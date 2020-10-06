411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.05.20 – Asuka Hates Zelina, Ziggler and Roode Want Tag Gold and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.05.20

-RAW actually had more development with Retribution as Mustafa Ali was revealed as a member/leader of the group. I am cool with this reveal as he has been showing heel tendencies the last few weeks he’s been on Main Event. It also gives him the biggest break of his WWE run to this point. As for RAW Talk, let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso welcomes us to the show and she is joined by her co-host, R-Truth. CHARTRUTH! Charly calls Truth out for smelling of the dumpster and as one his best friends she is allowed to point that out. Truth is now a 42 time 24/7 Champion as he lost and then regained the Title on RAW.

-They discuss the end of RAW where McIntyre/Orton continues and will be blown off inside Hell in a Cell. “That should be it, right?” asks Truth. At least this year the WWE is making the most of the Cell as it is being used for two matches that deserve the stipulation. Next they touch on the battle between Keith Lee and Strowman and then on the on going Mysterio Family/Rollins/Murphy feud. At least we finally have the Murphy/Rollins split to move things along. Much like Ali in Retribution, it’s nice to see Murphy getting a chance to show what he can do in a better spot. Has to kind of suck getting killed with kendo sticks each week though. Although perhaps they should go full Sideshow Bob vs. rake with him and the kendo stick.

-We get to our first guests and it’s the Women’s Tag Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Truth tells them he did what he had to do tonight and they did the same in retaining their tag titles. Shayna says the difference is that they never lose. Nia and Shayna get into an argument about if blurple is an actual color. Nia then brags about bench pressing 205 lbs and asks Shayna if she can do that. Shayna points out that is meaningless in the ring. Shayna doesn’t care that they don’t get along as they are the tag champions. Everyone starts talking over everyone else and this is becoming a mess. Truth brings up the running gag of Shayna not using tartar sauce on fish and that’s what gets Nia to defend her. Nia starts dancing to annoy Shayna and I really just want this over and thankfully Asuka’s music hits.

-Asuka is the next guest and she starts singing “What’s Up” and things are 1000% better. She then gives Little Jimmy a high five. Asuka had a great time teaming with Dana and Mandy and names them Sexy, Muscle Friends. I think they have a team name now! Asuka hates Zelina which we don’t hear often on WWE TV. Charly wants to know if anyone can beat or even be ready for Asuka. That’s a silly question as nobody is ready for Asuka. She doesn’t care if she ends up on RAW or SmackDown and Truth ends up going off as her hype man and these two are great together. They just seemingly want to take turns trying to crack the other.

-Roode and Ziggler are out as they heard Asuka talking about sexy muscle men, so they are here. Ziggler gets in a shot that he and Roode watched Truth growing up, but Truth shoots back that everyone knows he watched Cena growing up and he remembers seeing Cena wrestling Ziggler. Again, more fun as Ziggler and Truth crack jokes to make the other laugh. Ziggler makes sure to note The Browns won this weekend and that’s all I need is a remember of football from this past weekend where I had to watch Pitt and my 49ers lose at home as favorites. Roode and Ziggler want gold and they have made note that The Street Profits have gold around their waists. They then turn their attention back to Truth as they want to see Jimmy. “Show him the Jimmy, Truth,” notes Ziggler. Ziggler thinks The Profits will be great former champions and that ends this episode.

-A mixed bag here, but Asuka, Truth and Ziggler entertained me enough to save this show. Roode just sat there as Dolph dominated things, but it was probably the more entertaining choice. As mentioned though Asuka and Truth were great together and they need their own show. Thanks for reading!