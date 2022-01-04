411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Alpha Academy Wants Tag Titles, Becky Lynch Working with Doudrop?

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.04.22

-Just a little late with this one as I had to see Ben’s last home game for The Steelers. We have a new #1 contender for Brock’s WWE Title and it’s the HOSS FIGHT we’ve wanted for years. Let’s get to it!

-We start with the close of our #1 contender’s match as Lashley gets the win and he is heading to The Royal Rumble to face Brock Lesnar in THE HOSS FIGHT OF ALL HOSS FIGHTS!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show as Jackie has the night off. He is joined by Matt Camp and they are already hyping Brock/Lashley because DUH! Brock is also heading to SmackDown on Friday to confront Roman Reigns, who hopefully is recovered by then.

-Next they touch on The US title Match as Priest retains. Next Omos puts down AJ and then we get to the Tag Title scene. Alpha Academy gets the win over RK-Bro which is going to set-up a title match between the two because that’s WWE’s go to to crown #1 contenders for tag titles.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Alpha Academy. Otis stands there and looks intimidating as he scares Patrick and Gable does the talking. He talks about his Olympic births, Masters Degree and Otis being his prized pupil. He feels they earned a Tag Title match and they will bring them home. We will all witness the true carnage of Otis and he gives the big man a kiss on the cheek.

-NXT New Year’s Evil commercial! It’s tomorrow!

-Highlights of AJ vs Omos as AJ bounced all over the ring for the big man. Omos gets the win with the tree fall slam.

-They bring in Jerry “The King” Lawler as the special guest this week and he tells a story about bigger not always being better. He mentions he got stuck seeing Spider-man on IMAX where he was in the 3rd row and spent all night moving his head around trying to see everything. Man, for a second I thought he was going to give away spoilers. I saw it last week and enjoyed every second of it. They then ask Lawler about Day 1 and he goes off on a rant about not trusting Paul Heyman. Lawler is pumped about Lashley/Lesnar.

-Back to RAW earlier as Becky Lynch cuts a promo about Liv losing to her at Day 1. Liv interrupts as this feud is not done. Bianca then interrupts and perhaps this is leading to a Three Way which seems the next logical step. Everyone fights everyone and Becky stands tall.

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Becky Lynch and they break the news that next week it will be Doudrop vs Bianca vs Liv with the winner getting a title match at Royal Rumble. Becky hints that Doudrop may be working with her and is asked who she wants to face and just answers “Doudrop” as she walks off.

-Scott and Matt discuss!

-Back with Priest vs Dolph for the US Title as Priest could have lost the title by DQ or count-out as well as pin or submission. Great near fall off the Zig Zag after Priest threw a chair at Roode. Reckoning wins it as Priest retains. They continue to book him well.

-Lawler is back as he compares Priest to the Incredible Hulk in his man cave. He feels Priest can stay Champion for a long time as long as he can keep his anger in check. Other than Brock he doesn’t know if anyone has as much momentum as Priest as they hit the Road to WrestleMania. That ends Lawler’s appearance on this show.

-Miz and Maryse continue their issues with Edge and now Beth Phoenix as the mixed tag match is coming at some point. Edge and Beth interrupt and the tag match is made official for The Royal Rumble. Maryse doesn’t seem happy!

-Back to Sarah as she has Beth and Edge backstage. Beth is stoked as she felt her husband had an amazing idea. This is the first time they can team together and you can just see the joy on Edge’s face. Good for them as this has to be something they have always thought about and they get to check this one off their bucket list. I’m all for it!

-Alexa Bliss’ Journey Back to RAW starts next week. Here we go!

-Same as always with this show, but you can tell WrestleMania season is upon us as WWE is starting to ramp things up and that’s a good thing. Thanks for reading!