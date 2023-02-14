411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bronson Reed Talks Elimination Chamber, Lashley is Sick of Brock Lesnar

-We start with RAW ended as we see highlights from Becky vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Baylor. If Becky or Bayley win they would be the 7th entrant to The Elimination Chamber. Bianca gets the win and that ties up the loose end and now Bayley and Becky will have to find a match somewhere else for WrestleMania. I appreciated this as it should be someone new facing Bianca at Mania. I suspect Lita’s involvement last week will play into whatever happens with Becky and Bayley at WrestleMania.

-Jackie Redmond officially welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Headlines: Bobby Lashley left Brock Lesnar laying after their contract signing. Cody Rhodes and an invading Sami Zayn had a meeting and again, the crowd still cheered Cody even with Sami there. I like how they are handing this so far.

-To the video as Piper Niven beats Mia Yim as they are actually developing a mid-card to the woman’s division on RAW.

-Piper Niven is backstage and still blames Candice for costing her a spot inside The Elimination Chamber. Candice will get what is coming to her and tonight was a message to the rest of the division.

-Camp and Jackie discuss and then to the video for The Six Woman Tag Match. Asuka murders everyone, including her partners, and gets the win. She needs to run through everyone in this Chamber and get the shot against Bianca.

-Jackie and Camp discuss and Camp calls Asuka the favorite. No kidding! He also notes that Asuka has had her troubles at WrestleMania. Again, she needs to win this and then she needs to take the Title from Bianca.

-Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley still to come!

-Elimination Chamber commercial!

-Shop WWE commercial!

-To the video as Bronson Reed SMASHES Mustafa Ali. Good for Ali getting some in ring time on RAW, though I miss covering him on Main Event. Reed gets the win with The Tsunami and again, the crowd digs that move.

-Bronson Reed is backstage with Byron Saxton and is asked about being inside The Elimination Chamber. Destruction comes to Montreal on Saturday and when the Chamber door is locked, the five other men are trapped in The Chamber with Bronson.

-Jackie and Camp discuss. Camp throws out the terrifying image of Reed trying a Tsunami off the top of The Chamber Pod. That would suck for whoever has to take it!

-To the video as The Judgment Day get the win over The Street Profits. Edge and Beth Phoenix hit the ring and we got a brawl between everyone. Rhea saves Dom from Beth Phoenix in a act of Valentine’s Love.

-Bobby Lashley up next!

-NXT Live tomorrow night!

-Elimination Chamber this Saturday in freezing Montreal!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gives Sami Zayn a peptalk and notes he doesn’t want to see Sami on RAW again and wants to see him at WrestleMania. This was good stuff as Cody put over Sami strong here. Again, they are masterfully working both stories and making sure the fans don’t turn on Cody.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes and Baron Corbin had a match because Corbin ran down the entire Nightmare Family. Just another win for Cody over someone the fans hate. Keep stacking those wins before Mania.

-Camp and Jackie discuss and Camp talks about one sided crowds in WWE history and brings up Calgary for Canadian Stampede and Chicago for Money in The Bank. THAT WAS CM PUNK! HE’S COMING BACK TO WWE! That’s how that works, right?

-To the video as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have their contract signing and they actually came up with something a little different. Lashley having his own table up the ramp was a nice touch. That backdrop Brock took on the floor looked awesome. Brock then eats a Spear but gets what he wants as Lashley signs the contract.

-Bobby Lashley is backstage and he says the fact that Brock gets whatever he wants is ridiculous. He wanted to piss Brock off so he gets the best Brock on Saturday. He notes he took Brock out tonight face to face, while Brock always has to attack him from behind.

-Camp and Jackie discuss and Camp drops a BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT REFERENCE. Fantastic! Jackie laughs and wants Big E on commentary. Can we make that happen?

-Jackie and Camp run down the card for the show on Saturday in Montreal.

-Plug for The Bump with guests Mia Yim, Carmella, and Nattie!

-Jackie wraps things up as they discuss poutin again and we are out! Thanks for reading!