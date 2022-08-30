411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Edge & Judgment Day Continue Their Issues, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22

-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!

-We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull off the upset and capture the Women’s Tag Titles in the Tournament Final.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. He admits he was wrong and blames it on Bayley.

-Headlines: Kurt Angle returned home to Pittsburgh and had the showdown with Gable we all wanted. It all lead to Alpha Academy losing to The Street Profits and Angle guzzled some milk. Riddle and Rollins had a war of words that got extremely personal.

-We start proper with Damian Priest challenging Edge to let him finish what he started last week. Edge is out, but suckers JD in as he has backup with The Msyterios wielding kendo sticks. Must have been left over from New Day. Rhea convinces Dom to give up the kendo stick, and she gets pulled away by Priest and Balor. We learn that they are trying to get Edge and Judgment Day lined up as guests this week.

-Jerry “The King” Lawler joins the show and makes the joke: “My father is from Wales and my mother is from normal parents.” Cesaro would appreciate that joke! Jackie is proud that she got that one. Lawler is expecting Rey and Edge to put the Judgment Day in their place on Saturday.

-Tag Finals: Lawler wasn’t surprise as he told everyone that Raquel would be a superstar. Camp brings up that Aliyah got the pin-fall after being overshadowed the entire tournament.

-Roman/Drew CATC commercial! Should be epic!

-Back with Kevin Patrick backstage with Judgment Day. Balor: “nobody cares what anyone says on social media.” Priest pimps the new Judgment Day shirt and Rhea scares off KP. They will get the last laugh when they retire Edge and Rey at CATC.

-Edge is backstage with his response. Edge feels it’s good that Judgment Day wants to retire them, but people have been trying for years so get in line. For the first time since 2002 he is teaming with Rey Mysterio and they have a bond. There are magic together and won’t stab each other in the back. The same can’t be said about Balor and Priest.

-To the video as we get the war of words between Rollins and Riddle including what happened after the “director” yelled clear. Lots of “bitch” and bleeped F Bombs being dropped as Rollins brings up Riddles divorce. Awesome! Not just the cursing but just the idea that they were okay going somewhere personal and letting people be actual humans and let loose on each other.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp name drops UFC and Riddle has his first name back, as noted, as they say “Matt Riddle” a dozen times.

-To the video as Kevin Owens beats Jey Uso thanks to Sami being reluctant to hit Owens with a steel chair. Please let this lead to what we all want: Sami and KO taking the Tag Titles from The Usos!

-To the video and Angle and Gable had a “Shoosh” Off which Jackie loved. Kurt’s honor was defended by The Street Profits. A loss would have meant that Kurt had to join Alpha Academy, but The Profits (sporting black and gold) get the win. The Profits and Angle celebrate with a milk chug. That had to be a blast for The Profits.

-The Street Profits are backstage (Pittsburgh Penguin logo in the background) and Dawkins makes a Bishop Sycamore reference. He notes it was awesome to chug milk with Kurt. Dawkins also makes sure we know he may be wearing Steeler colors, but he’s not a Steeler….Ford cuts him off and says they are going to find out who tagged their bus. For those that don’t know, Dawkins is a Bengals fan (shout-out Steve Cooke) and yeah, no love lost between Cinci and Pittsburgh.

-Camp says it’s nice someone is wearing Pirate colors (low blow Matt, we are rebuilding….for the 16th time in the thirty years.

-They run down the CATC card with Camp and Lawler taking turns giving their thoughts on each match. GUNTHER/Sheamus is going to be a war! Lawler is going with Roman on Saturday and Camp is rolling with Drew.

-Lawler takes his leave which lets Camp plug The Bump: Hit Row and AJ Styles. Also a special Bump on Saturday with a big guest. There will also be a kickoff show at noon as I wonder if there will be an episode of The SmackDown LowDown this weekend.

