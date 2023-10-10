411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bronson Reed On His Match With Gunther, More

-We have season premieres and a Tuesday Night War in the next week. It should be fun. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the news that Seth Rollins will defend the World Title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

-Speaking of Gold, Bronson Reed is the new #1 contender to GUNTHER’S IC Title and they will have a HOSS FIGHT next week. BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT!

-Also, Becky Lynch retains her title and the new tag champions did the same as Cody and Jimmy beat KO/Sami.

-To the video as Ricochet gets attacked by Nakamura as he is making his entrance before the Triple Threat Match. Fun ending to the match as Reed goes Beast Mode and flattens Ricochet with the TSUNAMI!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Big Bronson Reed, who has earned the right to challenge GUNTHER. Reed brings up that next week is the RAW Season Premiere and next week he is bringing the meat. Next week, size does matter. Big E is smiling somewhere!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Shinske Nakamura and he seems annoyed by Byron’s questions. Through broken English, Nakamura notes, “an eye for an eye.”

-Next week on RAW it will be Nakamura vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

-Piper Nevin and Chelsea Green still to come!

-Tomorrow NXT is loaded (Cena, Asuka, Heyman, Cody, and The Undertaker) to go head-to-head with AEW. Judging by Tony Khan’s tweet, he is none too pleased either as he has announced the first 30 minutes will be commercial free and he called someone a dick.

-To the video as Nia and Raquel had their own HOSS Fight that gets interrupted by Rhea Ripley and then Shayna Baszler. Baszler leaves Rhea laying in a way to build to their match next week.

-Megan and Camp talk Rhea vs. Shayna! Should be solid as I expect them to beat the hell out of each other.

-To the video as Tegan Nox finally gets her chance against Becky in an NXT Title Match. Good showing from Tegan, but after a hard fight, Becky gets the win and retains.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with our Tag Champions, Piper and Chelsea. Jackie mentions Natalya will face Piper next week. Chelsea calls Jackie “Jennifer and Jessica,” and Piper tells Tegan to keep her nose out of the match next week.

-We take a break, but no guest as the format change this week is weirding me out.

-Roman Reigns returns this Friday on SmackDown’s season premiere. The last one for FOX. HHH is also making a special appearance.

-To the video as Seth Rollins accepts Drew’s challenge but gets attacked by Damian Priest. He looks to cash in, but Drew cuts off Dom trying to come down with the case and a ref. Headbutt from Drew and he fires the case off The Tron. Priest gets dropped by Rollins and this leads to JD McDonagh having to face Drew McIntyre.

-To that video as Dirty Prison Dom helps as best, he can, but Drew shakes it off and finishes JD with a Claymore.

-To the video as the show closed with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenging Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Tag Titles. I felt they rushed to this rather quickly, but perhaps they have something else planned for down the line. 1D Cody Cutter gets the pin on Kevin Owens.

-Next week Judgment Day get their rematch against Cody and Jey. Well, you can’t say they aren’t loading up RAW next week for the season premiere.

-Plug for The Bump as Damian Priest will be the guest. Wednesday! 1 PM!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!