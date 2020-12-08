411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: Nia and Shayna Discuss Lana, Drew and Sheamus On Their Friendship, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.07.20

-Well, I missed parts of RAW as I watched my 49ers against Buffalo. Not going well as the defense didn’t play as well as I assumed. Not looking good at 5-7, but still only a game out of the last playoff spot and it will be nice if they can get more players healthy. Team has been ravaged by injury more than any team I’ve ever seen and now they have to play home games in Arizona. Oh well, time for some RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso welcomes us to the show and she is joined by the 24/7 Champion, R-Truth. CHARTRUTH! Truth is still trying to figure out how The Fiend showed up to end RAW. Truth calls The Fiend “Stranger Danger.” Good camera work for the reveal and I continue to be a sucker for all things Fiend at this point. Truth points out The Fiend has bad teeth and Charly mentions he should see a dentist.

-Our first guests this week are Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander from The Hurt Business. Truth is impressed with their suits and wants to ask the first question. He asks Shelton how it feels to be born old as he confuses him with Benjamin Button. Cedric is losing it and trying all he can not to show it. Again, Truth = National Treasure. Charly brings up that Kofi beat Shelton, but then Cedric beat Kofi. Shelton says at the end of the night The Hurt Business had their hands held high. Charly tries to bring up that Kofi had a damaged knee, but Alexander cuts her off and simply asks who won? He beat a former World Champion who accepted the match. Charly mentions The Steelers lost to Washington (man, that will cut deep from all my family and friends) and Shelton doesn’t care as the real story is The New Day lost to The Hurt Business. They are the Hurt Business and what happened to Kofi was business as usual. Cedric says Charly has a habit of asking weird questions as of course they deserve a Tag Title shot. He has knocked off both members of New Day in back to back weeks. Shelton threatens Truth a bit as Cedric says the others aren’t far away which causes Truth to back down a bit.

-Nia and Shayna are out next with their Tag Titles. Shayna wants to know why she has to sit next to Truth. Shayna says she is a champion and Nia asks if Charly is upset that she is missing half her shirt. Charly shoots back at least her boobs are in front of her as I apparently missed something on RAW. Nia says if Charly continues to take shots they will put them on her back. Charly is happy where her boobs are located. I am sure some in the comments section will be all over this conversation. They discuss Lana and Shayna says nobody should be taking Lana seriously. She only lost to her because of Asuka. Truth says Lana is on a streak and she is Goldberg. Her starts a Lanaberg chant and Shayna says coming on this show is the worst part of her day. Fantastic! Next week we get Lana vs Nia as Shayna questions if Asuka talking Lana into that match is healthy for her. More insults to Charly’s questions as Nia asks if she lost half her brain when she lost half her shirt. She wants to speak to a manager and Charly asks her if her name is Karen. Sick burn! Nia will give Lana credit for getting back up each time she knocks her down, but that doesn’t happen next week. Shayna wants to know when being famous on Instagram and Tik-Tok became a requirement to be a wrestler. Nia points out every woman on the roster has worked their ass off and don’t need to post it on social media. Shayna says the hard work is normal for them so they don’t have to brag about doing it. Shayna is sick and tired of the way things are around her. Nobody in the division can out wrestle her and nobody is more powerful than Nia. They will take care of Lana and Nia says they will leave TLC as Tag Champions.

-WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre is our final guest and says that sometimes brothers have to fight it out. This wasn’t the first time they have come to blows and it won’t be the last time. He knew Sheamus hit him by accident, but sometimes you just have to fight each other. They put a poor official through a table for interrupting their fight. Sheamus is out and he hugs Drew and Truth. He says they aren’t going to fight here and they have differences, fight and then move on. Sheamus brings up Drew just celebrated his 4 year anniversary and gives a shout-out to pretty much everyone in each of their families. Sheamus says he thought it was a sweet Brogue Kick and Drew is fine as he has all his teeth. He gets in a small shot about The Brogue being better than The Claymore and Drew asks “who is the WWE Champion?” Nice comeback! Sheamus takes his leave as he is going to find a bar. Drew is excited for this match as he has wanted a match with AJ since he was 16 years old. The match never happened as they kept passing each other in different companies. It is going to be a hell of a match, but he will come out on top. Truth asks about the sword as the music plays to close this show.

-This one seemed to drag for some reason, but it was a fine episode of RAW Talk. They hyped next week, set some things in motion for down the line and hyped TLC. Thanks for reading!