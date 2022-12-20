411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22

-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume, we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show as this is The Holiday Edition! Matt Camp is here as well!

-We start with The Bloodline wrecking shop on RAW as they were carrying out a message from Roman Reigns.

-ELIAS is backstage and is offended that Kathy is more concerned about his guitar. He blames the Bloodline for taking his partner and tonight they smashed his guitar. Next week he is bringing a new guitar and he is swinging on the Bloodline and specifically, Solo. He also has his mind on KO and mentions that his brother is still in the hospital which is on his mind. Kathy asks what hospital and Elias tells her that is private.

-Next, they get to Bayley vs. Becky, which has never happened on RAW until tonight. Bayley gets the win with The Rose Plant thanks to Damage CTRL.

-Bayley is backstage with Iyo and Dakota. The last RAW of 2022 and Damage CTRL leaves on top. Bayley wants that match played over and over again next week on RAW. They are all off on holiday and will be celebrating big though it sucks they are in such a little town. Kathy isn’t invited apparently and Bayley pretends to dump champagne on her head.

-Camp notes that he likes Bayley and that she should celebrate getting a win over Becky Lynch. He thinks Becky will realize she can’t go 1 on 3 against Damage CTRL.

-Judgment Day still to come!

-WWE Shop commercial! Speaking of which I still have to shop for my wife and a few other family members. Love this time of year!

-To the video as we see highlights from AJ Styles vs, Sami Zayn. Fun match that sees Solo get involved and hit AJ with a Samoan Strike. Blue Thunder Bomb gets the win for Sami.

-I assume somewhere down the line we get Good Brothers vs. Usos for The Tag Titles even if just a Title Match on RAW.

-To the video as Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins reunite (with KO showing he still remembers what Seth tried to do to him during Mania season) and face The Usos. KO gets the win with a pop-up powerbomb.

-Jackie and Camp hype Cena/KO vs. Roman/Sami which is set for Dec 30th on SmackDown. Camp has lost his mind as he says Cena/KO joining may be bigger than The Mega Powers. On what planet? Throwing out ideas like that is how we get a generation of wrestling fans with stupid opinions.

-To the video as Alexa Bliss breaks a vase over Bianca’s head during a sit-down interview. Alexa continues to tease a return to Bray Wyatt’s control.

-Judgment Day up next!

-SmackDown commercial as this week we get a Miracle on 34th Street Fight!

-To the video as we see the close to Lumis/Miz in a ladder match. Bronson Reed makes his return and takes out Lumis as he seems to be Miz’s new heavy. I really need Ciampa to get healthy soon so I can get Gargano and Ciampa on the main roster. I also want my dream tag of KO/Sami vs. Ciampa/Gargano where they constantly turn on each other.

-Camp brings up the post from Maryse and how he would be motivated by that as well. Yep! Jackie asks about Bronson Reed and Camp notes he has been in Japan trying to make it rain. Nice!

-To the video as The Street Profits got a win over Judgment Day thanks to a distraction from Tozawa, who threw a drink into Dom’s face. That leads to Rhea Ripley challenging Tozawa and sure why not? Finn gets involved and Rhea gets the win with Riptide.

-Judgment Day is backstage and they are all sporting purple Santa hats. Saxton brings up the loss to The Street Profits and they call him out for their negativity. It’s all the positivity as The Judgment Day is on the rise. Finn plugs the new Judgment Day Happy Holidays t-shirt. Priest lets us know that Santa doesn’t even like Saxton.

-Camp notes that if anyone gets Finn in Secret Santa, get him Legos. Jackie notes no candy as Finn probably doesn’t even look at carbs.

-Plug for The Bump as it is the last live episode of the year. Drew Gulak and Titus O’Neil will be the guests. Jackie wishes everyone a Happy Holidays and we are out this week.

-Thanks for reading!