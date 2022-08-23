411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 08.22.22: Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai Say They’re Damage Control, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.22.22

-So RAW’s hot streak continued, and Johnny Gargano’s return wasn’t spoiled by anyone. I love wrestling! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later, but they get right to it as they throw to video of Gargano explaining why he is back in the WWE. Theory interrupts and Gargano lays him out! I want Gargano/Ciampa at Mania one of these years just because and give me DIY vs. KO/Sami with them all turning on each other and feuding for all eternity!

-Jackie and Camp discuss and they just seem giddy talking about Gargano’s return.

-More headlines: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai advanced to the Women’s Tag Title Tournament Finals with a win over Asuka/Bliss. Edge got the monster pop in his hometown, and hit a Canadian Destroyer, which they make sure to show here. Edge hits the spear and gets the win, but Rhea hits him in the balls. Beth Phoenix makes the save as there goes my Lita idea, but to be fair I completely forgot he was married to Beth for whatever reason. I’m good with Beth vs. Rhea!

-Moving on Jackie is spitting mad as she talks about Chad Gable running down The Leafs and Austin Matthews. Camp asks if Gable was wrong and I’m shocked she didn’t deck him. She goes on about how Austin will go down as one of the greatest American Hockey players of all time. Camp continues to needle as he mentions Gable has won Championships! Shots fired!

-To the video as NXT Kevin Owens (complete with duct tape shirt) returns and beats Gable and then leaves Gable and Otis laying after the match.

-Kevin Owens is backstage with Kevin Patrick and he is always great on this show. He mentions again he is long overdue for holding a Championship Title. It has been five years and with all the changes lately, the only option was to go back to what he used to be. He is a prize fighter and he hopes he did Toronto pride. The KO Show is back and better than ever. He wins at KP but makes sure to note that wink was for everyone, though he tells KP he is a handsome man.

-Booker T joins the show and he gives KO props for working on his cardio and body. He has noted KO is in prime wrestling shape. Camp namedrops CJ Parker as he talks about KO’s first match in NXT. Deep pull from Camp!

-Next they discuss Edge vs. Judgment Day. Booker brings up he wrestled Edge in Toronto at WrestleMania, but leaves out it was over a Japanese Shampoo commercial. They all agree there is a lot more left in this feud. Again, adding Beth will help as there is finally someone that can do something to Rhea.

-NXT 2.0 commercial!

-To the video as Bayley gets her first TV match in forever and beats Aliyah (hometown gig).

-To the video as Dakota and Iyo beat Asuka and Alexa. Daokta taps, but is not the legal woman and that lets Iyo gets a crucifix for the win.

-Bayley, Dakota, and Iyo are backstage with Kevin Patrick. Dakota mentions they are Damage Control and they will keep the ball rolling. They can do anything anyone else can do, but better. KP annoys them by saying “they could” be tag team champions by Clash at The Castle. He apologizes to them as they take their leave.

-Camp and Jackie discuss. They also go over that Toxic Attraction are out of the Tournament due to an injury of Gigi. TO fill the void it’s a 4 way between the 4 teams that lost in the first round. At this point it’s a foregone conclusion who is winning this thing.

-Roman/Drew SmackDown commercial. This Friday the journey continues!

_To the video as someone attacks AJ Styles, but it’s not Dexter this time. Instead Dexter pops up on the other side of the ring to a big pop and kidnaps The Miz. Ciampa gets destroyed by Lashley and AJ after the match.

-Jackie turns attention to Bianca Belair and how she is sticking up for everyone.

-Bianca is backstage and she mentions being in the ring tonight with Trish Stratus was amazing. Speaking of amazing….Trish! Anyway, Bianca knows Alexa and Asuka will use their loss as a lesson and they will lose control on Damage Control at CATC.

-Booker T is back to discuss the 6 Woman Tag Match. Booker feels the tag match loss is a major setback. He does credit Bianca for doing everything a Champion should be doing. He knows Bayley has a master plan and her goal is to get back the RAW Woman’s Title. Camp wonders if Asuka/Bliss will ever worry about the match now and instead focus on Bianca’s Title since they are no longer in the tag tournament. Booker is impressed with Camp and Jackie feels there is a bromance between the two brewing.

-Next week RAW is in Pittsburgh (sadly, I won’t be there) and Seth Rollins and Riddle will come face to face. Booker notes he wrote Riddle off and thought he would be a flash in the pan, but admits he was wrong. Riddle is different and special. He knows Riddle is out to make big news and shake up the world.

-Booker takes his leave. Camp plugs The Bump as Drew McIntyre and Bret Hart are the guests this week.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out.

-I enjoyed this show more than most weeks and I think it’s because everyone seems to be enjoying what is happening in WWE more and it’s showing on screen. Thanks for reading!