411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Alexa Bliss Talks Uncle Howdy, More

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp.

-Headlines: Bobby Lashley returned and went after Austin Theory and Seth Rollins is still involved. A Hurt Business reunion was also teased. Elsewhere, Judgment Day (Dom and Priest) are next up for The Usos after winning Tag Team Turmoil. Kevin Owens continues his war with The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes continues to be teased.

-To the video as Alexa Bliss explains her actions. She is the face of evil and has taken control. The Bray gimmick pops up on the screen asking Alexa if she feels in control and out comes Uncle Howdy. Well, that’s one way to get this Bray Wyatt story on RAW.

-Byron is backstage with Alexa. She embraces her demons, and she is not afraid of Uncle Howdy. She is in control here and her focus is on Bianca and the RAW Women’s Title.

-Camp mentions Bray seems scared of Uncle Howdy while Alexa has no fear of him.

-Cedric Alexander/Shelton Benjamin and Austin Theory still to come!

-This Friday on SmackDown: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. Also, GUNTHER defends his IC Title against Braun Strowman.

-To the video as Kevin Owens is bored by a Baron Corbin promo. JBL insults KO and it leads to a match between Corbin and KO. Corbin eats a stunner to give KO the win and then The Usos and Solo hit the ring. KO uses a shoe and a chair to even the odds and The Bloodline retreat. Solo has to be held back in a good character touch.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the full plate for KO as he has Sami on Friday and then Roman at The Royal Rumble.

-To the video as we see the high points from Tag Team Turmoil. Judgment Day run the gauntlet as they beat The OC, Shelton/Cedric, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits. Balor was taken out by an Otis splash which let Dom fill in as Priest’s partner for the final match. FREEBIRD RULES! Judgment Day vs. The Usos for the RAW Tag Titles at some point.

-Byron is backstage with Shelton and Cedric. Byron wants to talk Hurt Business, but Shelton is only here to discuss Shelton/Cedric. They tell Byron it will take time for them to co-ordinate and find their championship sync.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Usos vs. Judgment Day!

-Austin Theory still to come!

-To the video as Austin Theory has a face to face interview Seth Rollins. Theory tells Seth he has surpassed him and is on to bigger and better things like The Royal Rumble. He is going to win and will walk out of Mania as a Double Champ. Rollins says he will be healthy by Rumble and he will see Theory then…kid. Lashley’s music hits and he destroys Theory with a spear. His suspension is over and he declares for The Royal Rumble.

-Jackie brings up that MVP was instrumental is getting Lashley back on RAW from his suspension.

-Cathy is backstage with Austin Theory and he isn’t thrilled that Lashley is back. He calls Lashley a roadblock om his way to WrestleMania. Theory is the now and forever…Mr. All Day, Austin Theory.

-Jackie thinks Theory may have too much on his plate with defending the US Title while feuding with Rollins, Lashley, and now being in The Rumble and wanting to headline WrestleMania. They discuss each man’s chance in The Rumble and Camp says to keep MVP in the back of your mind.

