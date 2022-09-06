411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 09.05.22 – Kevin Owens Has a Message for Roman Reigns, and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 09.05.22

-You know having Labor Day was supposed to give me a chance to get a little more sleep, but instead I was up until 3 AM because CM Punk went scorched Earth and then my son woke me up less than 6 hours later. So, I am running on fumes a bit here and actually fell asleep during the live showing, but they replay it at midnight, so let’s get to it.

-To the video where Bruan Strowman made his returned as rumored and destroyed the tag division. Jackie Remond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. We have special guest this week.

-Headlines: Lashley is still US Champ, as mentioned Braun returned, and Bayley is being positioned as the next challenger for Bianca, but not until she says.

-To the video as Kevin Owens gets the win over Austin Theory.

-Kevin Owens is backstage and jokes that Theory was born in 2007. He notes his biggest success in WWE (as pyro goes off and he rolls with it) was in his first few years when he took no prisoners. People run their mouths and he wants to be the one to shut them up. He realizes Megan is usually on SmackDown and wants her to give Roman a message on Friday. “Can you remind him that he owes me?”

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Johnny Gargano and Bayley (w/ Damage CTRL) still to come!

-Bianca commercial with Connor’s Cure!

-To the video as Gargano gets his backstage interview on RAW interrupted by Austin Theory. He points out that ll Johnny has done is talk and Gargano notes he returns to in ring action next Monday.

-Johnny is again backstage and mentions his last match was 9 months ago at War Games. He believes everything happens for a reason. He talks history as he returned in Toronto where DIY won the Tag Titles and he returns to the ring next week in Portland, where he worked a Takeover. Next week when Rebel Heart hits he will know.

-Jackie and Camp discuss. Camp notes this is the longest break Johnny has ever had between wrestling matches.

-To the video as Dexter Lumis pops up under the ring to freak out Miz who eats a spear and Lashley retains inside The Steel Cage. Lumis puts Miz to sleep after the match.

-Extreme Rules commercial!

-To the video as RAW opened with Edge wanting to lay an ass beating on Dom, but Rey tries to talk sense into his son to save him. Instead Dom has been made a man by Rhea and is part of Judgment Day. They destroy Edge and Rey gets some of the same.

-That leads to Rey vs. Priest where Damian gets the win thanks to help from Dom.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-To the video as Bayley and Damage CTRL get their promo interrupted by Bianca Belair. She notes that she still has her Championship and that means Bayley is in control of nothing. Bayley is more concerned with Dakota and Iyo winning the Tag Titles next week. Then she will get the RAW Woman’s Title one way or another.

-Damage CTRL is backstage as they note next week they get the titles they should have won last week. They mention the illegal person was pinned last week. Bayley notes they just have to focus and they get what belongs them to next week.

-Jackie and Camp discuss as they hype next week’s Women’s Tag Title Match. Camp plugs The Bump as Damage CTRL will be the guests.

-Jackie pimps SmackDown for Friday and we are out this week.

