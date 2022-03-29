411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bianca Belair, The Mysterios, Bobby Lashley Hype WrestleMania

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 03.28.22

-RAW was in Pittsburgh tonight and sadly I wasn’t there and that sucks because it was basically a Super Show with both rosters there. Look for my latest Evil soon as Randy Orton was the subject of episode five. Now the final RAW Talk before Mania. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T will be joining us later.

-Headlines: Naturally, we start with Brock/Roman as each had to deal with WHAT chants tonight. The show closed with Usos vs RK-Bro and it turned into a brawl with several teams to add more heat to the tag title matches. Seth Rollins is going to Mania and you know what, McMahon asking Seth why he didn’t just ask him for a match is genius. I can live with that as the pay-off to all the hoop jumping.

-We start proper with Becky Lynch and Bianca having a sweet brawl and Becky pulls out some scissors to cut Bianca’s braid. Unfortunately for Becky, she ate two KODs and then Bianca went snip snip on Becky’s hair. Becky was a total smoke show tonight and yes, that may make me sound like a pig.

-Bianca Belair is backstage and she tells us she never dreamed Becky would show up with scissors. She made a choice and she suffered as Becky holds up some of Becky’s hair. She is walking out Sunday as RAW Woman’s Champion. SWEET! The interview was near the Penguins locker as they logo is in the background. That warrants a Lets Go Pens! Donkey stomped Detroit 11-2 yesterday!

-Booker T is here and he gets to talk about Queen Sharmell being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He makes sure to note there would be no King Booker without Queen Sharmell and credits her for that run. Booker then gives his thoughts on Becky/Bianca and noticed Bianca had her head on a swivel tonight and we all saw the outcome as Becky got the Brutus haircut. Camp thinks Bianca heads into Saturday as the favorite.

-Still to come: The Mysterios and Bobby Lashley!

-Friday: WrestleMania SmackDown!

-Back to WWE HQ and Vince’s office for Seth’s meeting with Vince. This was well done as Vince was Vince and Seth was Seth and it worked. Seth wants to know who his opponent is and Vince says he will choose and he will make it know at WrestleMania. Seth dances on the table to celebrate. Again, I love Vince mentioning that all Seth had to do was ask him for a match. Take note for next year!

-They run down the Mania card for Saturday and it will be Woods/Kofi vs. Sheamus and Ridge, so no official Mania match for Butch but I am sure he will be involved.

-Back with highlights from Rey getting a win over Miz and then Logan Paul nearly eats a 6-1-9. Miz does end up eating it which makes sense as Paul doesn’t need to do much until Saturday. He has to watch as Miz gets stuck with a few frog splashes as well.

-The Mysterios are backstage and Rey got his mask back. Rey is proud of Dom as he was unleashed tonight. Dom was pissed that his dad was disrespected and they handled business tonight. Rey calls Miz a bitch and they are ready for Saturday.

-Superstore will be at Mania weekend and we got a run down of what will be there. It sounds like a scaled down version of Axxess.

-Back with Brock being in a great mood as he hypes up his Main Event Match with Roman on Sunday. Roman offers his take and promises to make it personal on Sunday.

-They run down WrestleMania Sunday’s card as Lashley vs Omos has been added.

-Bobby Lashley is backstage and says it feels good to be back. He listened to Omos while he was sitting at home and he figured it was best to come back and pick the biggest son of a bitch there is. He will take the giant out on Sunday.

-Booker T is back and says Bobby is ready to be back in contention of the World Title. He thinks Omos is going to be climbing up hill as Lashley is a former WWE Champion and amateur wrestler. Camp agrees as Omos was only making his in ring debut a year ago.

-Jackie asks Booker who has more to lose between Brock and Roman and Booker says it is Roman. While he thinks Roman has the most to lose, he is putting his money on Roman this Sunday. Camp agrees that Roman has the most to lose as he has to prove that he can beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

-Jackie asks Booker what he is looking forward to this weekend. Booker says it is special because of Sharmell but is also excited to see Stone Cold and says the reaction to the glass break will be worth the price of admission. Jackie wants to have some beers with Booker this weekend and he says he’s in.

-They wrap things up for this week and we are out.

-We are almost there as the super hard sell is nearing an end. Thanks for reading!