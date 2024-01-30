411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nia Jax Warns Bayley, More

-How about my Niners? Now, I get two weeks of Super Bowl hype and I am going to enjoy every second of it. There’s something cool about your team being in the Super Bowl and all the talk and hype for the game. As for wrestling, I enjoyed The Rumble, but will admit it was a little underwhelming. Still, it’s The Rumble and that makes it a fun show just off the two Rumble matches. Bayley winning wasn’t a shock, but I was surprised to see Cody get the win over Punk. I thought they would find another way to get Cody to Mania, but if this has been their plan for a year, I can see why signing Punk didn’t alter things. With the unfortunate injury news, it ended up working out better anyway. Now for Rumble fall-out. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp.

-Headlines: Punk Injured; Unfinished Business Between Drew and Sami; GUNTHER Retains; Judgment Day Delivered; Andrade to RAW!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes addresses the crowd after his Royal Rumble win and he wants to make WrestleMania XL official. Here is Seth Rollins to change his mind as he wants Cody to fight him instead. The crowd doesn’t want that. Seth takes an unnecessary shot at Hulk Hogan for some reason and had the nerve to say Roman’s Title is the one people use politics to get and his Title is Dusty’s Title. Cody says he will think about it, and that just makes him come off like an idiot. I hope Cody calls Seth out for trying to leach off him to get a WrestleMania Main Event.

-Camp backs up this idea that there is some merit to the World Title being the Dusty Championship and workhorse Title. Not a fan of this story.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage in a dark room with Ivar and Valhalla. There is smoke and a fire as they talk about their road to WrestleMania. They have their sights set on Alpha Academy.

-JD McDonagh and Nia Jax still to come!

-Elimination Chamber! Perth, Australia!

-To the video as GUNTHER successfully defended his Intercontinental against Kofi Kingston. He gets the win with The Powerbomb and Imperium lay waste to New Day after the match. You can put me in the camp that thinks GUNTHER needs to dethrone Seth at WrestleMania now that Punk is injured and out of Mania.

-Camp mentions that GUNTHER is approaching 600 days as IC Champion and he is closing in on breaking Pedro Morales’ record of most days total as IC Champion.

-To the video as DIY and Judgment Day battled for the Tag Titles and had the crowd rocking. It’s not time yet for DIY as Judgment Day get to the win to retain their Tag Titles.

-After the match, Judgment Day beat the piss out of R-Truth. Miz tries to make the save, but he gets his ass handed to him as well. I mean, Awesome Truth getting the Tag Titles would be a nice pay-off and the crowd would lose it seeing Truth win a Title.

-JD is backstage with Jackie and he says what happened to Truth was cathartic. He had to bring a necessary evil back to the group and they got back to what made them Judgment Day. “Less Funny…More Money.”

-Nia Jax up next!

-NXT Vengeance Day commercial!

-To the video as Bayley is here to talk about her Rumble win and she is flocked by Damage CTRL. Rhea Ripley interrupts, but gets attacked from behind by Nia Jax. I assume this leads to Rhea vs. Nia at Elimination Chamber and I wonder if they close with that match to give Rhea the Main Event in Australia. Nia tells Bayley that Rhea won’t make it to Mania. Bayley cowers and says she will make her decision on SmackDown.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Nia Jax. She notes that she always comes out on top against Rhea and will rip the Title away from her. Bayley can then get some at Mania is she makes that choice. She then yells at Jackie to leave.

-Now to the crappy news of the day as CM Punk confirms the reports that he tore his right triceps during The Royal Rumble. He wanted to tough it out, but Mania is not in the cards for him. He will bust his ass and there is always next year. Here’s Drew McIntyre to gloat about injuring Punk and he will find a way into The World Title Match and Main Event so he can live CM Punk’s dream again. Punk tells Drew he will be back and will Main Event Mania, but Drew is his first target when he returns. Drew attacks and Punk fights him off for a few seconds, but Drew attacks the arm. Sami Zayn makes the save as he wants revenge on Drew and that’s going to be it for Punk for a while. I saw reports that said 4-6 months and I know he was out longer when he had the same injury in AEW, but I think he was serving a suspension then as well. Now if it’s 9 months, maybe they can have War Games in Chicago again and we can just do everything all over.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre gets a low blow and then Claymore to beat Sami Zayn in our Main Event.

-Plug for Wednesday’s The Bump before Megan wraps things up and we are out this week.

