-Congrats to The Florida Panthers on winning The Stanley Cup! The curse of Patrick Roy continues! Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts. They get to the Wyatt Sicks video with Uncle Howdy interviewing Bo Dallas about the passing of Bray Wyatt. I couldn’t stop watching as I want to see where this is all heading.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre was back on RAW and he hopes Punk is in pain in his hospital bed. He is going to enter MITB and Punk will be in pain and misery when he wins and cashes in to become World Champion.

-Sam Roberts is Team Drew and blames Punk for taking this feud too far. Next week on RAW its Sheamus vs. Drew vs. Dragunov in a MITB qualifying match. BANGER ALERT! Those three men are going to beat the stuffing out of each other.

-To the video as it was Strowman vs. Reed vs. Gable in a MITB qualifier. Judgment Day get involved and take out Strowman and that lets Gable hit a moonsault on Reed for the win. I am digging the field for this match so far: Gable, Hayes, Uso, Andrade.

-To the video as Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross do battle. Kross gets the win as Kofi gets distracted by The Final Testament beating the fire out of Woods in the back.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Karrion Kross and she notes he has beaten 7 WWE World Champions. Kross says nobody was at ringside as he promised and he doesn’t tell AOP what to do or say, like Kofi does with Woods. He asks Woods if he wants to be Marty or Shawn. Tick Tock!

-Ivy Nile and The Unholy Union still to come!

-Money in The Bank! Toronto! 12 Days!

-To the video as Seth Rollins has a challenge for Priest. He tells Priest if he wins, he will never challenge for the Title again. If Rollins wins, Priest has to leave Judgment Day. Priest notes that Judgment Day need him more than he needs them. Priest accepts and here is GUNTHER. He wishes both men good luck and the better man will be the lesser man at SummerSlam when they face him. The Title has to be going to GUNTHER at SummerSlam. It’s time and we need a Monster Boss on RAW!

-Also, at MITB it will be Sami Zayn defending his IC Title against Bron Breakker.

-To the video as Lyra Valkyria wins her Triple Threat Match against Kairi and Shayna to punch her ticket to Money in The Bank. Another good call! The crowd was all for it as well.

-Next week on RAW it’s Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark in a MITB qualifier!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Ivy Nile and Cathy asks about Gable and Alpha Academy. Ivy says they just want to make sure Gable is okay as he has been helping her and The Creed Brothers. Her main concern now though is next week and she wants that contract.

-The Unholy Union up next!

-This Friday SmackDown is at MSG and look for them to go all out, though I am not sure how they top last week in Chicago.

-To the video as The Unholy Union get a successful Tag Title defense against Chance and Carter. Damage CTRL hit the ring and attack both teams.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with The Unholy Union and asks them if they have noticed a change with the locker room since they won the Titles. They have seen a change and knew it would happen. The roster can turn up the heat, but at the end of the day they will be Tag Team Champions.

-Next week on RAW, Liv Morgan defends her World Title against Zelina Vega.

-To the video as Liv Morgan turns on Truth and that leads to Balor and JD winning the World Tag Titles. It was a good run for Awesome Truth and a great moment for Truth at Mania, but this was a good time to make the change.

-At MITB it will be Orton/Rhodes/Owens against The Bloodline (not sure which three as all four are on the graphic). That’s a solid match as The World Title Match can close the show. I assume Solo ends up getting a pin on Cody to set him up as the challenger at SummerSlam.

-Megan puts a button on this week’s show and we are out. Be safe celebrating, Miami. Thanks for reading!