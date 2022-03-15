411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: RAW Talk Remembers Scott Hall, More

-Nobody was cooler in the world of wrestling than Scott Hall. I realized I probably imitated him more than any other wrestler just with the walk, spooky fingers and toothpick. When I got my nWo shirt from Christmas in 1996, I eventually cut off the sleeves and cut it up the sides so I could wear it like Hall. My mom didn’t understand, but I told her it was cool. Last night I reviewed Hall’s WWE Documentary and you can find that here. Tomorrow, I think I will check out his episode of Photo Shoot. Tonight, we just remember the bad guy. Rest in Peace good sir!

-We start with where we finished and that’s Seth Rollins missing The Stomp and eating a Stunner to give Kevin Owens the win. No Cody, but they keep teasing him as they mentioned Rollins Mania dream is a nightmare and I believe Graves mentioned his dreams were dashed.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later. They talk more Seth Rollins and also the RAW Tag Title Picture as the 3 way I suspected a few weeks ago seems to be coming to fruition.

-Next footage from earlier of Priest vs Balor with Austin Theory getting involved. Priest gets the win which likely sets up his US Title Match for Mania. Theory takes out Balor with A Town Down again. I assume that will be Balor’s US Title Challenger post Mania.

-Kevin Patrick is with Austin Theory backstage and Theory tells us there is so much we have yet to see from him. He is the future and the protege of Vince McMahon. He takes a shot at McAfee and his podcast. At WrestleMania he will wipe the mat clean with McAfee’s face and the last thing he will remember is A Town putting him down.

-Jerry “The King” Lawler is here to talk Theory/McAfee. He reminds us that Pat was an all world punter in the NFL and he needs to put his best foot forward. Lawler is a fan of Theory and again, thinks this will be like him vs Kaufman in that it will be bad for Pat. Camp reminds Lawler that he lost to Michael Cole at WrestleMania. Lawler says he will be rooting for Theory and then thinks he needs to be back on commentary on RAW.

-The talk switches to KO/Austin and Lawler is not sure why KO is so anxious to wake up a sleeping rattlesnake. He talks about sitting ringside for Austin driving a monster truck over Rock’s car, the zamboni, the cement truck, and blowing up the DX Express. Shocked he didn’t mention the beer truck.

-They transition to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall. They bring up all the tributes tonight on RAW and the ones all over social media. Camp grew up on Razor Ramon and puts over the ladder match and battles with Diesel, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Kid, and Jeff Jarrett. The one word for Hall is cool and how easy he made it look to be cool. May 27, 1996 (my 15th birthday) he changed the industry by jumping ship to WCW and igniting the nWo angle that set the wrestling world ablaze.

-They cut to the close of Hall’s Hall of Fame Speech: “hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last but bad guys do,” Gutted! Goodbye Bad Guy! Rest in Peace!

-Roman/Brock WrestleMania commercial to give us a break.

-Back with Edge embracing his dark (blue) side and nobody should be shocked he can flip the switch so easily.

-Camp mentions this is a place Edge has had to go. He has had issues since the comeback as he has lost and fallen short of his goals. He needed this change to get back to the Edge that was winning Word Titles. As a fan this is the Edge Camp wants to see as it is the best Edge. AJ returns next week and Jackie talks about how this can be a huge feather in AJ’s cap as he can beat a Hall of Famer at WrestleMania.

-Next they discuss the RAW Tag Title picture as The Street Profits threw down a challenge to RK-Bro at Mania. That led to Riddle vs Ford in a fun match. Alpha Academy hit the scene and they took out the other two teams and you can just book the Triple Threat Match for Mania. Each team has a claim as The Profits recently knocked off RK-Bro and AA have a rematch.

-Sarah Schreiber is standing by with Alpha Academy and they Shooosh her. They want to be part of any RAW Tag Title Match at Mania and they teach Sarah the proper way to say “thank you.”

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Pat McAfee WrestleMania commercial! Stupendous!

-Back with Bianca Belair getting another win over Doudrop, but Becky Lynch makes her return and destroys Bianca with a chair. Brutal stuff as she posts her with a chair around her throat and she promises to take Bianca’s hair next week. Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Next The Mysterios and The Hurt Business squared off with Dominick pinning Alexander. Miz and Paul attack after the match, but Miz gets sent to the floor and Paul nearly eats a double 6-1-9. Miz saves though!

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with The Mysterios. Rey says tonight wasn’t the night they were expecting, but he could feel that Logan knows what is coming his way at WrestleMania. KP works in a plug for 2K as Rey asks if KP got a free copy. Rey says he didn’t and walks off when he realizes KP and Dominick did. Camp tells us he got a free copy as well.

-Lawler is back and he says he got his package with WWE2K22 in it today, but when he opened the package and it was empty, so he’s not all that happy and needs to talk to Rey about it. Now they talk the tag match at Mania and Lawler calls Logan a great young guy. He looks forward to the match at Mania and knows Logan has confidence.

-They say goodbye to Lawler and hope he gets his copy of the WWE2K22. Camp plugs The Bump on Wed as it is 3:16 day so KO will join the show. Alpha Academy and Tamina will also be there. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Thanks for reading and again, Rest in Peace, Scott Hall!