-I won’t lie, I didn’t see much of RAW because my Niners were beating up on Rodgers and The Jets. WWE RAW Talk will be helpful this week. Let’s get to it!

-As expected it will be CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell. I did see HHH tweet that announcement on Twitter while scrolling during the Niners game.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. Sam mentions these two inside Hell in a Cell has been talked about for months and everyone gets what they want. He discusses the history of Bad Blood and how there will be a definitive winner between Punk and Drew.

-CM Punk will be back on RAW next week after last week’s attack by McIntyre.

-To the video as RAW opened with The 8 Person Street Fight between The Wyatt Sick and American Made. I did see most of this match before the Niners started steamrolling Rodgers and The Jets. Good for Nikki Cross being able to get back in the ring to wrestle. Uncle Howdy gets involved and The Wyatt Sicks get the win. Fun match!

-To the video as Lyra and Zelina got the hometown pop by bringing Nattie out as their partner against Pure Fusion Collective. The crowd goes crazy as Nattie and friends win with a Triple Sharpshooter. Cool moment!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Nattie and she mentions the last time the entire family was in this building was 1997. Great Show and my Retro Review of it is here. Nattie says she is soaking up every moment and puts her hat on Jackie. Nattie was beaming here and good for her.

-SmackDown is on USA starting this Friday. SmackDown LowDown will also be live on Peacock, immediately after SmackDown. No clue what that means for Level Up.

-Bret Hart got to show up on RAW and his purpose was to help build the Gunther/Sami issues. Great line by GUNTHER about Goldberg being his favorite wrestler. Sami also gets major points for the Gaudreau jersey. GUNTHER still won’t give Sami a World Title Match.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Sami Zayn, who is still rocking the Gaudreau jersey. Sami says he is a Montreal Canadiens fan, but he is wearing this in honor of Johnny. He also talks about being in the ring in Calgary with his hero, Bret Hart. All of the emotion has put him in a weird head space and Sami starts to choke up a little bit. He wants to be the next Canadian World Champion. Jackie thanks Sami for his gesture tonight and she gets a little choked up as well.

-To the video as The Unholy Union got their rematch against Bianca and Jade, but they had no real chance. This should put this feud to bed for a bit as new challengers will be needed for Jade and Bianca.

-Well, I guess it will be Damage CTRL as Megan notes they confronted Bianca and Jade after the match. That works!

-To the video as Damian Priest gets mugged by Judgment Day. Rhea hobbles out to try to save and uses the crutch on Dom and Liv. The numbers catch up to her though. Jey Uso ultimately makes the save with a steel chair.

-Cody and Metro are still hanging out in a car in Atlanta.

-To the video as Dragon Lee did battle with Prison Dom. JD McDonagh keeps Dom in the match and Rey attacks. The LWO and Judgment Day brawl on the floor. Liv clips the knee of Dragon Lee behind the ref’s back and Dom ends up getting the pin. He has to get a win every now and then and cheating to win always works.

-To the video as Balor took on Rey Mysterio to continue the LWO vs. Judgment Day theme for the night. Rey gets the win by DQ as Blair refuses to release a submission move in the ropes. Balor continues to beat on Rey after the match including a running dropkick that sends Rey into the post. Nice visual!

-Bad Blood: Priest vs. Balor. Makes sense and I am looking forward to that match.

-Next week on RAW it’s The Judgment Day defending their Tag Titles against The New Day.

-The New Day are backstage and Woods is handling the interview duties. Kofi notes they have a shot next week because they are the Greatest Tag Team of All Time. They are going to take a little weight off Judgment Day when they become 13-time Tag Team Champions. Woods says there is only 1 Day and it’s New Year’s Day, Columbus Day, Labor Day, or Judgment Day, but it is New Day.

-Uh oh! Sam Roberts might be getting a tweet from Taz with this line: “New Day has always said, beat me if you can. Survive if I let you.” That’s a misfire by Sam there.

-To the video as our Main Event was the 4 Way with Strowman, Jey Uso, Dragunov, and Dunne to determine the new #1 contender for the IC Title. Bronson Reed gets involved and hits a TSUNAMI Outta Nowhere on Strowman through the announce table. Cool spot! Uso hits The Splash and gets the win. He is next for Bron Breakker!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading. Go Niners!