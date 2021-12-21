411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.20.21 – Rhea Ripley is Done with Queen Zelina, Austin Theory is Ready for Finn Balor, and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.20.21

Quick plus as you will find my recap of Broken Skull Sessions last night with Austin and DDP here and my review of WWF In Your House It's Time, tight here. Let's get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They will be joined later in the show by WWE Hall of Famer, JBL. They get right to our Main Event as we got the tag match we all expected: Lashley/Big E vs Owens/Rollins. Lashley pins Owens, but that doesn’t matter as Rollins and Owens worked together after the match to curb stomp Lashley on the steel steps. Rollins and Owens shake hands as RAW closed.

-That brings in JBL and he knows the alliance between Owens and Rollins won’t last as they will both double cross each other. He notes it is fun to double cross your partner and the question is who will turn on the other first. Jackie asks when is the right time to turn on your “friend.” JBL has fun with that question as he notes again it is fun to stab someone in the back and the best time is when you have the chance to eliminate the biggest threat. JBL continues down this path as he tells Jackie it is more fun stabbing someone in the back than it is stabbing them in the front.

-Next we see Rhea Ripley pin Queen Zelina which is Zelina’s first loss since she won The Queen’s Crown. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Rhea and she says the win tonight was bloody great. She brought the brutality. Nikki wasn’t there, but she knew she still had her back. On her end she is done with Rhea, but she thinks Zelina still has a problem with her because she gave her such a loss.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Austin Theory and Miz/Maryse still to come!

-Day 1 hype video for Becky/Liv!

-Back with Theory losing focus vs Balor and taking the loss as Finn gets back on the winning track. Fun match! Later on Theory jumped Balor as he was being interviewed by Kevin Patrick. That lets Theory take another selfie.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Austin Theory now and it seems Balor/Theory II is next week thanks to Vince McMahon. Theory promises next week will be his Monday Night RAW. He talks about running Finn into “that thing.” “I don’t even know what it’s called because I don’t care.”

-JBL is back and he says it is unusual for Vince to take interest in a young star like this. He puts over Balor’s talent, but also calls him “dumb beyond belief” for trying to take a selfie in the middle of a match with the first Universal Champion. He knows there is a lot of pressure on Theory, but thinks he will do well. Camp loves the aggression from Theory.

-Next, we see the close of Ziggler/Priest as Priest lost it on Roode who got involved and it cost him as Dolph gets the win by DQ. Priest takes out his frustration Roode, but next week we get Ziggler/Priest II and this time it is for The US Title. Rematches galore next week! Camp says wins and losses so a long way in his book and Priest has a chance to cap off one of the best resumes for any brand in 2021.

-WWE Title Match Day 1 hype video!

-Next we get into Edge/Miz as Maryse was the guest on The Cutting Edge. Edge figures out quickly that Maryse and Miz are trying to play him. Now while he realized what was happening it didn’t help as Miz lands The Skull Crushing Finale. Back to KP as he is with Miz and Maryse as they are kissing each other again. Miz calls KP a weirdo for standing there watching them. Miz laughs about Edge laying flat on the mat two times and questions if the old Edge would have fallen for this. They continue to make goo-goo eyes at each other and more kissing as they are the It Couple and Awesome!

-They move ahead to the split of Omos and AJ Styles. Not going to lie, I am still hoping we get Edge vs. AJ some point in the coming year. Perhaps, WrestleMania. The Mysterios beat AJ and Omos because Omos refuses to tag in the match. AJ calls Omos trash and gets in a bunch of shots on the big man, but in the end Omos stands tall. Omos challenges AJ to a match. Well, we will see what AJ can get out of Omos.

-JBL is back and he calls Omos an ingrate as AJ brought him in the business and helped make him a big star. Camp says that is hypocritical as JBL dropped his partner and became WWE Champion. JBL says it was different as Omos was brought into the business by AJ Styles while Ron was already a Hall of Famer when they formed their team. Next week it will be AJ vs Omos as they continue to fill out a card for RAW in advance which is nice to see.

-The Finals of the RK-Brounament also take place next week with The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios. That’s four matches already announced for next week and it’s kind of sad that I wonder how many of the four actually happen. JBL feels there will be a point where Dominick wants to go out on his own. JBL picks The Mysterios next week as his history with Rey has taught him he will always find a way to win.

-Jackie wraps up the show for this week.

-JBL was fun this week as he took glee in the idea of partners turning on each other which had Jackie laughing. We take any small things we can get from this show as otherwise it’s the same as it ever is. Thanks for reading!