411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Miz Questions His Future, More

-Right to the video as Jey Uso ended Bron Breakker’s reign as Intercontinental Champion. Fun match and they nailed the ending. The tease with Bron kicking out of the first Splash was fantastic and you could sense the crowd starting to groan thinking that was his last shot. Bron is young and will be fine as they clearly see him as a major player for years to come, but they needed to pull the trigger on Jey and give the fans that moment.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts. They discuss all things Jey Uso! We get more footage of Jey celebrating with the fans. Again, great moment to reward Jey and the fans.

-Moving on, next week on RAW it’s Last Monster Standing: Reed vs. Strowman.

-To the video as Braun Strowman attacked Bronson Reed (before his match against Reed) and that lead to a brawl where security geeks were destroyed. The crowd loved this as it’s BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with The Miz, and he isn’t sure where he goes from him. He didn’t get the chance to face Reed. He doesn’t know what to do and leaves as he is at a loss for words.

-Roberts points out what we all noticed, The Miz didn’t want to talk. He notes The Miz was forgotten tonight and nobody cared about his match once Reed and Strowman started tearing into each other.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Pete Dunne, who apparently attacked Sheamus with a Cricket Bat. He hopes he proved his point to Sheamus tonight. Every time he hears “Butch,” Sheamus will get hurt. His name is Pete Dunne.

-To the video as Sami Zayn took on Ludwig Kaiser in his quest to prove to GUNTHER he deserves a World Title shot. Sami gets the win with The Helluva Kick. A pissed off GUNTHER is out and teases having the match tonight, but trolls the crowd as he says “no.” Troll GUNTHER is awesome!

-To the video as Dragon Lee took on Carlito as the LWO/Judgment Day issues continue. Lee gets the win in a match that saw Prison Dom, JD, and Rey Mysterio all get involved.

-It was announced that Prison Dom will be locked in a shark cage during Liv/Rhea at Bad Blood. Prison Dom going back behind bars. That could be comedy gold! Hopefully he is watching some footage of when Cornette and others had to be in a shark cage.

-Metro and Cody are still hanging out in a parking lot in Atlanta.

-To the video as New Day took on American Made. American Made get the win as Woods loses his cool and it costs him him focus in the match.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with American Made. Gable says this was the group’s biggest win to date. Gabe says his next big conquest will be Kofi Kingston. He will find out what it’s like to be American Made.

-Next week it’s Kofi vs. Gable and Rey vs. Woods.

-Back to our Main Event as we get highlights from Jey’s IC Title win over Bron Breakker. Again, great moment for Jey and the fans.

-We see footage of Sam and Megan watching the close of RAW and marking out over Jey winning the IC Title. More footage of Jey in the crowd celebrating with the fans.

-Megan and Roberts wonder what is next for Jey Uso as no he will the hunted and we will see if he has any true friends.

Megan wraps things up for the week and we are out. Back to Jey YEETING with the fans.