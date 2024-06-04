411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Answers to The Latest QR Code, More

-The Then, Now, Forever, Together opening gets distorted and then we get the following on the screen: I Have Shown You Signs and Wonders. Yet, You Do Not Believe? I Offered You Hope. Freedom From the Pit. You Spit in My Face. Mock My Family. Question My Timing. One Last Chance. An Opportunity to Repent. But My Patience Runs Thin. There is a Reckoning Coming. Your Belief is Indifferent. It is Inevitable. You Will Learn You Are Finite. And You Shall All Behold. What We Have Become. A Massacre is Coming.

-Well, that’s one way to open the show. Megan Morant welcomes us to the show, and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They are both a little spooked and in a nice touch, Megan stumbles over her words trying to move the show along.

-To the video as Liv Morgan confronts Dom and admits she is trying to take him away from Rhea. The crowd is eating this up with a spoon. Balor comes in with the cock block, and Liv questions if Dom really wants her to go. She messes with Dom’s hair as she takes her leave.

-Sam gets back to the way the show opened and talks about the QR Codes that have been popping up on RAW and SmackDown. He notes this isn’t a fun, solving the puzzle kind of clue. I appreciate they aren’t having the announcers play totally dumb by ignoring all this stuff.

-To the video as Bron Breakker gets his first big time win on the RAW Roster with a win over Ricochet. Again, Bron has all the goods and should be a STAR sooner than later. After the match Bron tries to destroy Ricochet with the steps, but Dragunov makes the save.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Bron Breakker. Tonight, he had to make an example out of Ricochet. He tells Dragunov to go home and do all his diet changes and stupid lifts. None of that is going to help as there is only bad ass and dog in WWE. It’s so weird as you can hear Scott Steiner in that voice.

-Next week it’s Bron vs. Dragunov! Roberts compared Bron to 1991 Sid Justice.

-Kiana James and Ludwig Kaiser still to come!

-NXT Battleground commercial! This Sunday!

-To the video as Sami Zayn tries to talk sense into Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine. Gable attacks from behind and yells at Maxxine enough that Otis steps in and the place EXPLODES. This is going to be magical when Otis finally turns on Gable. Sami hits Gable from behind, but ends up getting thrown into Otis who ends up knocking Maxxine off the apron. Gable is all over that and convinces Otis to hit a World’s Strongest Slam on Sami.

-Sami vs. Gable is official for Clash at The Castle, so either Gabel signed a new deal or has an extension.

-Next week on RAW though it’s Sammi vs. Otis!

-To the video as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interrupt a Tag Title Match between Jade/Bianca vs. Zoey/Shayna. I smell a Triple Threat?

-To the video as Kiana James gets her first big main roster win as she beats Natalya. I am intrigued by James as I have followed her since her Level Up days to Main Event and now the Main Roster.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Kiana James. She thanks Adam Pearce for having an open mind and listening to her ideas. Kiana James Stock is only going up from here.

-Ludwig Kaiser up next!

-Clash at The Castle! WE WANT BROKEN DREAMS!

-To the video as Kaiser gets a big win over Sheamus. I like the finish as Kaiser went from the damaged wheel and took advantage.

-Cathy is backstage with Kaiser and he showed tonight that he is A+ Everything! Who doubts him now? He is an A+ specimen and they are done here.

-To the video as Braun Strowman mauls Carlito to continue his winning ways. Judgment Day attack after the match and that doesn’t go well for them. Dom tries to use a chair and Braun swats it out of his hands. Liv Morgan steps in to save Dom and that lets Judgment Day finally get the advantage and they attack the knee with a chair. Dom and Liv stare down again and Finn has to block again.

-To our Main Event between Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio. Judgment Day gets involved which brings out Dragon Lee. Priest gets the win, but McIntyre attacks from behind. Balor and company cut off The Claymore which gives Priest a chance to regroup and put Drew through a table.

-Megan wraps things up as Sam continues to look for glitches and wants to make sure they head to the parking lot together.

-Thanks for reading!