411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Charlotte Talks Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest Wants to Shut Up Bobby Lashley

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.23.21

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show from WWE Global HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They go over RAW Talk Headlines: Champ vs Champ (Lashley vs Priest) turned into a tag match. RK-Bro Celebration! Camp plugs The Bump as Riddle will be one of the guests. The Jinder push continues and Charlotte begins another run as champion.

-They throw to Charlotte’s promo from earlier as she wants us to bow as she is our Queen and Champion. Then Alexa Bliss interrupted her, and that’s where we are heading.

-Sarah Schreiber is back in San Diego with the RAW Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair. She asks why the red carpet wasn’t rolled out for her. She started the first every Women’s Evolution and she is starting another one. Sarah asks about Alexa and Charlotte sees a woman with an accomplished resume, but she brought a doll out and Charlotte doesn’t do cute.

-Kayla and Matt discuss as they put over Alexa’s resume, but noted this is a much different Alexa Bliss from any past interactions she had with Charlotte.

-Back with Kayla and Camp as they continue to break down some of what we saw on RAW. Karrion Kross with a new look SQUASHED Ricochet as he should be 100% Main Roster after dropping the title to Samoa Joe last night. I would say at least Ricochet made RAW, but if going to get SQUASHED like that, I would rather just see him entertain me with a decent to good match on Main Event. That or they could, you know, push the guy.

-They move to Jinder Mahal getting disqualified for beating on Mansoor too much and it seems Ali is trying to teach him some tough love. Alexa thinks Ali is a good role model for Mansoor and I guess we are just completely forgetting all he did last summer.

-Back to San Diego as Kevin Patrick is with Jinder and crew. Tonight was apparently not about wins or losses and really you can say that pretty much every week in the WWE. Tonight was about showing a more dangerous Jinder. Veer and Shanky get a few seconds of promo time and it seems the feud with Drew is continuing as is the one with Mansoor. Great!

-Kayla rightly points out that Jinder is kind of confident for a guy that got smoked last night. Camp tries to put a more positive spin on it.

-We see the RK-Bro celebration with balloons and tons of pyro. Must have been saving that from what they weren’t allowed to set off in Vegas. Riddle presents Orton with his very own scooter. These two are great and it will rip the hearts out of people when Orton eventually turns on him. AJ and Omos interrupt the party.

-Kayla and Camp discuss and then we see Orton beat on Omos with his scooter. That distracted AJ enough for Riddle to get the pin. Give me more of AJ vs Riddle! AJ eats the RKO after the match as well.

-We get video of the tag opener as Priest and Drew knocked off Sheamus and Lashley. It was good as it was 4 tough dudes beating on each other.

-Back to San Diego as KP is with our new US Champion, Damian Priest. He says he has all the respect for athlete as he is a supreme combat athlete, but he wanted to shut him up. Priest mentions he is a celebratory and he is ready to go out and have a good time and party with Drew this evening after their win. He talks about the win on Saturday as his name will live forever because when discussing US Champions, his name will always be in the records books. KP wants to join Damian and Drew for a pint, but Priest shuts that down.

-Kayla and Camp wrap things up and plug The Bump on Wed at 10:00 AM.

-Again, this was a show that provided content and that’s about the extent of it. I miss the old format! Thanks for reading!