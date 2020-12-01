411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 11.30.20 – Sheamus on Friendship with Drew, Dana Gives an Update on Mandy Rose and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 11.30.20

-AJ Styles is the new #1 contender for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title and their match at TLC should be a banger. With that match and Owens/Reigns this is looking like a good PPV on paper. The fall out from RAW continues now with RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso welcomes us to the show and she is joined by 24/7 Champion, R-Truth. CHARTRUTH! Charly mentions that Truth looks festive tonight with the red and green he is sporting. She wants to decorate the title with tinsel and Truth confuses it with tonsils. Fantastic!

-Moments ago AJ Styles interrupted the Main Event to try to get Miz to cash in, but he hesitates and Drew sends Miz and Morrison packing. AJ talking trash while being carried out by his bodyguard was great.

-Earlier Tonight: Randy Orton played mind games with The Fiend as he focused on Alexa as The Fiend’s weakness. Charly and Truth feel The Fiend sees Alexa as his property and Truth asks if Randy is messing with fire. Truth wants to make it clear that he isn’t messing with The Fiend.

-Sheamus is out as our first guest and says he can’t miss RAW Talk as it is his favorite show of the week. Truth calls him his dog and they do their personal handshake. Charly asks how it feels to be a guest on Miz TV. Sheamus doesn’t know if there is a show low enough to compare it to and thinks Maury would be a good one to compare it to. Truth mentions they canceled Bonanza and Sheamus says it was a great show, but that was canceled before he was born. He then jokes that he heard Truth is 65 years old. They move to talk about Drew and Sheamus says their families are close. Drew is the top dog and they have been friends for over 20 years. They met when Sheamus wrestled for one local show and Drew came over in a talent exchange. Drew stayed at his house and they went out and had a ton of Guinness. Sheamus says they hit it off right away and their goal from the start was to get to the WWE. They recorded their matches and were very honest with each other. They were very driven and focused. Truth tells Sheamus they got it going on and Sheamus asks Truth if he wants the mic. Sheamus tells Charly of course it will be a Guinness night as it is their weekend.

-Dana Brooke out next fresh off her victory tonight. Charly and Dana discuss how great the lunch was in catering today. Dana says her goal was to send a message to Retribution and show them she’s not messing around. She calls Reckoning a tough chick and she was going to ruin her in ring debut today. Charly brings up Dana and Mandy losing their chance at Survivor Series and asks if Dana is still shaken by it. Dana says she is still shaken by it because she worked hard for that spot. For her it is on to bigger and better things and she wants the Tag Team Titles. She mentions she is motivated by the haters and Truth loves that. Dana mentions Mandy is recovering day by day and that she will be back soon. They have some business to finish and Charly puts over the different team names they have: Sexy Muscle Friends and Buff Blondes. Dana loves Sexy Muscle Friends the best because that is the name Asuka gave them. Truth asks both women if they ate the potato salad and Dana says she can’t eat that stuff and still be a Sexy Muscle Friend. They wish Dana a belated Happy Birthday as she celebrated yesterday.

-Ricochet is our final guest and he is sporting a sweet looking hat. Truth asks Ricochet how many superheroes he knows and Ricochet breaks the news to him that they are fiction and in comics. Truth: “you’re going to disappoint the kids.” Charly gets things back on track as she brings up Retribution. Ricochet mentions causing chaos doesn’t bring change and only causes more chaos. Charly messes up as she says Ricochet beat Slapjack and he corrects her as he lost the match. Ricochet feels he is creating change in the WWE and that is why he is being targeted by Retribution. He is showing that wins and losses don’t matter. It is all about going out there every night giving the best you can no matter if a digital crowd or real fans in the stands. He knows Cedric and Ali have both felt misunderstood and he has been there, but lashing out won’t change things. He doesn’t agree with the way Ali is going about things. Ricochet understands the feeling of wanting to stick it to the man, but it doesn’t get anything done at the end of the day. Truth brings up how there are many ways to skin a cat and Charly doesn’t want to know anything about skinning a cat. Ricochet says he gets the metaphor and Truth tells him to be his own cheerleader. Ricochet will be a one man island if needed to get the change and inspire people. He is focused on Ali and again reiterates he doesn’t like the way he is going about things.

-That wraps up this episode and this one was kind of bring. Truth had some good moments and Sheamus did well in playing off Truth’s antics. Dana and Ricochet were fine as they continued the Retribution stuff, but there was nothing really memorable with this episode tonight. Thanks for reading!