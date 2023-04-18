411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bronson Reed Wants His Win Back, Bianca Belair Is Ready for Iyo Sky

-Welcome to our weekly recap of RAW’s recap show. Here is a quick plug for my latest review of the WWE Rivals series. This week it focused on Hogan vs. Piper and you can check that out here. Now, let’s get to it!

-We start with video as a fired up Cody Rhodes wants to destroy Brock with a chair, but Pearce is trying to calm things down. Security is there to calm Cody down, but EVIL COWBOY BROCK is out to play mind games. Pearce gives Cody the match at Backlash to appease him, but Cody wants it all and takes out security with a chair and goes after Brock but more security intervene. Crowd was hot for all of this!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. I assume we may start losing Jackie here and there since They Stanley Cup Playoffs have started, but we shall see.

-Headlines: Judgment Day and Bloodline make peace to try to help each other, and I like that Roman has been keeping his eye on Judgment Day. It makes sense for his character. Trish explains why she is EVIL TRISH again and basically, she is THE GOAT and Becky isn’t.

-To the video as Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley renewed their rivalry. Bronson Reed gets involved and Theory decides to bail as Reed flattens Lashley with a Tsunami. Move is still awesome and looks like a killer!

-Bronson Reed is backstage with Byron Saxton. Reed talks about his story with Uncle Bobby and how he was undefeated on RAW and while he didn’t lose last week, there was a 10 count which means a blemish. He will get his win back as Lashley isn’t ready for this meat. BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Reed/Lashley!

-Still to come: Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan/Raquel!

-NXT tomorrow night: Wes Lee vs. Dempsey is going to SLAP!

-To the video as Trish Stratus explains that fans should have been chanting “Thank You Trish” when Becky, Ronda, and Charlotte were in the Main Event on WrestleMania. She was the start of The Revolution. She is not a nostalgia act, our childhood fantasies, or a side kick. She is THE GOAT and the most important figure in the history of WWE. I’ll take that explanation. She is pissed and is tired of everyone hyping The Horsewomen. Give this woman her flowers!

-Jackie and Camp discuss EVIL TRISH! Camp throws out the idea of Bianca vs. Trish, and sure, give me that too!

-To the video as Bianca took on Dakota Kai and gets the win with The KOD!

-Bianca is backstage with Cathy Kelly and Bianca is ready for whoever is next. She knows Iyo is likely next and has a lot of studying to do as Bianca stays ready so she doesn’t have to get ready.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Bianca vs. Iyo. Camp puts over how this monster second reign from Bianca has been all about confidence and how she can adapt to anyone she faces.

-The Draft returns 4/28 on SmackDown and 05/01 on RAW! Camp throws out the idea of Damage CTRL being split and how it may be a good thing. Jackie wants to know if the rules apply to The Bloodline and Camp has no inside information but can see Paul Heyman taking care of any issues there.

-Liv Morgan and Raquel up next!

-Backlash commercial and two matches we all assumed were confirmed: Brock vs. Cody and Bloodline vs. KO/Sami/Riddle.

-To the video as Rey Mysterio battled Solo Sikoa. The Usos and The LWO all get involved. Solo hits The Samoan Spike and gets a win over a Hall of Famer. The Usos lay the beats on the LWO to help out Judgment Day as set up earlier in the night.

-Later in the night it was The Judgment vs. KO/Sami/Riddle. Finn eats a Stunner, Helluva Kick, and then a Floating Bro before the pin. We then get the awesome brawl with The Bloodline and Judgment Day vs. The LWO, Owens, Riddle, and Zayn. Loved it! I WANT A 12 MAN TAG NOW!

-Jackie and Camp discuss The 6 Man Tag set for Backlash.

-To the video as Chealsea Green and Sonya Deville gets a win over Michin and Candice to keep them rolling towards their Tag Title Match on Friday. Nikki Cross is in the crowd as she continues to stalk Candice.

-This Friday Tag Titles on the line with Liv/Raquel vs. Chelsea/Sonya!

-Liv and Raquel are backstage with Cathy are still toweling off from the water thrown in their faces. Liv is pissed and dumps a bottle of water over her head to show she isn’t mad. WATCH THEM!

-Jackie breaks at seeing Liv freak out and dump water on her head. “She seemed a little mad about the water.”

-Camp plugs The Bump as this week they will host Liv, Raquel, and Sami Zayn!

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out for this week. Thanks for reading!