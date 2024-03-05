411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ricochet and JD McDonagh Talk Gauntlet Match, More

-Congrats to Sting on his retirement and good on WWE for mentioning it on RAW tonight. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts. They discuss Roman/Cody and the challenge thrown out by The Rock for a Tag Match.

-To the video as Seth and Cody open the show and declare they will be heading to SmackDown on Friday to answer the challenge of The Bloodline. Cody notes that his answer is clear and obvious and then we get a bro hug between Seth and Cody. Go on Seth for finally getting his WrestleMania Main Event.

-Next week on RAW it’s the return of The Gauntlet Match to determine who faces GUNTHER at WrestleMania. Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Nakamura!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Ricochet, and he isn’t sure how he feels right now. He has been thinking about his whole career for a long time now. Ricochet says he has been trying to do things the right way and has done everything they have asked of him. Even if it was embarrassing, he has done it. He doesn’t need to talk about what he can do in the ring, or what happened at SummerSlam when Logan Paul humiliated his fiancé. He notes GUNTHER better pray he seems someone else at WrestleMania because he promises if it’s him, he is leaving with the IC Title.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with JD McDonagh and he will also be in the Gauntlet Match next week. He says Dom has no reason to hang his head about the loss to GUNTHER. Judgment Day has their eyes on GUNTHER and his Title, and he will take it off him and hang it in the Judgment Day Clubhouse.

-Megan and Sam discuss The Gauntlet Match and really it seems like Sami is the favorite with Gable right behind, and I can’t see anyone else getting the nod. It should be a fantastic match and WWE has given these matches a lot of time in the past. I am just happy it seems it will be a one-on-one match. Now, The US Title needs to be a multi-man match and preferably with ladders involved.

-SmackDown is in Dallas on Friday and Rock will be there!

-To the video as we see GUNTHER get a win over Prison Dom. The crowd loved seeing GUNTHER abuse Dom, and the match went exactly as it should have.

-To the video as Judgment Day (Balor and Priest) get a win over Imperium. Interesting dynamic as the crowd was behind JD here, but were behind GUNTHER in his match with Dom. The good thing is the crowd was invested in both matches even with a heel/heel dynamic.

-To video as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark get a win over the former Tag Team Champions, Carter and Chance. Dakota Kai heels on the crowd and tells Zoey and Shayna they will get their Tag Title Match next week on RAW. They will send them crying just like they did Bayley.

-NXT Roadblock tomorrow night!

-To the video as we see Lynch/Jax with Liv Morgan getting involved to cause a DQ. So no win over Nia for Becky yet. I do appreciate the Outsiders themed gear that Becky is rocking.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Nia Jax. Nia calls Liv weak for being injured by Rhea. She went to war in a Main Event with Rhea and is still here competing. She then crushes Jackie for her Canadian Tuxedo and walks off. Jackie notes everyone has complimented her look. Respectfully, she looks fantastic!

-Next week on RAW it’s Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch.

-To the video as Jey Uso took on Drew McIntyre in RAW’s Main Event. Here’s Solo, but Cody (with music) runs down to attack. Jimmy Uso pops up on the other side of the arena as McAfee calls him a Son of a Bitch. The distraction lets Drew hit a Claymore for the win. Here comes Seth to chase off Jimmy, so Drew drops him with a Claymore for not focusing on their match. I love the way all of this is intersecting, and it’s been a great build to Mania.

-Megan and Sam discuss Drew vs. Seth and if Seth is looking past Drew.

-It was announced earlier today that Paul Heyman is the first member of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class. It’s in Philly, so it has to happen now. Roberts name drops The SmackDown Six which is a nice pull!

-Bump Plug: Sami Zayn and Tiffany Stratton will be our guests this Wednesday at 1 PM.

-Bump Plug: Sami Zayn and Tiffany Stratton will be our guests this Wednesday at 1 PM.