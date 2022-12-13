411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, More

-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce.

-Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1 contender to for The US Title and Alexa is next in line for Bianca Belair. Also, Asuka blinded Dom Mysterio with her mist and Damian Priest stole the show in the backstage segment when Dom was receiving medical health.

-To the video as The Street Profits and Tozawa took on Judgment Day. Priest hits a sick Razor’s Edge on Tozawa from the apron and Dom gets the pin.

-To the video as Rhea Ripley gets a win over Asuka thanks to Dom. That leads to Dom getting blue mist to the eyes. Asuka takes another loss, but I assume it is leading to Asuka being reborn down the line.

-The Judgment Day is backstage with Byron Saxton and Dom is still trying to clear his eyes. Damian says it was a positive night for The Judgment Day. Balor says they won it all tonight and it is thanks to Dom. Priest: “What other legend would step up and eat the mist? That’s my hero right there.” Priest is killing me with his delivery with some of this stuff. Rhea refers to Dom as her Latino Heat and they take their leave.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-NXT TV tomorrow night with New Day as new Tag Champions!

-Shop WWE for The Holidays!

-To the video as we get the close of Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. Alexa gets the win and teases hitting a Sister Abigail on Bianca before coming out of it. Wyatt’s logo flashed on the screen as well.

-Camp mentions that Alexa has been trying to find her way for some time and has become friends with Bianca and Asuka. Now she has a direction and has her chance at the RAW Woman’s Title. He mentions they have only interacted once and that was in an Elimination Chamber match.

-To the video as AJ Styles got a win over Chad Gable. Fun match with a cool finish! Of note, Mia and Gallows were with AJ, but no Anderson as he is in Japan.

-Byron is backstage with 3/4 of The OC and mentions AJ has been on a roll. AJ puts over Gable as being unbelievable in the ring, but he would be better if he would apply himself to being a leader. Anderson hits the Nerd catchphrase and take their leave.

-Matt and Jackie discuss AJ being on a roll and then transition to the continuing saga of Miz/Lumis. Next week it’s a Ladder Match where winner takes all the money. Camp throws out the idea that perhaps they do an axe on the pole match down the line.

-This Friday on SmackDown it’s IC Title: GUNTHER vs. Ricochet and Roman Reigns will be in Chicago as well. Is this the night they turf Sami from the group? Also, we get a Woman’s Tag Title Match with Damage CTRL against Liv and Teegan.

-To the video as Solo Sikao gets a dominant win over ELIAS. He makes sure to hit a Samoan Spike after the match for good measure. Kevin Owens runs in for the save and then hits ELIAS with a Stunner just because.

-Jackie and Camp discuss KO vs. The Bloodline. Camp is all for KO vs. Solo and wants it to be no holds barred. They bring up that Roman returns to SmackDown this Friday in Chicago. Should be a hot crowd!

-To the video as we see the close of Rollins/Lashley. Lashley loses his mind when the ref gets knocked out and can’t make the count off the spear. Rollins counters a second pear into a Pedigree for the win. Lashley elbows a ref and gets lectured by Pearce. Lashley shoves him out of the way and Pearce drops a MF Bomb before firing Lashley.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with The US Champion, Austin Theory. He notes that Lashley had no chance due to his temper and issues with Brock Lesnar. He knew it would be Seth Rollins. He tells Seth to be honest and notes he is not a kid. He is a two-time US Champion and anyone that steps up will get put down and that’s All Day!

-Jackie puts over how confident and focused Austin is now. Camp brings up that the US Championship makes you the face of Monday Night RAW and Theory is feeling that way right now.

-The Bump this week celebrates Episode 200! Guests will be Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair Dolph Ziggler and if healthy, Drew McIntyre. Jackie congratulates Camp on 200 episodes and we are out this week!

-Thanks for reading!