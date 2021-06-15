411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Alexa Bliss Scares R-Truth, McIntyre and Charlotte Are Ready for Hell in A Cell

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.14.21

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and is joined by his co-host, former 24/7 Champion, R-Truth. Truth needles Patrick for costing him the 24/7 Title a few weeks back as he isn’t going to let him forget it. They run down the RAW side of Hell in a Cell and then cover Drew and The Viking Raiders winning our Main Event as Drew pinned Lashley with a Claymore. Patrick picks Lashley to win on Sunday and Truth says he is going to tell Drew. “I’m not going to say a word, I am going to say sentences.”

-Earlier on RAW, RK-Bro knocked off New Day. Truth calls Randy one of the best ever and just “damn good.” Riddle is also his boy and he wants to see how New Day bounces back.

-Also earlier Rhea and Charlotte got into a pretty impressive pull apart brawl that saw Charlotte end up with a bloody nose. Not Becky Lynch bloody, but Rhea still drew first blood. It seems Charlotte will be on the show tonight along with Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss. Truth is already about to run just hearing Alexa is going to be on the show tonight.

-Hype video for Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

-Charlotte is out as our first guest and Truth apologizes for her having to stay around and talk with them. Charlotte says it is not personal between her and Rhea. She is grooming Rhea to be a champion. She is teaching Rhea what it means to be a champion in her (Charlotte’s) division. Kevin asks Charlotte if she can control her emotions on Sunday. Charlotte says that is passion and what they saw tonight was her showing Rhea that she has to earned it on Sunday. She doesn’t need the title to be Charlotte Flair and drops the mic on Patrick. Truth gets on Patrick for picking at Charlotte and forcing her to walk off. Kevin still doesn’t think Charlotte is in charge of her emotions and wonders if Rhea lives inside Charlotte’s head.

-SmackDown commercial focusing on Roman/Rey. That powerbomb of Dominick over the top to the floor looked great!

-Alexa Bliss is out and she says Reginald needed to be put in timeout just like Lilly. She did something wrong and needed to be put in timeout and it seems you can’t hurt Lilly. She never liked Shayna, but she liked Reginald because he reminds her of the circus with his acrobatics. Alexa tells us that Lilly likes Truth as well and wants him to come to The Playground. Truth looks terrified and calls Alexa, “Creepy Lexi” as Kevin buries his head in his hands. He also makes the mistake of insinuating she is a whack job. Alexa just laughs at him and then threatens Shayna to continue the build to their match on Sunday. She takes her leave and Truth doesn’t want to have her back as a guest. Truth thinks she is a fine gal and is going to apologize to Alexa. The lights start to flicker and someone runs out at Truth (I think Alexa) and he yells get while throwing out a kick. The lights are back as they throw to a final break.

-Hype video for Bianca Belair/Bayley on Sunday at Hell in a Cell!

-NXT on Tuesday commercial. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ciampa and Thatcher in a Tornado Tag! Nice! KUSHIDA will also have an open challenge!

-Drew McIntyre is our final guest and he feels wonderful. He has been telling Lashley for months that one Claymore would get the three count and that’s what happened. He has been worried if Bobby had been taking this seriously and compares him to Mike Tyson and MVP to Don King. Truth throws KP under the bus by telling Drew that he picked Lashley on Sunday. Drew knows if he loses on Sunday he can’t challenge for the WWE Title. He asks if he can’t take down Lashley, then who will and that means he may never get another WWE Title match. He remembers Orton telling him last year you can’t prepare for Hell in a Cell. He tried to prepare last year and it didn’t help. All he could think of inside there was Taker/Mankind, Taker/Michaels, and in the end he lost to Orton. He is better prepared this team and on Sunday the match ends with The Claymore.

-Truth apologizes again to Lexi and Lilly as they wrap things up this week.

-Just a solid show to get in any last build to Hell in a Cell. Personally, I think Drew is toast on Sunday as it makes for a better story and Lashley shouldn’t lose the title until there are fans back in the buildings. Thanks for reading!