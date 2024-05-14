411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Awesome Truth Talk Judgment Day, More

-Last night I had a double feature with WWE Rivals with Flair/Rhodes and HHH/Rollins. Now it’s RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-Our King of the Ring RAW Semi-Final is set as it will be Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER. The two Finals that seem to have any chance would be Orton/Gunther or Jey/Tonga at this point.

-For The Queen of The Ring on the RAW side it will be Lyra vs. Iyo while SmackDown still has their second round to get through.

-To the video as Lyra Valkyria gets a win over Zoey Stark to advance. No surprise here!

-To the video as Becky Lynch gets a win over Dakota Kai via DQ as Iyo and Sane attack. Lyra is out for the save, but nobody sees Liv who sends Becky shoulder first into the ring post.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Damage CTRL (minus Asuka) and they aren’t worried about Becky as Iyo will be the future Queen of The Ring. That’s pretty much all that was said.

King and Queen of The Ring next Saturday! Busy weekend of pro-wrestling

-To the video as we determine new #1 Contender’s for The World Tag Titles and it’s Balor and McDonagh as they get a win in a Fatal 4 Way.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Awesome Truth and she notes they have history with Judgment Day. Truth says he used to want to be in Judgment Day, but that was the past. He wants to end Judgment Day! Happy, smiling, babyface Miz is still weird to see.

-To the video as Iyo Sky gets a win over Shayna Baszler to advance in The Queen of The Ring Tournament. Good pop for the win for Iyo. Only a matter of time before she will have to turn face.

-Megan and Roberts discuss The RAW Queen of the Ring Final with Iyo vs. Lyra.

-Women of NXT are on display tomorrow night as they work towards crowning the first NXT Women’s North American Champion.

-To the video as Bronson Reed SQUASHES Tozawa while a disappointed Chad Gable watches. This may have been a match I saw on Main Event at some point in the last two years. Actually, it did happen and here is that review.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Sami Zayn and he has been keeping count as he notes this was the 6th time he has beaten Tozawa. He has also beaten Sami and Gable and in Saudi Arabia, The IC Title belongs to him.

-To the video as Sami Zayn beats Otis, and Gable flips out on him for losing. Sami drops Gable, who then slaps Otis in the face for not listening. Then crowd should pop when Otis finally has enough and pops Gable.

-To the video as GUNTHER gets a tough win over Kofi Kingston to advance in the King of The Ring Tournament. Good match that sucked the crowd in, and GUNTHER was too much for Kofi as he taps to The Boston Crab.

-To the video as we won’t be getting GUNTHER/Dragunov just yet as Jey Uso gets the win to advance to the semi-finals. Jey is higher up than Dragunov so this makes sense and they know what they have with GUNTHER/Dragunov and can wait to unleash it down the line.

-Next week on RAW it’s GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso. I think if GUNTHER wins, he is facing Orton in the finals. If Jey wins, then it would make sense to face off against Tonga.

-The Bump will have Bayley this Wednesday!

-Megan closes things out! Thanks for reading!