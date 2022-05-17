411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.16.22 – Bianca Talks Asuka, The Mysterios Want Veer and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.16.22

-So yeah, some crazy drama going down in WWE right now. Let’s see if they use this show to jab at Sasha or Naomi. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Asuka is your new #1 contender after beating Becky Lynch. Lashley breaks through the cage and walks out to get the win over Omos. Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes III is set for Hell in a Cell.

-We start proper with Ali getting duped into a match against Veer with Miz as the special ref. Ali is saved from a Veer beat down by The Mysterios. Six Man Tag?

-Theory is backstage with Sarah, who questions why Theory opted out of his match with Ali. Theory tells us that Ali isn’t Championship material. He needs to step up and Sara calls him out for being underhanded. Theory reminds her he is the protégé of Vince McMahon and he will be remembered as The United States Champion.

-Booker T is here and he is proud of Theory. He also reminds us that he is the one that brought the US Title to the WWE. Camp name drops Bret Hart as Theory got advice from him and points out Cena has given Theory praise.

-Next Booker T is asked who needs the win more with Cody/Seth and Booker says it’s Seth because he is 0-2 right now. Booker says Cody had to break himself down and rebuild himself for this run, while Seth has had an easier time. He calls Cody a seasoned vet that has purpose with everything he does. To him Cody is fighting for his destiny.

-Hell in A Cell commercial!

-We get the close of the Cage Match between Lashley and Omos that featured Cedric Alexander getting involved. Cedric takes the biggest bump of the match as he gets tossed from the top of the cage. Lashley gets the fluke win as Omos tosses him through the cage wall which lets Lashley escape.

-Camp and Stanford discuss and hype that Lashley has an All Mighty Challenge from Omos and MVP next week on RAW.

-Back to Asuka getting a win over Becky Lynch in our Main Event to claim a Championship Match vs. Bianca at Hell in A Cell. Good match between these two as you would expect.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Bianca Belair and she is ready for the match with Asuka. She wants to be the best and is up for the challenge of Asuka. She then tells Becky to toughen up and blows her a kiss.

-Stanford and Camp discuss!

-Rey and Dom next!

-SmackDown commercial as this Friday it’s Tag Unification Match with The Usos and RK-Bro.

-Camp and Stanford go back to The Mysterios returning to help out Ali.

-The Mysterios are backstage with KP. Rey says they took the opportunity to put Veer down and Dom says they are back for vengeance. Rey says it was great to put Veer on his ass.

-Next Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso and Riddle gets another win over The Bloodline. They bring Booker T back and he is high on The Usos. He thinks Jimmy came in over confident tonight, but he does wonder if Jimmy lost a step on the suicide dive. Now booker thinks has RK-Bro has the advantage on Friday. Booker says his heart is with The Usos and he is staying with that as his pick. He is then asked about Asuka/Bianca and he puts Bianca on another level as someone that can go down as the greatest champion of all time.

-They plug The Bump and we are out this week.

-I nearly nodded off a few times. Thanks for reading!