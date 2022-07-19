411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.18.22 – Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Talk SummerSlam, Kevin Owens Talks His Nature Walk, and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.18.22

-Sorry for this being a bit late, but I had to help my wife with our boys. She is a teacher and gets to sleep in along with the boys and it makes for late nights for all of them while I get little sleep before heading off to work in the AM. Wouldn’t trade it for the world though. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and as he notes, “apparently nobody wants to work with me in studio.” Matt Camp joins us via satellite and Jerry Lawler will be by later. Boo! No Jackie!

-They talk Miz accepting the challenge of Logan Paul for a match at SummerSlam. Next it is set with Bianca/Belair at SummerSlam a year after this story started 1 year ago. Everyone is targeting Theory which I actually dig as it’s been a while since one person had everyone coming after him.

-To the video as Kevin Owens returned to RAW with The KO Show and had Riddle as his guest. Riddle calls KO a liar, which KO says he is not like that anymore. Seth Rollins’ music hits and KO swears he had nothing to do with it. Rollins hits the ring and Riddle eats two Stomps.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Rollins to talk his match with Riddle at SummerSlam. Seth tells us that he is called The King of The Summer because he is Mr. SummerSlam. He is on the brink of another career defining performance. He calls Riddle an idiot and moron and since he has no brains he can’t splatter it on the mat. He walks off singing, “King of The Summer.”

-Jerry “The King” Lawler joins the show and cracks a joke at Scott’s expense. Lawler loves that Seth has called himself The King of Summer. He agrees with Rollins that Riddle is an idiot, who has been riding Randy Orton’s coattails. He harps on how dumb Riddle is to fall for that set-up tonight.

-AJ Styles and Becky Lynch still to come!

-SummerSlam! Brock v Roman! Last Man Standing!

-To the video where Damian Priest got the win over Rey Mysterio. Judgment Day demands Dom join the group or they take Rey’s head off. Dom tells the group he’ll join, but apparently it doesn’t work that way, and Dom gets beat down with a chair.

-Next week from MSG RAW is celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio in WWE. Wonder if they get videos from AEW guys again? Camp and Scott discuss The Mysterios and Judgment Day.

-To the video as we join Theory/Styles in progress with Dolph at ringside again. Dolph superkicks Theory behind the ref’s back and Theory gets counted out to give AJ the win. Theory eats a Styles Clash after the match. Theory is having a rough week!

-AJ Styles is backstage to discuss Theory. AJ notes Theory is a great athlete, but he has a target on his back. Two things get a target on your back: being a champion or a jackass. Theory is a jackass and has a punchable face. AJ says if Theory gets over that he has a chance to be the greatest WWE Superstar of All Time.

-Scott and Camp discuss all things Theory. Man has a full plate!

-Becky Lynch up next!

-To the video of the showdown between Logan Paul and Miz with Paul making fun of Miz for having tiny balls. Miz accepts the match and the brawl is on between the two. Paul gets a double leg and sends Miz to the floor with a clothesline. Ciampa attacks Paul from behind, but Paul is able to escape. Again, at least it is something for Ciampa and I am sure it will do big YouTube views.

-To the woman’s division as we head to the video and see Bianca successfully defend her title against Carmella with Becky Lynch on commentary. Bianca gets the win.

-Sarah is backstage with Becky Lynch. Becky says she is the rightful owner of the RAW Title and Bianca needs her. The only thing people remember about Bianca’s reign as Champion involves Becky. She admits she has been unhinged without the title, but that all gets corrected at SummerSlam. She yells out for KO and he appears to discuss his 3 week long nature walk. Apparently KO saw an elk, but not a moose. He tells Becky he has only seen a moose once and that was on a helicopter ride with Sami Zayn over a glacier. Sadly, they cut the interview off and through it back to the studio. I would like to hear KO tell us about his nature walk some more.

-Jerry Lawler rejoins the show and he feels there is nothing that can stop Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Camp notes that people should not set Bianca short at SummerSlam. Lawler tells Camp he could agree with him, but they both would be wrong.

-Next they discuss Paul/Miz and Lawler isn’t impressed with being popular on social media as that is like being rich in Monopoly. Lawler has inside sources telling him that Miz may be signing with The Cleveland Guardians following his showing at the MLB Celebrity All Star Game.

-Lawler leaves and we get a plug for The Bump as this Wednesday Rey and Dominick will be on the show.

-That wraps this one up and I want KO to just show up every week unexpectedly now. Thanks for reading!