411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 12.1.21: Injury Update on Liv Morgan, AJ and Omos are Fine, Plus More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.13.21

Thank you, James Conner for locking up a win for my fantasy team in the 1st round of the playoffs. Now to RAW Talk as we have someone new in the WWE Title Match at Day 1. Let's get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. We are told that Jerry “The King” Lawler will be the special co-host this week.

-They get right to Lashley getting added to the WWE Title Match at Day 1. He did no so running the gauntlet. First, he tapped out Kevin Owens, who tapped immediately to save himself for Day One. Owens tries to play games and decks Seth Rollins to get Lashley disqualified, but the match gets restarted with No DQ Rules and Lashley wins. Finally, Lashley pins Big E after MVP took out E’s knee.

-They bring in Lawler, who is sitting on a throne, and he was impressed by what we saw from Bobby Lashley tonight. Camp talks about how Big E wanted to prove his worth instead of letting Rollins and Owens help him and it cost him. Lawler wants everyone to keep their eye on MVP at Day 1 as he thinks he can tilt the tide in Lashley’s favor. He thinks Owens and Rollins need to focus on beating each other and forget about going after Lashley or Big E.

-Next we see footage from Balor/Priest vs. The Dirty Dawgs. Austin Theory distracts Balor leading to a Zig-Zag and Ziggler gets the win. Theory gets a selfie of the downed Balor!

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage with The Dirty Dawgs and she points out they got an assist from Austin Theory. Ziggler says it doesn’t matter as you have to be aware of what is happening around you. They have their eyes set on every title including Priest’s US Title. Apparently, they are heading to Hooters!

-Jackie tells us that Hooters does have good boneless wings. Queen Zelina, AJ Styles and Omos still to come!

-Day 1: Jan 1: ATL!

-Liv Morgan challenges Becky to another match at Day 1 and it seems Becky is about to turn her down, so Liv charges and the brawl is on. Becky gets the upper hand and stomps Morgan’s hand on the ring steps and traps it between the stairs before booting them. Now Becky is more than happy to accept the match at Day 1.

-Camp has an update on Morgan as she has a deep bone bruise, and a strained radial collateral ligament in her right arm. He asks what the cost was for Liv to get her rematch as he doesn’t know what shape she will be in for Day 1. Jackie feels that Becky is worried about Liv and that could play to Liv’s advantage.

-Next, Queen Zelina gets the win over Rhea Ripley thanks to Nikki A.S.H. and Carmella getting involved. You remember when Rhea beat Asuka at Mania?

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with The Tag Champs: Queen Zelina and Carmella. Zelina points out she has no lost a match since becoming Queen. Carmella only got involved because Rhea was going to do something illegal. KP tries to bring up that they haven’t defended their titles but instead we get more talk of how beautiful Carmella is and how great Zelina is. They bond over both being from New York and head off looking for champagne.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil commercial! Jan 4!

-Back with Edge and Miz continuing their war of words. Edge tells Miz he is going to knock the constipated look off his face. They brawl and Miz uses Maryse as a shield to block the spear. Miz is not happy and slaps Miz in the face to a nice pop from the crowd.

-Lawler says that what we saw was a lover’s spat and he believes Miz and Maryse have kissed and made up by now. He feels Miz was looking out for number one tonight and he respects that as his motto has been look out for number one and try not to step in number two.

-Two weeks we will have the finals of the RK-Bronament with The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios as it was postponed due to injury. We get video from RAW as Otis gets the pin over Riddle. I am all for Otis and Gable getting an eventual run against the champs as it is something new at least. Otis stands tall as he plants Orton after he drops Gable with RKO.

-We go to Kevin Patrick and he is with AJ Styles and Omos. AJ says that what happened with him and Omos is just growing pains. Omos gets a little too strong with AJ, but everything is cool with them. Yep, you can see where this is going. Can I get AJ vs Edge sooner than later?

-Lawler offers some thoughts as I am just waiting for this show to end. Lawler says Omos is getting smarter each week, and then corrects himself by stating Omos is getting smartened up to what AJ is all about. Camp doesn’t trust the fact that they are on the same page and thinks Omos is thinking about what he can do on his own.

-Lawler offers his final thoughts on the Fatal 4 Way and he is going with Bobby Lashley. Camp agrees though he won’t count out Big E or Rollins or Owens. Okay then. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-This seemed to drag and bored me for some reason. Thanks for reading and I am off to bed!