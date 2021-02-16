411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Charly and Truth Have Jokes for Nia Jax, Sheamus Takes Credit for McIntyre’s Success

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 02.15.21

-Elimination Chamber is this Sunday and this is the final push on the RAW side. Let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso welcomes us to the show and is joined by her co-host, the now former 24/7 Champion, R-Truth. CHARTRUTH! Truth respects Bad Bunny when he was with Bugs and the Monstars, but they took his baby. He doesn’t like to be away from his baby for long periods. Truth believes Bugs and Bad are the same bunny and they are tricking everyone. Charly assures him he will win the title back as that is what he does, but until then it will get more prestige as it will be on SNL with Bad Bunny.

-Charly switches topics to the Main Event where Sheamus won the gauntlet match to claim the 6th entrance spot in the Chamber on Sunday. Truth is going with Drew on Sunday and Charly is taking Sheamus. They make a bet where the loser has to buy the winner ice cream.

-MVP and Bobby Lashley, the US Champion, are out as our first guests. MVP is on crutches and he says he feels spectacular. His only regret is that he is too hard for the game. He admits Riddle tweeked his knee last week and he isn’t soft like the current generation. He stepped in the ring injured and admits that cost his team tonight. With that said Lashley came in to bat clean up and he will be US Champion for as long as he wants to be. Charly brings up that Sunday will be a Triple Threat for the US Title and MVP points out that Lee is nursing wounds from Lashley and likely won’t be there Sunday. MVP and Charly get in an argument over journalistic integrity and Truth says that Keith will be there on Sunday. Charly stands up for her self and Truth gives her a pat on he back as MVP calls him a white knight. “I’m the darkest knight,” -Truth! MVP agrees with him and then borrows from Clubber Lang as his prediction for Sunday is pain. I love that quote!

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Women’s Tag Champions, are next and this should be fantastic. Truth immediately pulls out a doughnut for Nia’s ass and yeah, you had to know this was going there. Charly tells Truth she thought his joke was a hole in one. Shayna gets rid of the doughnut and Charly responds with “holy moley.” Yeah, this is great as Truth and Charly are just cracking each other up while Shayna and Nia do all they can to keep it together. Nia seems to get pissed as she calls Charly a “fake ass Geraldo.” Truth then asks Shayna if she could be a fish, what kind would she be. Charly is losing it and Shayna just calmly answers northern pike. Charly brings up the Dusty Cup and Nia and Shayna joke that the winners of that won a JV tournament. Truth makes another hole joke and Nia walks off the set. She comes back and tosses the doughnut at Truth before leaving again.

-Sheamus is our final guest fresh off his win in the gauntlet match tonight. Sheamus says he feels vindicated as he proved what he has been saying. He has Drew’s number and he helped him get to the spot he is in. It was his guidance that helped make Drew a two time WWE Champion. Sheamus doesn’t feel bad for what he has done. For the last 12 months he has been the MVP of the WWE. He is the one that raises everyone’s level and he is the one that makes guys fight in that ring. He was supposed to have his 1 on 1 match with Drew. He doesn’t know if the powers to be feel he isn’t a draw. He will Brogue Kick Drew’s head off week after week until they get the 1 on 1 match at WrestleMania. He promises to get his hands on the WWE Title for the first time in 5 years and he will no longer have to play second fiddle. He ends by calming Drew selfish as he forgot where he came from and apparently his time is now.

-Charly closes the show as we are out for this week.

-This show as made by Charly and Truth making hole jokes at Nia’s expense and cracking each other while Nia and Shayna had to play it all straight. Everything else was gravy though Sheamus cut a very strong go home promo. Thanks for reading!