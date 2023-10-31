-Sorry for the delay, but I had to finish doing a puzzle with my oldest son before he went to bed. Then I had to wait for the WWE Raw Talk show to be part of the library which didn’t happen until 12:30 AM. Quick plug as I have a recap of the Superfan Documentary that was finally released. You can find that here! Now, let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They touch on Cody Rhodes spitting fire to close RAW. They hype The Fatal 5-Way for the Women’s Title at Crown Jewel and Camp likes what Nia Jax is doing right now.

-To the video as Miz hosted Miz TV with GUNTHER, but gets stood up for a bit as the rest of Imperium make their way down first. GUNTHER eventually shows up and he doesn’t respect Miz as he isn’t a wrestler. Funny how when Bryan said it, the people cheered and now that GUNTHER is saying it, the crowd is rallying behind Miz. Shows how awesome GUNTHER is as he got the crowd to sympathize with Miz. Props to Miz for turning that switch as well. Imperium bullies Miz and he stands up for himself even though he is outnumbered.

-Next week on RAW it’s a Fatal 4-Way to determine GUNTHER’S next victim. Ricochet vs. Miz vs. Ivar vs. Bronson Reed!

-Byron Saxton is backstage and he is quite annoyed by GUNTHER’S actions and notes GUNTHER was pleasuring himself to video of Drago from Rocky IV. Miz hits the catchphrase and makes fun of Byron before leaving.

-Camp notes that GUNTHER and Miz are very different Superstars. He puts over The Miz and states he is a future Hall of Famer and always does whatever the company needs. You have to think Miz wins next week with Ivar being the dark horse.

-Ivar and Bronson Reed are still to come!

-This Saturday: Crown Jewel! Big Time!

-To the video as The Creed Brothers debuted and looked awesome! The Creeds are ready and it’s going to be fun seeing some new talent in the tag division. Ivy Nile being brought up with them works as well. My Level Up kids are growing up! That finisher on Otis was KILLER! The teams shake hands after the match as Alpha Academy put over the kids.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ivar and Valhalla. Valhalla lets us know that Ivar has conquered rings all over the World and The Gods have told her, Ivar will be the next IC Champion. Again, I would be fine with a GUNTHER/Ivar match on RAW. More of Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat!

-Megan calls Ivar a dark horse and Camp says Ivar may be his pick to win the match next week.

-To the video as Seth Rollins continues the war of words with Drew McIntyre. He doesn’t feel sorry for Drew and his crying over winning the WWE Title with no fans in attendance. Rollins gets attacked from behind by JD McDonagh and then we cut to their match and Rollins wins without breaking too much of a sweat. Rollins then stares down and talks trash to Damian Priest.

-Bronson Reed is up next!

-This Friday it’s a taped SmackDown for obvious reasons, but it will put the final touches on the build to Crown Jewel.

-Byron is backstage with Bronson Reed and Byron assumes Bronson is thrilled about the match next week. Reed notes nobody has tested GUNTHER like nobody before. Reed calls himself The Big General. Next week they all find out that size does matter. He then clowns Byron in the same way Miz did earlier in the show. Poor man just wants to let us know what he going to be for Halloween!

-To the video as Damian Priest did battle with Sami Zayn and no winner as everyone you would expect get involved. JD saves Priest from being put through a table by Cody and then he gets to be the sacrificial lamb as he eats Cross Rhodes on the announce table. Cody then cuts a fired-up and passionate promo to really sell his match with Priest on Saturday. Of note, Cody informs us that he is back on his path and it goes straight through Priest.

-Megan and Camp run down the card for Saturday!

-Bump Plug: LA Knight, Lex Luger (hmmm), and Johnny Gargano.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!