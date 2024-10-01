411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jey Uso On Facing Xavier Woods, More

-Welcome to this week’s recap of WWE RAW Talk! A show that recaps WWE RAW! Thanks to everyone that checked out by review of all six episode of the Mr. McMahon series. I will get back to my Retro Reviews now, and I have no clue what is happening with Main Event as it is no longer on Hulu. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-They throw right to the video as RAW closed with Last Monster Standing. Reed hits a TSUNAMI and then beats on security and gets the ref back in the ring. Pearce is pissed, so Reed grabs him and that brings out all the security. BRAUN STROWMAN DIVES OFF THE TOP ROPE ON THE PILE. Later we get SUPERPLEX BLOW UP THE RING. You had to figure they would pay off that tease and the fact we had old school posts gave it away as well. Seth Rollins makes his return and Reed gets STOMPED OUT on the stairs. Strowman beats the count and wins the match. This was fantastic and everything we wanted from this match.

-To the video as next we saw Xavier Woods get a pin on Rey Mysterio thanks to some mask shenanigans. I believe Jericho beat Rey in a similar manner where he took the mask off leading to a pin as Rey is more concerned with protecting his face. This was sweet as it gave Woods a win over a legend and you have the gray area of if he removed the mask by accident or on purpose.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with IC Champion, Jey Uso, and he has a new IC Title. They have a little but of color added to it, and it makes it pop. Next week Jey defends against Xavier Woods. Jey is excited as he knows how Woods gets done and mentions their Tag Team rivalry. Jackie gives us a YEET on the way out.

-NXT debuts on The CW tomorrow night! I am curious to see what surprises they have in store.

-To the video as Lyra Valkyria takes on Zoey Stark, but Pure Fusion Collective have the numbers and Stark gets the win. Carter and Chance (sporting a mask) make their return for the save as they were taken out by PFC earlier in the year. Yeah, that makes sense!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage and Carter and Chance. They note they have had a lot of fun, but what is happening with PFC is personal due to breaking Chance’s face.

-To the video as Sami Zayn finally gets under GUNTHER’s skin enough that he grants Sami a World Heavyweight Title Match. Good for Sami though pissing off GUNTHER probably isn’t a smart plan. GUNTHER puts Sami to sleep and then accepts the match.

-Next week it’s GUNTHER defending his World Title against Sami Zayn.

-Bad Blood! This Saturday! Bloodline vs. Rhodes/Reigns!

-TO the video as Miz and Truth are back together and Miz turns on Truth. That will work as we want to boo Miz anyway. My guess is The Cleveland Browns have Miz losing his mind and this is his way of acting out. Turning on Truth is a sure fire way to get booed out of the building as well. AOP get the win as Truth is screwed by himself. Kross laughing as Miz turned on Truth was a nice little touch.

-To the video as LWO and Judgment Day had a fun Party Match! Balor gets involved and Judgment Day get the win. Balor cuts a promo on Priest and Liv starts to cut one, but Rhea is out. Rhea lets us know that Dom is extremely claustrophobic. She talks long enough for Priest at attack. Rhea headbutts Liv and Dom end up in the shark cage, but JD still have the numbers advantage and end up standing tall again. Where was Jey Uso this week?

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Judgment Day. Liv notes that Daddy Dom not afraid of anything and he hits a double bicep pose. This man is great at being a douchebag! They promise to stand tall again this week and Carlito lets us know, “that’s cool. Just like The Judgment Day.”

-Megan and Sam run down Saturday’s Bad Blood card.

-Megan wraps things up are we are out this week. Thanks for reading!