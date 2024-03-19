-WWE Raw Talk starts with Jimmy and Jey Uso airing their issues with each other and then things get physical. Solo gets involved with brings Cody Rhodes out to make the save. This worked as it added to Jey/Jimmy and Cody’s Bloodline issues.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-They discuss Jimmy vs. Jey as it will be the 3rd brother vs. brother match in Mania history. I blanked on Hardy vs. Hardy last week, which is sad because I was at WrestleMania XXV in Houston.

-Becky finally got by Nia Jax and now it’s all go with Becky/Rhea! Should be fantastic!

-Also, Awesome Truth, New Day, and DIY qualified for The 6 Pack Tag Team Ladder Match. Good for DIY as this is 5 years in the making for them as Ciampa’s injury took them out of Mania XXV.

-To the video as Ricochet gets a win over Prison Dom. That’s two straight wins over The Judgment Day for Ricochet. Not sure where this is leading, but Ricochet being on our screen is a good thing.

-Next week it’s Ricochet/JD II! Will be interesting to see if they can top what they did last week.

-Ivy Nile, Bronson Reed, and New Day still to come!

-WrestleMania World commercial!

-To the video as Cody gets to respond to The Rock and he gets to use non-PG friendly language, which is kind of needed since Rock is eviscerating him on a weekly basis by getting to say whatever he wants. Paul Heyman is here and he and Cody agree that when Roman and Cody go face-to-face on SmackDown, they will do so alone.

-Megan and Roberts discuss the idea of Cody being set-up by The Bloodline.

-To the video as GUNTHER and Sami Zayn sign the contract for their match at WrestleMania. GUNTHER being pissed that Sami didn’t show up dressed in a suit was awesome! The story is pretty simple here and it’s one as old as time: David vs. Goliath.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Bronson Reed, and she mentions things haven’t been going Bronson’s way. He notes that things have not gone the way he planned, but he is ready for a change. He is going to change his “soons” into “finallys.” He is now in the driver seat and it’s going to be a Hell of a Ride.

-To the video as Candice and Indi got a win over Carter and Chance thanks to Candice’s new attitude. Hey, Candice going after an injury to get a win is all fair. Suck it up Indi as Candice has taken the team to the pay window the last two weeks.

-To the video as we see Candice and Indi talking backstage. Indi wants Candice to set things right with Maxxine. Candice apologizes if what she said last week upset Maxxine. Candice: “you are rotten at wrestling and don’t deserve to be here.” Ivy Nile stands up for Maxxine and throws Candice off screen by her hair.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ivy Nile and Ivy notes that Maxxine is her friend. Maxxine works hard every day, while Candice is complaining about what she hasn’t accomplished. Next week it’s Ivy vs. Candice!

-New Day up next!

-SmackDown This Friday: Cody/Roman face-off!

-To the video as New Day wins a fun match against Alpha Academy. The result was never in doubt, but AA got to show off a little bit before New Day got the win.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with New Day! Kofi mentions that AA put up more of a fight than they expected tonight and earned their respect. Cathy is full of stats as she notes Woods has never won a Match at Mania, and Kofi only has the one win (over Bryan). Woods says this feels like it will be the one. Kofi says they don’t take being at WrestleMania for granted and this could be the one they walk out as WWE World Tag Team Champions. Kofi tells Cathy not to be afraid to move her hips, and she says maybe at WrestleMania.

-To the video as we get highlights from Nia vs. Becky: Last Woman Standing. Good stuff here as Becky finally gets the win over Nia. The crowd enjoyed this one and the ending was strong with Nia being put through two tables to finally keep her down. Rhea Ripley is out for the stare down and it’s on now!

-Megan notes it’s Rhea vs. Becky in 19 days, so I assume that means they will be on Night One.

-CM Punk returns to RAW next Monday in Chicago!

-The Bump this Wed: Johnny Gargano, Chelsea Green, Natalya, and Liv Morgan!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!