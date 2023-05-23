411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Alpha Academy Celebrate Their Win, More

-In Your House: Beware of Dog is my next Retro Review and it should be popping up in the next few days. With that it’s time to rehash what we just saw on RAW. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Brock attacking Cody Rhodes as soon as he enters the building. Cody tries to man up and confront Brock later and that goes poorly as Brock breaks his arm.

-Moments ago, HHH meets up with Cody in the back ad tries to talk him out of fighting Brock at Night of Champions, but Cody isn’t having any of that and says he will be there on Saturday.

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They both wonder how Cody is going to be able to fight on Saturday. Camp believes HHH knew what answer he was getting when he went in to talk to Cody and it was the same answer HHH would have given 20 years earlier.

-Moving on we had a contract signing between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. I enjoyed Trish pointing out this was her first contract signing. They discuss how personal things have gotten between the two.

-In our Main Event, Owens, Sami, and Riddle got a win over Imperium. That’s fine as KO and Sami need some momentum heading into Night of Champions.

-To the video as Bronson Reed gets a win over Ricochet with The Tsunami.

-Bronson is backstage with Cathy Kelly and he dares anyone to step up to him. Nobody can compete with him and he knows anytime he hits The Tsunami it’s a win. He will stay undefeated in singles competition for a long, long time.

-Next week on RAW it’s time for Money in The Bank qualifying matches! It will be interesting to see who wins the briefcase for the first time in the HHH era (yes, I know Vince is still “there”).

-To the video as we see the end of the 6 Man Tag where KO/Sami and Riddle knocked off Imperium. Again, this was fine and as long as GUNTHER isn’t eating the pin, it’s all good.

-Saturday at Night of Champions it will be KO and Sami vs. Roman Reigns and Solo. I wouldn’t put it past them to give us the visual of Roman carrying four championships to the ring every week. Camp is rolling with Owens and Sami.

-Also on Saturday, GUNTHER defends his IC Title against Ali. It could be a BANGER, but Ali is going to get smashed in the end.

-Next week on RAW we crowd new Tag Champions as it’s Raquel/Shotzi vs Ronda/Shayna vs. Bayley/Iyo vs. Chelsea/Sonya.

-To the video as Raquel gets a win over Sonya but gets attacked by Chelsea. Shotzi is out for the save and yeah, it sucks what happened to Liv, but we will see if Shotzi can take advantage of this opportunity.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Raquel and Shotzi. What we saw tonight was just a drop in the big bowl of soup they are going to serve. Apparently, it’s hard soup and they tell Byron to bring a spoon next week.

-Camp and Stanford discuss what qualifies as hard soup.

-Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri up next!

-This Friday on SmackDown, Roman and Solo are guests on The KO Show and Austin Theory defends The US Title against Sheamus.

-To the video as Alpha Academy gets a rare win as they beat The Viking Raiders. The crowd really likes Otis!

-Byron is backstage with Alpha Academy and Maxxine. Gable tells Otis he is proud of him and Maxxine says they share a love of Otis. Gable notes that his philosophy is that women weaken legs, but he can learn and perhaps behind every number one guy is a number one girl.

-Stanford spells out the Rocky reference in case we didn’t understand it. I appreciated they touched on that same philosophy in the Creed series.

-Stanford and Camp discuss Night of Champions and the Triple Main Event: KO/Sami vs. Roman/Solo, World Title Finals: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins, and Brock vs. Cody. We also get Trish vs. Becky, Bianca defending against Asuka, GUNTHER vs. Mustafa Ali, and Rhea defending against Natalya. Should be a pretty strong show that continues the run WWE has been on since last Fall.

-There will also be a Press Conference this Friday at Noon!

-They hype SmackDown for Friday and they don’t have to worry about NBA and maybe not even NHL as we are getting sweeps all over the place.

-Stanford wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!