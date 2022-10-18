411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Baron Corbin and Elias Discuss Their Returns

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Mustafa Ali has his eyes on Seth Rollins and The US Title. Judgment Day and The OC is set for Crown Jewel. Brock and Bobby Lashley kicked off the show with a HOSS BRAWL and they have a match set for Crown Jewel.

-JBL returned and roasted the crowd on Oklahoma as you would expect from a Texan. As was teased weeks ago, JBL is apparently now the manager of Baron Corbin. Baron is now part of RAW to make good for Rey being on SmackDown. Actual logic and trades! Amazing! To the video as Corbin beats Dolph Ziggler clean with End of Days.

-Byron is standing by with JBL and Baron Corbin. JBL makes sure to note this has nothing to do with him and is all about Baron Corbin. He calls Corbin a cornerstone and someone you can build a company around. Corbin tells us that there is no limit to what he can do with JBL passing down his knowledge. The landscape has officially changed.

-The King is here and he wants to talk the return of JBL. He makes some jokes about Oklahoma which I am sure is getting a chuckle from JR sitting at home. Lawler calls JBL the best and Corbin is lucky to have him in his corner. Camp agrees and Lawler notes he was happy to see what happened to Dolph Ziggler. He blames Ziggler for his heart attack 10 years ago due to the elbows he dropped on him and he even namedrops CM Punk. CM PUNK WWE BOUND! IT’S OFFICIAL!

-Next they discuss Lesnar/Rollins and Lawler cracks Jackie with a joke about Lesnar eating steak at every meal and sometimes he forgets to kill the cow.

-NXT Tomorrow Night vs. AEW and now Game 5 of Guardians/Yankees. Tough break for the wrestling shows with that game being rained out tonight.

-To the video as Elias returned and got involved in our US Title Match between Riddle and Rollins. Seth gets the win with a Stomp and gives Elias a Stomp as well. Ali stops another Stomp as everyone is coming for Rollins and his US Title which is great to see. Good fire show by Ali to close the show.

-Kathy is backstage with Elias. He notes things didn’t go as planned. He wanted to make his brother proud. Things went downhill so quick. He calls Riddle a good kid who had bad timing. He won’t forget what Seth did to him tonight. 4 Way for the US Title?

-Lawler is back and Jackie asks him about Mustafa Ali. Lawler has advice for Elias and that’s to pay someone who is talented to pretend to be him. King then puts over Rollins as the greatest thing that has ever happened to the WWE. What he did to Riddle, he will do to Ali. Camp heaps praise on Rollins as well and mentions this is a way for Ali to make a spot for himself.

-Lawler is happy to see The OC back and calls their match against The Judgment Day a dream match. Camp notes JD’s mind games won’t work on The OC as they just want to fight. Lawler mentions he used to think Dom was holding Rey back and now he is seeing that it is the opposite.

-Lawler takes his leave and Damage CTRL is up next.

-This Friday Logan Paul returns to SmackDown.

-To the video where Dom gets an upset win over AJ Styles thanks to interference from Rhea Ripley. The crowd is not happy!

-Jackie and Camp discuss and mention that even with Rhea’s help, the record still reads Dom pinned former WWE Champion, AJ Styles, in the middle of the ring. Jackie wants to give credit to Rhea for pushing Dom in the right direction and building up his confidence.

-To the video as Kai and Sky knock off Candice and Bianca. Candice gets left alone 2 on 1 and that goes as you would expect.

-Byron is backstage with Damage CTRL and Bayley quickly interrupts him. She has top secret stuff for Byron, but Sky tells Byron not to ask stupid questions and they leave.

-Camp and Jackie hype SmackDown where Damage CTRL will defend their Tag Titles against Shotzi and Raquel. Then it is announced that Bayley will face Bianca next week in a non-title match. I mean, Bayley is winning that one since it is non-title I would assume.

-Camp plugs The Bump as Solo will be a guest and so will Kane to celebrate his debut 20 years ago. My review of Bad Blood 97 can be found here.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

