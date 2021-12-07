411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bianca Belair On Doudrop Attacking Her, Austin Theory Talks Vince McMahon

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.06.21

-We start with how RAW closed: Becky Lynch cheating to win to retain her RAW Women’s Title over Liv Morgan.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. She brings up that Liv/Becky were in the main event tonight and 17 years ago to the day, Trish vs. Lita headlined RAW. Both agree that Liv deserves a rematch.

-RK-Bro-Nament: The Mysterios knock off Alpha Academy and The Street Profits take it from AJ Styles/Omos.

-Next the show opened with Big E vs Kevin Owen in a Steel Cage match that also had a run in by Rollins and then Lashley showed up to leave everyone laying.

-They throw to video from Miz TV as the war of words between Edge and Miz continued. Miz wants Edge at Day 1 (called Jan 1 by Miz) and Edge accepts. Edge wants to fight tonight and Miz tells him no.

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage at RAW with The Miz. He gives Sarah a hard time for being a fan of Edge. He doesn’t have a fond memory of The Superstars from that Edge’s Era and he has outlasted all of them. Miz brags about his Q score when he was on Dancing with The Stars. He is the biggest star out of anyone in the WWE, no matter the brand or past or present. He tells Sarah her two minutes are up and leaves.

-Jackie and Camp discuss as Edge/Miz is a feud a decade in the making.

-Day 1 commercial!

-Peter Rosenberg gets brought into the show and Jackie wants to talk about the blazers RK-Bro were sporting tonight. We get video from AJ/Omos vs The Street Profits and Omos gets counted out to lose it for his team. If they are splitting AJ/Omos, can we please get AJ vs Edge at some point?

-In the other tournament match The Mysterios knocked off Alpha Academy. Riddle gets dropped by Otis after the match.

-We see the brackets and it will be The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios.

-Rosenberg joins the discussion about the tag title scene. He is excited to see the athleticism on display with Profits vs. Mysterios. Camp wants to see Rey and Randy Orton back in the ring one more time.

-Jackie moves to Vince McMahon and Austin Theory. Rosenberg is confused by the relationship as we see Balor beating T-Bar. He then gets jumped by Theory and that should be fun.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Austin Theory. He says it was nothing personal with Finn. He just happened to be in the right place at the wrong time. He won’t give any information about his relationship with Vince and instead offers to take a selfie with KP. That doesn’t work as Theory’s battery is low and KP walks off sad. Theory lied of course as his battery is at 99%. HEEL HEAT!

-Rosenberg, Jackie and Camp discuss!

-NXT 2.0 commercial! New Year’s Evil is coming Jan 4!

-Back with Big E/Owens inside the cage and crowd was way into that one. Big E escapes the cage for the win and then Rollins gets involved. E gives Rollins and Owens a Big Ending, but as he celebrates, Lashley is here with a spear. Lashley hands out Dominators and spinebusters to everyone.

-They bring up the idea that Lashley could be added to the 3 way match at Day 1. Rosenberg gives his thoughts and he questions if we will get a Fatal 4 Way at Day 1. Camp thinks Big E is ready for everyone and would welcome Lashley into the match.

-Next we move to Bianca vs Doudrop and it was solid, but no winner as Doudrop walks out. Another match for Day 1 perhaps.

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Bianca Belair. Bianca calls Doudrop wack for the way she is going about her business. She feels the attacks are personal and Doudrop is just attacking her to get famous. Doudrop started it and she is going to finish it!

-Our 3 hosts all discuss. Camp thinks the winner of this feud could be next in line for Becky Lynch. They both hope Pearce and Sonya give Liv another shot at Lynch.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Again, more of the same for this show. Just moving along. Thanks for reading!