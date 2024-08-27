411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jey Uso and Pete Dunne Talk Intercontinental Title, More

-On Sunday my stepfather unexpectedly passed away. The man raised me for nearly 40 years as when he make a commitment to my mom, he also made one to me and my younger sister. I didn’t watch a second of RAW tonight, and Jeremy has been great at telling to do whatever I need. I feel like doing this report is some semblance of normal, and there isn’t much else I can do. I have some Retro Reviews already done that will be posted, but there will likely be some time before I get to the next one. My stepfather was a great man, who raised me and made me the husband and father I am today. This is a wrestling article, and he wasn’t a wrestling fan, but he knew I was, so he got sucked into watching at times. He also took me to my first live show when WWF came to The Civic Arena. The Main Event was Hulk Hogan vs. Earthquake in a stretcher match. I remember him being impressed and kind of in awe at how jacked Barbarian was. I could keep typing about him and I would probably ramble before getting back on track like I am doing now. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to my family. It is greatly appreciated. Jeff, I love you!

-To the video as it was a HOSS FIGHT between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed. I am sure Big E was smiling watching. The match ends in a no contest apparently as they just wreck each other and fight in the parking lot. REED WITH A TSUNAMI OFF A WALL to STROWMAN ON THE ROOF OF A CAR. WOW!

-Megan Morant is back and welcomes us to the show. She is joined by Sam Roberts and they are both stunned by what happened with Reed and Strowman.

-To the video as Damage CTRL did battle with Pure Fusion Collective. Damage CTRL get the win, which is probably the right call as they have been on the back burner and hurt by injuries to their group. Zelina Vega with the assist.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Zelina Vega and she took care of the brains of the operation tonight. Zelina notes she has one goal and she won’t stop until she accomplishes it. Next week she takes on Shayna Baszler and Zelina says she will show everyone the monster she has been suppressing.

-Jey Uso and Pete Dunne still to come!

-SmackDown is from Berlin this Friday as LA Knight has an open challenge. Plus, Nia vs. Michin in a Street Fight!

-The IC Title #1 Contender Tournament kicked off tonight with 2 Triple Threat Matches.

-To the video as Jey Uso advances with a win over Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross. That makes sense as they need to give Jey a run at some point to pay off all the fans that are invested in him.

-Sam Roberts brings up Sid, and his passing today. Yeah, I saw that scrolling through X and that sucks. I reviewed Survivor Series 1996 where he beat Shawn Michaels in MSG for his first WWF Title, and you can find that here.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Jey Uso and he is feeling good. He keeps calling Jackie, “Jackie O.” He tells Bron that his daddy has been kicking Bron’s daddy’s ass since they were kids. He thanks the girl who gave him the Yeet chain he has as well.

-To the video as Pete Dunne advances in the other Triple Threat match that also included The Miz and Xavier Woods. Dunne is the smart choice there as he needed a win as well. Miz and Kofi are in the good graces of the fans for life and can take losses.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Pete Dunne and he says he has a lot to be happy about. He is one step close to the IC Title. He is still pissed that Sheamus called him Butch last week. He says we will have a new name to call him, Intercontinental Champion.

-Next week another IC #1 Contender Match: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Also, Dragon Lee vs. Dragunov vs. Prison Dom!

-GUNTHER/Orton Bash in Berlin commercial!

-To the video as Uncle Howdy made his in-ring debut against Chad Gable. Ivy Nile, The Creeds, and The Wyatt Sicks all get involved as the ref gets bumped. Things settle down to Gable/Howdy and Howdy hits Sister Abigail for the pin. The crowd is still with him! That song still BANGS!

-To the video as RAW kicked off with an 8 Man Tag between Judgment Day and the LWO. Seemed like a fun party match! Prison Dom gets another pin on Rey thanks to Liv Morgan. He is 2-0 against Rey with Liv. The tease putting Rey through a table, but The Terror Twins make the save.

-Megan and Sam run down the card for this Saturday. Should be a fun show! GUNTHER/Orton and Cody/Owens should both deliver and that alone should make it a good card. The mixed Tag should have crazy heat as well.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Hug your parents and tell them you love them. I lobe you, Jeff!