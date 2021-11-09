411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Lashley Feels Disrespected, Doudrop Is Done Being Nice

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 11.08.21

-Blame Steelers/Bears for this being a little late.

-Moments ago, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens closed the show with Rollins squeaking out a win by count-out. KO took his anger out on Big E and he booted him in the face after the match and hit a pop-up powerbomb on the apron. I approve of this KO!

-Jackie Redmond welcome us to the WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They discuss what we just saw and point out that Rollins is getting what he wants. I enjoy stories where several people are coming for the WWE Title.

-Next Fatal Five Way Match for the next shot Becky Lynch and her title, and Liv Morgan gets the win to the delight of the crowd. Nice to see some fresh blood in the title picture.

-Megan Morant is backstage with Doudrop who attacked Bianca Belair earlier in the night. Doudrop feels she deserves the opportunity more that Bianca. She lost and needs to get to the back of the line. She is done waiting patiently for her chance and will take what she wants. Nice girls finish line and she is going to finish first. Good, I can go for a character change!

-Camp and Jackie agree with Doudrop’s line of thinking. Lashley and Apollo still to come!

-Commercials!

-We are back with Big E vs Gable and Big E gets the win and then has a stare down with Otis. HOSS FIGHT! BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! Again, everyone coming for Big E is great because he is the WWE Champion and really everyone should be coming for him.

-8-Man Tag tonight as Dolph gets the pin for his team and then eats the RKO. I appreciate they are trying to build a new tag division and we actually have 4 teams at this point. Camp and Jackie discuss Riddle’s issues listening to Orton.

-We go backstage to Kevin Patrick who is with Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Last week he was being a gentleman and was introducing himself. He is here to make RAW better and bring African flavor. Azeez calls out Patrick for his unprofessional behavior and reminds us Apollo is a former IC Champion and beat Big E at WrestleMania. Apollo tells us we are looking at the next United States Champion.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-NXT 2.0 tomorrow night!

-Recap of the chaos with the 24/7 Championship as Reggie’s epic reign ends by Drake Maverick and then Tozawa wins the title and then Corey Graves wins the title and then Byron Saxton wins the title and then Maverick wins back the title and then Reggie wins it back and walks out as 24/7 Champion. Camp puts over the 24/7 Title as the most dangerous one in WWE.

-Over the weekend Team RAW was announced: Rey and Dominick, KO, Balor and Rollins, but tonight Pearce put Dominick in a match with Bobby Lashley for the final spot. I mean, well, yeah and I am okay with this as Dominick was a weird pick and Lashley is obviously a better option. It also lets Lashley look like a destroyer again as he beats up Dominick on the way to the win.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Bobby Lashley and MVP. Lashley tells KP not to disrespect him. MVP calls Lashley a first string all star player and it was disrespectful for him not to be on the team to start. Bad things happen when you disrespect Lashley.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! The RAW team is better with Lashley obviously, but with the draft just a month ago, what’s weird is everyone on Team RAW other than Lashley was on SmackDown just a few weeks back. Team SmackDown is 3/5 men who were on RAW a few weeks back. Jackie closes the show and we are out this week!

-It’s RAW Talk, you know what to expect at this point. For those who don’t want to sit through all 3 hours of RAW this is the show for you. Thanks for reading!