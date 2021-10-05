411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Kevin Owens Talks Being Dynamic, Final Draft Picks Revealed

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.04.21

-Night Two of The WWE Draft is in the books, so we should find out tonight where the leftovers end up going. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They recap tonight’s Draft as it’s as follows:

-Round 1: RAW gets Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley; SmackDown nabs The Usos and Sasha Banks.

-Round 2: RAW: Seth Rollins and Damian Priest; SmackDown: King Nakamura and Sheamus (Sheamus and Nak trading blows will be fun).

-Round 3: RAW: AJ Styles, Omos and Kevin Owens (props to WWE Twitter for their troll job calling Owens a dynamic pick), SmackDown: Shayna Baszler (unleash her), Xia Li

-We see Owens return to RAW and him dropping Tozawa with a Stunner.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Kevin Patrick and now it’s definitely a game as KP even calls him a dynamic draft pick. KO laughs and notes that a gutsy call by the WWE social media people, but he will go with it. KO says red suits him better and KP mentions the one major title that has avoided him is the WWE Title. KO says he has never been a RAW Tag Champion either. KO is exited to be back on RAW and he pulls out a c clamp and says he may use this to win the WWE Title. He compliments KP on having blue eyes and tells him perhaps he should move to SmackDown. Leave it to KO to bring life to this format of RAW Talk.

-Jackie is all about feisty Kevin Owens! They cove some more headlines: Charlotte vs Bianca and Lashley/Goldberg coming face to face agreeing to a match at Crown Jewel. Also Big E and Drew will be facing off for the WWE Title at Crown Jewel.

-King of The Ring and Queen’s Crowd starts on Friday!

-Back as we see the close of Big E and Drew against The Dirty Dawgs. I enjoyed Ziggler taking credit for the success of Big E and McIntyre. E and Drew beating on each other should be a fun HOSS FIGHT or a fun battle of BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT if you will! Camp pimps The Bump as Drew will be a guest this week.

-Lashley/Goldberg: It’s Saudi pay day for Goldberg so you have to know this was coming. The match is no hold barred which can only help them you would think. Goldberg throws around the words “kill” and “dead” which you don’t hear often on WWE TV. Hurt Business tries to jump Goldberg and that does as you would expect for Shelton and Cedric.

-Back to the Draft recap:

-Round 4: RAW: Street Profits and Finn Balor; SmackDown: Viking Raiders, Ricochet. Change of scenery could be good for everyone involved. This will take Ricochet off Main Event which kind of bums me out for selfish reasons.

-Round 5: RAW: Karrion Kross and Alexa Bliss; SmackDown: Angel Garza/Humberto Carrillo, Cesaro. Yo, the tag division on SmackDown is looking good. Give me Usos vs Raiders and Garza/Carrillo and then add in New Day. That’s a solid foundation!

-Round 6: RAW: Carmella, Gable Steveson; SmackDown: Ridge Holland, Sami Zayn. I am sure Sami and KO will find their ways back to each other at some point. Also, nice character touch with Sami being Mr Irrelevant. It will give him something else to gripe about.

-Sara Schreiber is standing by with the newest member of RAW, Liv Morgan. She was gaining some traction on SmackDown and perhaps that will continue on RAW. The feud with Carmella should continue with them both on RAW. Liv is excited because every Monday Night people get to watch her.

-Crown Jewel Oct 21: HOSS FIGHTS EVERYWHERE!

-Back with the close of The New Day dusting Shelton and Cedric. Woods would really like to be crowned and at this point it is going to crush his soul if he doesn’t get the crowd. The Profits come out to let us know they are back o RAW and want the smoke. They celebrate with New Day!

-Kevin Patrick is backstage looking for The Street Profits and he finds them near a red solo cup. They feel good as they are back home as they started on RAW. They point out they never lost the RAW Tag Titles (yep, was that weird switching of tag titles) and will be paying close attention to RK-Bro vs. AJ/Omos. They want back something they never lost. To the victors, “We Want The Smoke!”

-Jackie and Camp discuss before getting to tonight’s Main Event between Charlotte and Bianca. As expected the minute she was showed at the announce table, Becky Lynch gets involved and then so does Sasha Banks. At this point just make it a 4 Way for both titles to sort it out.

-Final Roster Moves for RAW: Liv Morgan, The Miz, Shelton and Cedric, The Dirty Dawgs, Jaxon Ryker, Veer, Mia Yim, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Teegan Nox

-Final Roster Moves for SmackDown: Shotzi, Natalya, Jinder Mahal, Shanky.

-I mean I know RAW has an extra hour, but man is SmackDown getting screwed with these late additions. SmackDown also ends up with leftover from teams and stables being split. I also guess Goldberg doesn’t get drafted or perhaps he has Brock Lesnar power. I also assume Bayley and Asuka weren’t eligible due to their long term injuries. No clue what is happening with the new ELIAS.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the upcoming tournament starting on Friday and we are out this week.

-KO made this show and the final roster moves gave this show something newsworthy. Thanks for reading!