miz beats down Cesaro in the corner.

Uppercut from Cesaro. Another. A third turns into a backslide attempt, Miz escapes. Skull Crushing Finale! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: The Miz

Cesaro is great.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **



Match 8:

Nikki and Bayley to start. Bayley with a snapmare, grabs Nikki and hits a suplex then a cover for 1..2..NO!! Headbutt from Nikki. She rushes the corner and gets sent to the outside. Bayley on the outside and slides through the ropes for a dropkick to the face. Alexa looks to attack but Becky lfies off the apron to take her out. Bayley sends Nikki into the ring and she rolls right back out.

Sasha Bank’s music hits, and out comes the hottie.

We’re back after a break, and Sasha is watching at the bottom of the ramp. Alexa is covering Bayley for 1..2..NO!!! Alexa pulls the hair of Bayley down to the mat. Bliss works the face of Bayley as Sasha stares on. Bliss backs Bayley into the corner and tags in Nikki who holds her boot out for Alexa to toss Bayley into it. Nikki sits Bayley on the top, gets her in the tree of woe, then hits a headbutt. Bayley shoves Nikki away, Nikki runs back and gets post to the afce for her trouble. Bayley looks to make a tag, but Nikki shoves Bayley through the ropes to the outside. Nikki grabs Bayley, sends her into the ring, tags in Alexa, and helps to double team Bayley. Whip to the corner, Bliss whips Nikki into Bayley, then Bliss slaps Nikki. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bliss tags in Nikki. Nikki with a snapmare. Bayley reaches for a tag, nearly gets it, but Nikki stops her and grabs her arm, pulling her away from the corne.r Nikki knocks Becky off the apron then drives her into the conrer. Blis and Cross double team with some kicks. Tag to Alexa. Bliss comes in and whips Nikki again, but Bayley hits her with an elbow. Another to Bliss. Bayley kicks Nikki away, Bliss is sent to the outside. Bayley sends Nikki to the apron. Hangs her up. Bayley reaches for a tag, Bliss enters and stops the tag. Bliss kicks Becky’s hand away then gets rolled up. Tagot Becky. Clothesline. A kick to Nikki. Clotheslne to Bliss. Knees to the face of Bliss. Right hand. Another. Uppercut. Spinning kick to the gut. Hits the ropes. Battering ram to Bliss. Becky back elbows Bliss out of the corner. Kick to Bliss. 2nd rope. Leg Drop from Becky. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nikki stops it. She grabs Becky’s hair and sends her to the apron. Becky side steps and kicks Nikki in the face twice then runs in and hits the Becksploder into Bliss in the corner. Elbow to both girls followed by a kick to Cross then Bliss then elbows and uppercuts.

IN COMES SASHA BANKS!! BACK STABBER TO BECKY!!!



Winners: Becky Lynch and Bayley via DQ

BAYLEY TURN!!!

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *1/2

Sash rolls to the outside and grabs a chair. She enters the ring with it. She smacks Becky once, twice, but Bayley enters to stop Sasha from hitting a third. The women stare each other down. Bayley looks at the chair. She grabs it, turns to Becky. Bayley smiles. SHE ATTACKS BECKY!!! BAYLEY BEATS BECKY DOWN OVER AND OVER AGAIN WITH THE CHAIR!!!

END SHOW