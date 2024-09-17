411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Pete Dunne is Finished with Sheamus, More

-Welcome to 411’s weekly recap of WWE RAW Talk! Lots of fun stuff on RAW tonight. Let’s get to it!

-We start with CM Punk kicking off RAW and delivering a pretty fantastic promo to hype Hell in a Cell against Drew McIntyre. This needed to be serious and carry a lot of weight and that’s what we got. Still weird hearing “kill” and “die” on WWE TV again. Great stuff, but Punk typically always delivers on the mic.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They discuss Punk/Drew III and their rivalry that has dominated the year. It gets my vote for feud of the year and it’s not even close.

-Drew will be back on RAW next week as they are keeping the two apart at this point, which makes sense.

-Odyssey Jones may be gone, but the New Day issues are seemingly back after a reset. That’s for later though.

-Next we go to BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT in a HOSS FIGHT between Strowman and Bronson Reed. No match as Reed tries to attack before the bell and the top rope gets destroyed. Great spot as Reed threw a “fan” at Strowman to stop the Strowman Express. That was genius and props to dude getting tossed. They brawl backstage and a golf cart gets dumped by Braun. Reed with a TSUNAMI through a table, but Braun’s NOT FINISHED and he puts Reed through a wall. This was fantastic and I want more of BIG BASTARDS beating the crap out of each other and everyone and thing around them.

-Sam Roberts works in that the only place we can find Truth now thanks to Strowman is Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram account. That’s pretty funny, and if you don’t get the reference go find it as Truth continues to be a National Treasure.

-To the video as the resurgence of Natalya continues with a win over Zoey Stark.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Nattie, Zelina, and Lyra. Nattie says she has been getting hungry and forgetting her manners. I see what she did there. Shout-out Anvil! Zelina thanks her for reminding them to stand up for themself. Lyra calls Nattie the missing piece they needed.

-Pure Fusion Collective is backstage with a rebuttal. They tell Nattie it’s a mistake to turn your back on PFC. She made an enemy out of them and Sonya tells her to shoot her shot.

-Pete Dunne still to come!

-NXT tomorrow on USA!

-SmackDown is back on USA! This week Cody and Roman seek common ground. Live from Sacramento!

-To the video as Bron Breakker and Jey Uso have a promo battle. Jey: “I am going to dog walk your ass.” Good line, but then he calls hits a nerve mentioning how short Bron’s NFL career was. Bron lands a right hand, but Jey is the one that hears the spear.

-Next week on RAW it’s IC Title Time with Bron defending against Jey Uso. Roberts is fully behind Jey Uso and says this is four years in the making for him.

-To the video as Sheamus and Pette Dunne beat the stuffing out of each other as they are one to do. Dunne uses a cricket bat in something you don’t see every day. OH MAN! We are going to get a CRICKET BAT ON A POLE MATCH, aren’t we?

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Pete and he says Sheamus is in the past and he never has to hear his name again. Yeah, I’m sure this one isn’t over.

-To the World Title picture as GUNTHER still has no use for Sami Zayn and denies him a World Title Match. I mean, Sami has been losing recently so I can see GUNTHER’S point.

-Next week it’s Kaiser vs. Sami and there’s a way to get Sami a much-needed win.

-Bad Blood commercial with Cody and Metro sitting in a car in Atlanta. I’ve been in that Arena and it’s the only time I ever made TV on RAW.

-To the video as New Day challenged Judgment Day for the World Tag Titles. The Judgment Day and LWO get involved as they fight on the floor. Kofi jumps on the pile which draws the ref away while Woods has the pin. A blind tag leads to Balor getting the pin. WOODS IS PISSED as he yells at Kofi after the match.

-I don’t know if the world is ready for New Day to fight each other. WWE fans hated seeing The Hardys fight each other, and I think we may get the same if they go down this path. I do like the story of Kofi having confidence issue in the team because they don’t have Big E and Woods taking offense to that.

-To the video as our Main Event was Damian Priest against Prison Dom. Rhea spears Liv on the floor to neutralize her and Priest gets the win. Judgment Day attack and Jey Uso is out to make the save, and Bron Breaker SPEARS THE PISS OUT OF HIM! Jey should be minding his own business apparently. The numbers game wins in the end as Judgment Day stand tall to many boos. I do like how we have options for War Games as you could have one focused on The Bloodline or one focused on Judgment Day. I think it will be The Bloodline in the end though.

-Next week on RAW: IC Title: Breakker vs. Uso!

-Next week on RAW: IC Title: Breakker vs. Uso!